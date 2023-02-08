ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

News4Jax.com

Local deputies, postal workers help catch 2 suspected mail thieves

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two South Florida men, suspected of stealing mail, were arrested in St. Johns County Thursday. An investigation by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service resulted in the arrests after the men were spotted in the Julington Creek area of St. Johns County.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

UNSOLVED: Who is the man in the canoe?

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's one of the first questions that needs to be answered in an investigation. Who is the victim?. Answering that question has been a challenge for police in St. Augustine after a body was found in the San Sebastián River last year. Police don’t believe it was a murder or that any foul play was involved, but a man died and after months of work he remains unidentified.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection

Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
FLORIDA STATE
capcity.news

Florida resident dies in Snowy Range snowmobile crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Florida resident died Saturday in a snowmobile crash in the Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. County sheriff’s deputies as well as Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Laramie Fire Department-EMS personnel were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile crash with an injury around 1:31 p.m. on Feb. 4. A United States Forest Service Officer also responded.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Evie M.

This disturbing home is (maybe) so haunted a famous book was written about it

If you've never been to St. Augustine, honestly, you're missing out. I had the pleasure of visiting this historic place with my mom a few years before I moved to Orlando and became far too interested in haunted Florida stories. St. Augustine fully embraces their stance as one of the most historical places along Florida's coast, if not the whole country. Visitors can expect to enjoy a variety of restaurants, demonstrations, performances, and hotels all centered around colonial America, hurtling you back in time for a truly fun blast from the past.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

