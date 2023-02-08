ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's one of the first questions that needs to be answered in an investigation. Who is the victim?. Answering that question has been a challenge for police in St. Augustine after a body was found in the San Sebastián River last year. Police don’t believe it was a murder or that any foul play was involved, but a man died and after months of work he remains unidentified.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO