ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unusual winter weather for Metro Detroit -- what to know

4Warn Weather – We have tracked snow in and around Super Bowl weekend for the last several years here in Metro Detroit. It seems like snow and the Super Bowl go hand in hand, even though they’ve only played the Super Bowl in Detroit once. This weekend will...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

It’s warm in February, and the bugs are out in Michigan. Totally cool!

It’s not normal to be near 60 degrees in Michigan in February, but that’s what’s happening on Thursday in Metro Detroit -- and probably again next week. From a winter storm just a couple of weeks ago, to spring-like weather today, it’s just another weird weather stretch in Detroit. It’s not unheard of, but it’s becoming more and more common with climate change.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why does Michigan have so many townships?

If the human body is mostly water, Michigan is mostly townships. In fact, the majority of Michigan residents live in a township. Me? I’m a township kid. I grew up in Redford and Canton townships. My family was a township family. I’ve always wondered why I was surrounded by townships and not cities.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Endangered Michigan teen who went missing in 2021 found in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – An endangered Michigan teenager who went missing in 2021 has been located, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit. A then-14-year-old teenager from Port Huron was initially reported missing by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office in 2021. The Marshals Service received this case on Feb. 7 and found some solid leads, which led to a residence in Port Huron, officials said.
PORT HURON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

DTE Energy power outage map: How to check it

A wind advisory has been issued for several Michigan counties and is expected to last through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The following counties are under the advisory: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Winds could gust up to 45-55 mph. The strong winds could cause power...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

National Pizza Day 2023: Our top picks in Metro Detroit

Here’s where the Local 4 team is grabbing a slice of pizza tonight. It’s National Pizza Day. Pizza is delicious and every day should be National Pizza Day. To celebrate, we asked around the newsroom for local favorites and what to order at those favorites. 🍕 Here’s a...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police take down suspected serial robbery ring after barricaded situation on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police from Warren and Detroit say they’ve made an enormous arrest after a barricaded situation ended with the takedown of what they call a serial robbery ring. Officials say the group was responsible for 30 to 40 break-ins and thefts all across Metro Detroit. And it all ended Wednesday (Feb. 8) after an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex on Detroit’s east side.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – With Valentine’s Day around the corner, fall in love with these events coming to Detroit. Disney Animation: Immersive Experience (Lighthouse ArtSpace), now open: It’s the opening weekend of the latest experience from the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. Step into your favorite Disney animated films with 360 degrees of interactive projections from The Little Mermaid to Encanto. Learn all about how traditional hand drawn animation is made at the Animator’s Workshop where guests are invited to draw their own Disney characters. Tickets start at $27.99. Get tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tax relief debate devolved into shouting match in Lansing

LANSING – It looks like a $180 check will soon be on its way to Michigan taxpayers. One check per filing means if you file jointly with a spouse, it’s a single check for you to share. That check is the real sticking point in the battle between Democrats and Republicans over House Bill 4001 in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy