Unusual winter weather for Metro Detroit -- what to know
4Warn Weather – We have tracked snow in and around Super Bowl weekend for the last several years here in Metro Detroit. It seems like snow and the Super Bowl go hand in hand, even though they’ve only played the Super Bowl in Detroit once. This weekend will...
Oakland County swimmer, HBCU breaks barriers by becoming first all-Black swim team featured in SI
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The only all-Black team in college swimming has a very close connection to Metro Detroit. White Lake’s Courtney Connolly and her Howard University Swim Team in Washington, D.C., are featured in Sports Illustrated this month. Connolly has been swimming since she was two years...
It’s warm in February, and the bugs are out in Michigan. Totally cool!
It’s not normal to be near 60 degrees in Michigan in February, but that’s what’s happening on Thursday in Metro Detroit -- and probably again next week. From a winter storm just a couple of weeks ago, to spring-like weather today, it’s just another weird weather stretch in Detroit. It’s not unheard of, but it’s becoming more and more common with climate change.
Why does Michigan have so many townships?
If the human body is mostly water, Michigan is mostly townships. In fact, the majority of Michigan residents live in a township. Me? I’m a township kid. I grew up in Redford and Canton townships. My family was a township family. I’ve always wondered why I was surrounded by townships and not cities.
Endangered Michigan teen who went missing in 2021 found in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – An endangered Michigan teenager who went missing in 2021 has been located, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit. A then-14-year-old teenager from Port Huron was initially reported missing by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office in 2021. The Marshals Service received this case on Feb. 7 and found some solid leads, which led to a residence in Port Huron, officials said.
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Metro Detroit: 4K in the dark on Feb. 9, 2023
DETROIT – Strong winds moving through Metro Detroit on Thursday could cause power outages in the region. Most Metro Detroit counties are under a wind advisory from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Winds are expected to move at 25-35 mph, and gust to 45-55 mph. As of...
Morning 4: Woman charged after teens get drunk at bar, get in deadly crash in St. Clair County -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Woman, 20, charged in deadly St. Clair County crash caused by teens who got drunk at bar, police say. A 20-year-old woman has been charged...
DTE Energy power outage map: How to check it
A wind advisory has been issued for several Michigan counties and is expected to last through 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The following counties are under the advisory: Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. Winds could gust up to 45-55 mph. The strong winds could cause power...
Everyone is an Eskymo: Unspeakable tragedy leads to widespread community support in Upper Peninsula
Gerald and Tara Weaver were on their way to see their son play basketball when tragedy struck. The parents of a player on the Escanaba High School basketball team, the Weavers on Jan. 27 were headed to Sault Ste. Marie, which is roughly three hours northeast of Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Here’s how a Michigan teen was found safe by police after being reported missing since 2021
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office offered new details into the investigation of a missing teen found more than a year after she was reported missing. The 14-year-old girl was found several months pregnant in a Port Huron home earlier this week by...
Heavy rain, high winds, potential record breaking temps expected Thursday in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – A very busy weather day on Thursday with heavy rain, high winds, and potential record-breaking temps. Rain moves in around 3 a.m. and continues through the morning commute. Heavy rain is expected, with localized street flooding possible—lows in the mid-30s. Thursday. A strong area of...
National Pizza Day 2023: Our top picks in Metro Detroit
Here’s where the Local 4 team is grabbing a slice of pizza tonight. It’s National Pizza Day. Pizza is delicious and every day should be National Pizza Day. To celebrate, we asked around the newsroom for local favorites and what to order at those favorites. 🍕 Here’s a...
Police take down suspected serial robbery ring after barricaded situation on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Police from Warren and Detroit say they’ve made an enormous arrest after a barricaded situation ended with the takedown of what they call a serial robbery ring. Officials say the group was responsible for 30 to 40 break-ins and thefts all across Metro Detroit. And it all ended Wednesday (Feb. 8) after an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex on Detroit’s east side.
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – With Valentine’s Day around the corner, fall in love with these events coming to Detroit. Disney Animation: Immersive Experience (Lighthouse ArtSpace), now open: It’s the opening weekend of the latest experience from the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. Step into your favorite Disney animated films with 360 degrees of interactive projections from The Little Mermaid to Encanto. Learn all about how traditional hand drawn animation is made at the Animator’s Workshop where guests are invited to draw their own Disney characters. Tickets start at $27.99. Get tickets here.
Tax relief debate devolved into shouting match in Lansing
LANSING – It looks like a $180 check will soon be on its way to Michigan taxpayers. One check per filing means if you file jointly with a spouse, it’s a single check for you to share. That check is the real sticking point in the battle between Democrats and Republicans over House Bill 4001 in Lansing.
