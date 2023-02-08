Read full article on original website
Related
'Puppy with a purpose': Family of Ray Tarasiewicz raising service puppy in his honor
WYOMING, Mich — After the search for Ray Tarasiewicz came to an end last month, his family is now honoring the legacy he left behind. His daughter, Amanda, is remembering her father by fostering a puppy with the 'Paws With a Cause' program, because she said Ray always loved dogs and wanted to give back.
Emaciated stray dog and puppy, umbilical cord still attached, rescued from snow and cold
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - When Twin Lake resident Anna Hollar and her family opened their door on a cold and snowy January day, they were surprised to see a dog and its small puppy curled up on their porch. Hollar had seen the dog around her house for four days,...
Pound Buddies takes in mom, pup after being found freezing on good Samaritan's porch
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter is thanking a good Samaritan for saving the lives of two dogs who were found freezing outside her home. Pound Buddies posted the story of Olive and newborn pup "Uno" on their Facebook page Thursday. Olive gave birth to a litter of...
Pet food pantry in danger of closing, needs a new home after lease is unexpectedly ended
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Food pantries help all kinds of people in need, but one in Grand Rapids exists to help feed your pets. But now they're the ones who need help, or they could be forced to close for good. Pleasant Hearts Food Pantry works to keep animals...
West Michigan woman who ran home child care regularly locked kids in tents: officials
A West Michigan woman had her home child care license suspended by the state after officials say she admitted to locking children in tents “to ensure their safety.”
Special surprise room makeover for patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The nonprofit organization Once Upon a Room surprised seven children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital with new décor this week. Despite the mask, you can see the joy on Shakelia Del Andino's face as she walks into her five-month-old’s newly decorated room at the hospital.
Zeeland dog wins BARK's 'Next Top Dog Model' contest
A West Michigan dog has won a major title through BARK, the makers of BarkBox. His name is Charlie, and he is a 100-pound golden retriever from Zeeland.
WOOD
Family spends thousands on dog health issues
A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023) A Grand Rapids family has been left with thousands of dollars in expenses after adopting puppies from a now-shuttered rescue in Norton Shores. (Feb. 9, 2023)
Why is the Parking Structure at Rivertown Mall a Wavy Nightmare?
"No really, what's wrong with this parking structure?" is probably one of the first questions I asked my now husband when I first visited West Michigan nearly two years ago. He shrugged, and told me "I don't really know. It's weird, right?" and we walked inside without thinking twice. But, apparently I'm not the only person in West Michigan wondering what the big deal is with this architectural nightmare.
State: Children locked in tents at Rockford-area home child care
The state has suspended the license of a Rockford-area home child care, saying the woman who runs it routinely locked children inside tents.
Muskegon Heights couple recognized for fostering 42 children
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — This Black History Month, we’re giving you a closer look “Through Our Lens.” That’s an ongoing exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art highlighting everyday residents of Muskegon County making a difference in the community. We begin our series with Ades and Mozelle Ellis, the parents of 50 Muskegon Heights children.
Muskegon cannabis microbusiness hosting free ‘Canna Parents’ safety event
MUSKEGON, MI - Muskegon’s second-ever cannabis microbusiness, IndiGrow, is offering parents in the community tonight to ask all the questions they have about cannabis safety. “Canna Parents” is a free event that is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 inside IndiGrow’s renovated 1909 manufacturing building, 639 W Clay...
WOOD
Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'
Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GRPD: 1 shot while outside Grand Rapids home
A man was hurt in a Friday afternoon shooting in Grand Rapids.
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
9&10 News
Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say
Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
wgvunews.org
Orchard View threat a 'joke,' but superintendent says no one is laughing
One Muskegon student has been arrested following a threat made to Orchard View Middle School. The incident comes one day after multiple school across the state of Michigan were hit with 'swatting' attempts. In a letter sent to parents, school officials say the student has been “turned over to local...
Popular Grand Rapids Catholic Priest, Father Mark, to Retire
Father Mark Przybysz, known to all as Father Mark, and always so involved in the Greater Grand Rapids community, has decided he needs to step away as pastor of St. Anthony of Padua and retire. You're trying to pronounce his name, aren't you. It's Mark! Seriously though, Praybysz is pronounced...
Man shot multiple times, killed in Grand Rapids
After a man was fatally shot in Grand Rapids Friday night, a witness stopped the suspect until officers could arrest him, police say.
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0