Kylie Jenner Snuggles Baby Aire, 1, In Sweet New Video Clip: Watch

By Eric Todisco
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Kylie Jenner cannot get enough of her 1-year-old son Aire Webster! The makeup mogul, 25, snuggled her baby boy in her arms in an adorable clip shared to her Instagram Stories on February 7. Kylie kissed baby Aire on the cheek multiple times, as the song “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez played in the background. Aire looked so cute with his big black eyes and he showed a startling resemblance to his big sister Stormi Webster, 5.

Kylie welcomed her son on February 2, 2022, with her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott, 30. Aire was born exactly four years and one day after Stormi, so naturally Kylie threw a combined birthday party for both her kids on Feb 1. The Kardashians star hosted the party at her California mansion with custom merchandise, a giant slide, and delicious desserts. Some of Aire and Stormi’s cousins like True Thompson, 4, and Dream Kardashian, 6, were at the party.

On Aire’s birthday, Kylie shared the sweetest Instagram tribute to the 1-year-old, with an abundance of adorable footage of her second child. “AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you,” Kylie wrote in her caption. “You complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you,” she also said.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA)

As fans know, Kylie and Travis originally named their son Wolf Jacques Webster, but seven weeks later the reality star announced that he was no longer named Wolf. Kylie waited until Aire was 11 months old when she revealed his real name, and HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE intel on how Kylie and Travis decided on the new name.

“Kylie and Travis chose the name ‘Aire’ for a couple of reasons,” our source shared. “One is it went well with the elemental name that they chose for their firstborn, Stormi. It seemed to fit.” The insider also pointed out that “in Hebrew, the name translates to Lion of God. It symbolizes strength and courage.”

Michael B. Jordan Admits Breakup With Lori Harvey Was For The Best: ‘I’m In My Light’ Now

Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.
SheKnows

Kaavia James Looks So Grown Up Discussing Her Report Card with Mom Gabrielle Union

When it comes to grades, Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James has some very strong opinions. The 4-year-old isn’t called Shady Baby for nothing! In the most adorable new Instagram video, Kaavia calmly discusses her report card with her mama, and it’s the Monday morning pick-me-up you need! “My report card got ‘yes!’” Kaavia tells the Truth Be Told actress in a new Instagram video. The preschooler is wearing a red polo-shirt with her curly hair in two ponytails on top of her head. She’s drinking a glass with ice and what looks like sweet tea on this Sunday catch-up with her...
