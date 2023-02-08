Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLKY.com
Man arrested in connection to murder at boarding house in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is behind bars in connection to a murder at a boarding house in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Witnesses told police that David Smith hit Christopher Adams with a can of paint and a pot during and altercation at the house on West Jefferson Street. The incident happened on Sunday morning.
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating homicide in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood that left one man dead. Around 10:30 p.m. LMPD responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Clay Street. Once on the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 17-year-old after stealing truck, leading them on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday after being located in a stolen truck and leading police on a chase from Jeffersonville into Louisville. Using "intelligence-based" technology, Jeffersonville police were able to locate a stolen truck in the 1600 block of East 10th Street. Watch video...
Wave 3
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
Police: Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man in connection to the hit-and-run in Louisville's Shively neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to Shively Police, 59-year-old Walter Hawkins struck a man who was sitting on a bench at the TARC stop at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane.
WLKY.com
26-year-old arrested after confessing to multiple counts of child molestation in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Jeffersonville police have arrested a 26-year-old man and are charging him with multiple accounts of child molestation. Police said they received reports on Feb. 2 about child molestation occurring in a Jeffersonville neighborhood. A 10-year-old girl told school staff that Caleb Watson had molested her. Staff...
WLKY.com
Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was sent to the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said calls of a shooting came in around 10 p.m. Police said it happened in the 1000 block of Magazine Street and the victim then ran to a nearby business.
Wave 3
Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
wvih.com
One Arrested After High-speed Chase
A man was arrested after nearly hitting a police officer with a reported stolen vehicle and leading the police on a pursuit Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police were in the area of Lillian Avenue and Lindbergh Drive when an officer was almost hit by the reported stolen vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Ivan Bennett III, that fled the scene.
wdrb.com
UofL Police arrest 3 juveniles in connection with string of on-campus robberies, some armed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville Police have made arrests in a string of on-campus robberies. Campus police Maj. Oscar Chavez told WDRB News Thursday that three juveniles had been arrested. Chavez said there was a string of armed robberies where cars were stolen and later recovered. He added...
Jury finds man guilty of 2018 Park Hill murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury found a man guilty of a 2018 murder that happened in the Park Hill neighborhood. Jermaine Williams, 41, shot Darryl Lewis, 39, four times in front of a home in the 1700 block of West Oak Street on June 6 according to court documents.
WLKY.com
WATCH: Dash camera shows moments Louisville man leads police on chase into Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Exclusive dash camera video shows a police chase that stretched from southern Jefferson County into northern Oldham County. "It's just one, two, three, four [police cars] – As you keep going, you can just see more and more of them," said Ashley Uber, a witness.
WLKY.com
Police arrest 29-year-old suspect in Oldham County hit-and-run
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police have arrested the 29-year-old man suspected in a hit-and-run. Police said they received information and, on Wednesday, located Thomas Phillips at his home in Oldham County. Phillips was arrested and is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center. Police said on...
quicksie983.com
Hardin County Man Indicted On Charges From December High-Speed Chase
A Hardin County man who led Kentucky State Police on a multi-county high-speed chase in December has been indicted for more than a dozen crimes or violations. According to court documents, Qua’Darrius Skillman, 19 of Elizabethtown, was indicted by a Hardin County grand jury. On December 12, 2022, Skillman was at Kentucky State Police Post 4 with another person when Troopers discovered Skillman had active warrants and asked him to exit the vehicle. Instead, Skillman jumped into the driver’s seat and led Troopers on a 45-minute chase through Hardin and LaRue counties at speeds up to 90 mph in a 35 mph zone and 115 mph on Lincoln Parkway. It was documented that Skillman drove on the wrong side of the road, drove on sidewalks and through medians, ran stop signs and red lights, weaved in and out of traffic and ran other motorists off the roadway during the pursuit along with colliding with a KSP cruiser causing more than $1,000 damage. The chase ended near the intersection US 62 and Ring Road in Elizabethtown. Skillman was found with a stolen firearm, drugs and a digital scale which Skillman admitted belonged to him. Skillman is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
WLKY.com
Man struck by vehicle while sitting at Shively bus stop; 59-year-old arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man after a hit-and-run in Shively sent another man to the hospital with severe injuries. Shively police said the call came in around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night about a pedestrian struck on Dixie Highway. Police said that a car heading northbound on...
wymt.com
Social media craze has thieves breaking into and stealing cars in broad daylight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A social media craze has car thieves targeting Hyundais and Kias. From schools to our own parking lot here at WAVE, cars are getting broken into and stolen. We’ve reported on the videos that show how to break into Kias and Hyundais that have been all...
WLKY.com
Woman rescued from house fire in Parkland neighborhood believed suspect, officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman saved from a house fire in the Parkland neighborhood on Friday is also the believed suspect in starting the fire. Louisville Fire Department said that crews responded to a fire around 1:10 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Howard Street. There was smoke...
kentuckytoday.com
Four men charged with conspiracy to possess, distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – A federal grand jury in Louisville has returned a 10-count indictment, charging four men with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and other drug trafficking charges, with the four arrested on Friday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the...
Comments / 1