Read full article on original website
Related
Google's adding a new SafeSearch mode to protect you from what you can never unsee
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Search users will likely be familiar with the engine's SafeSearch filtering that removes results containing violent, sexually explicit, or otherwise not-safe-for-children content — including on devices meant to be used by the whole family. Still, even if you've turned off SafeSearch because you think you can handle what's out there, there are some situations you can't predict where you'd still rather have it do its job. Google's making sure that happens with a new toggle out soon.
Android 14 might just be your carrier's worst nightmare
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your phone might just have got Android 13, but Google is already hard at work on Android 14. The very first developer preview of the next Android version is already out, letting us have a sneak peek at some of the latest features Google is baking. And while it may not look like much at first, there are plenty of fun new features we're already getting familiarized with. One of the most notable ones that have been spotted is a new option that might let you keep tabs on, and easily remove, bloatware installed by your carrier or device manufacturer.
The Google Pixel Watch is getting the February 2023 update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Like clockwork, Google rolled out the February 2023 security patch for Pixel phones on the first Monday of the month. This month's update is relatively minor, and besides some security fixes, it addresses bugs related to Clear Calling and Bluetooth instability. Last month, the big G dropped the January 2023 security patch for the Pixel Watch a week after the update went live for Pixel phones. This time, the company is doing better and has made the February 2023 firmware live at the same time as its Pixel phones.
How to watch today’s Google Search AI event
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Midway through the Live from Paris launch, the YouTube stream of the show stopped working. It now appears to say the video is private, and there's no alternative stream to watch the show. We hope Google will upload a full video of the show after the event so you'll be able to head back through it to catch up on the latest, but it's currently unclear when it'll be fixed.
Google Lens extends its superpowered multisearch to users around the world
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Lens has got to be one of the most underrated tools on Android devices, capable of turning your phone's camera into a powerful investigatory tool. Multisearch for Google Lens is arguably the next biggest leap forward, combining image-based search with text prompts to help users find exactly what they're looking for. Following a geographically limited rollout last year, this tool is now deploying worldwide.
Android 14 could bring app cloning to Pixel phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Dual-SIM connectivity has become a common feature in almost all Android phones. This allows you to have different personal and business social media and messaging accounts to keep your personal and work lives separate. However, many Android apps like WhatsApp don't support multiple accounts, which could force you to rely on workarounds like using a third-party cloning app from the Play Store. Samsung and other Android smartphone makers offer a built-in app cloning functionality in their skins to avoid this problem. Google is seemingly taking a cue from them and could provide native app cloning on Pixels with Android 14.
ABC News
Year after 'Crypto Bowl,' crypto ads vanish from big game
NEW YORK -- How the mighty have fallen. Cryptocurrency companies grabbed the spotlight during the 2022 Super Bowl, with commercials from a handful of newcomers to advertising’s biggest stage: FTX, Coinbase, Crypto.com and eToro. Some marketing experts dubbed it the “Crypto Bowl.”. A year later, the industry has...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: If it ain't broke...
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you asked me to pick one word to describe the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it'd be "safe." Everything about this phone — from its design to its software to its underlying architecture — feels like an attempt to follow the status quo, to avoid rocking the boat at all costs. Even the 200MP sensor on the back, which is absolutely the marquee upgrade this time around, feels like a continuation of the trends first put in motion with last year's 108MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The OnePlus Pad is here with an odd camera design and impressive fast charging
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. iPads dominate the tablet market, but Android tablets saw a resurgence in their demand thanks to the pandemic in 2020. Google's push to optimize Android and its apps for tablets and other big-screen devices with Android 12L further helped. Looking to capitalize on the renewed consumer interest, OnePlus has announced its first tablet — the OnePlus Pad — after months of rumors and leaks. Unlike offerings from most Chinese smartphone manufacturers, OnePlus's first effort packs quite a punch, making it a worthy contender to some of our favorite Android tablets.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 for just $140 is too good a deal to pass up
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy Tab A8 is the successor to the Tab A7, featuring some nice improvements over the earlier model. Its 1200p display and quad stereo speakers make it a great entertainment device. This one is limited to 32GB of onboard storage, but if that's not a deal-breaker, then this is a killer price on our favorite cheap Android tablet.
Chrome’s finally getting rid of its awful custom share sheet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android’s share menu used to be one of its biggest strengths when compared to iOS — but then Apple spent years refining the iPhone’s while Google basically forgot Android had one. Recently, code changes have pointed to Android’s share sheet becoming a Project Mainline module, which would make it easier to update the feature and add basic functionality like the ability to choose which apps show up as targets. But even if Google fixes Android’s system share menu, there’s still a nasty problem plaguing the ecosystem: app-specific share sheets.
Android 14 DP1 puts the focus back on screen-on time
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Power users have long used the "screen-on time" or SoT of an Android device as a benchmark to decide how good (or bad) its battery life is. That was until Android 12 arrived, when Google revamped the battery usage screen and started displaying the usage stats over the last 24 hours. Following user feedback, the company again tweaked the battery menu in Android 13's first feature drop to show the usage stats from the last charge instead of 24 hours. In Android 14 DP1, Google has further simplified the battery usage menu to put the focus back on screen time.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 4: Is the folding display worth the extra money?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Galaxy S23 is the latest from Samsung and also represents the best that the company has to offer. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, awesome camera setup, IP68 rating, and gorgeous 6.1-inch display are all highlights, and it comes at a lower price compared to the Z Flip 4.
Fast Pair toggle appears in Android 14 DP1 for the Bluetooth haters
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using Fast Pair on Android is a terrific convenience. It saves you from tapping and swiping your way through menus to pair up your Bluetooth accessories. But if you don't use said Bluetooth accessories, you probably aren't thrilled with the random toast prompts that appear when a Fast Pair-capable device nearby goes up for pairing. With Android 14, you may not have to deal with those prompts anymore if the first developer preview provides any indication.
How to close apps on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most times, you press the back button on your screen repeatedly and think you've exited an app when it disappears. But what you've done is leave the app running in the background until you close it. Closing apps is among the simplest tasks you can do on your favorite Android tablets and phones, and it solves many problems. For one, the procedure refreshes apps to normalcy when they become unresponsive. Second, it keeps apps from draining the battery and using RAM.
Some Google Pixel 7 Pro units are shedding their volume rockers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best smartphones the company has released in recent years. The phones packed key improvements over the Pixel 6 series in almost every department to deliver a better user experience. But every Pixel has some quirks, and the Pixel 7 is no exception. In late December 2022, we reported about the Pixel 7's rear camera glass spontaneously shattering for some. Several Pixel 7 Pro owners report facing another issue with their units: the volume button falling off randomly.
JK, Twitter isn't killing your favorite Twitter bots after all
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Twitter's course of action has become increasingly difficult to predict, thanks to frequent changes without notice and new features meant to monetize even the most basic of capabilities. This is becoming more apparent as Elon Musk desperately seeks ways to pay his debts incurred as a result of the social media site's acquisition, the most recent of which was the company's decision to end free access to the Twitter API on February 9. This signaled the end of an era for fun and informative automations on the platform, but Musk has walked back on his decision just days before the change is set to take effect.
Watch JerryRigEverything tear down Honor’s latest Z Fold 4 competitor
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's well known that Samsung single-handedly pioneered the mainstream foldable smartphone market, carving out a niche for itself with models like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. However, other players are hard at work, too, making sure their foldable phones are fun, powerful, good-looking, reparable, and durable. Honor is the latest OEM to try its hand at creating the perfect foldable phone recipe with the Magic Vs. Thanks to popular YouTuber and phone durability testing strongman Zack Nelson a.k.a. JerryRigEverything, we get our first look at the Honor Magic Vs's internals.
Google Translate is adding contextual translations for words with multiple meanings
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If there's one space where the power of AI can really show its stuff, its translations. Enabling conversations between two parties speaking completely different languages is notoriously difficult, and while Google has made some strides in this space, it's certainly not finished improving its service. At today's AI-focused event in Paris, the company announced some improved contextual tools coming to Google Translate that could help speakers avoid all sorts of common mistakes in the future.
Best OnePlus 11 screen protectors in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 11 is here, toting flagship-level specs. With a QHD+ display, a Hasselblad tuned camera system, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this device can take on even the best Android phones. However, OnePlus chose to use Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on the display instead of the better and newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0