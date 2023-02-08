ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

The city needs to house these people instead of pocketing all the money they take in for themselves

New Jersey 101.5

Galloway, NJ cops save homeless man from overdose

The cops at the Galloway PD and members of the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office have spent the last week combing through areas in the county in an attempt to count the homeless population. Members of the County's Hope One task force help came upon a homeless man that was non-responsive....
GALLOWAY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Dr. Jason Chew Opens Family Medicine Office in Ocean City

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31 to welcome Dr. Jason Chew to private practice in Ocean City. Dr. Chew, of Ocean City, was in a group practice for the last 15 years but decided it was time to make a change and saw the need for a hometown private practice called OC Family Medicine.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

15-year-old shot, killed in New Castle County, Delaware: police

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Delaware on Friday night, the New Castle County Police Department said.The shooting happened on the unit block of Deen Street, which runs through an apartment complex off Wilton Boulevard.Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.There's no word on any arrests, or what led to the shooting.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Beachfront Property Owner Wants to Elevate Building

There’s a restaurant tucked in the sands on the north end of Ocean City that offers visitors good food and great views. Over the years, the building, which is believed to be from the 1940s, has been different eateries, yet has basically looked the same. The most recent owner...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning

Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey.

