RepublicanOne
3d ago
The city needs to house these people instead of pocketing all the money they take in for themselves
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
phillyvoice.com
South Jersey men scammed Atlantic City investors with fake deeds, prosecutor says
Two men in South Jersey pretended to be property owners in Atlantic City, using fake deeds to swindle investors from Philadelphia and New York City out of $580,000, state prosecutors said. Richard Toelk Jr., 54, of Atlantic City was the primary architect of the scheme. He was joined by his...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police SWAT Team Raids Hotel Room, 2 Arrested
Two people are facing charges after the Atlantic City Police Department's SWAT Team raided a hotel room Wednesday. Officers executed a court-approved search warrant at a hotel room in the 2900 block of Pacific Avenue. Prior to the execution of the search warrant, detectives observed the targets, Sheldon Ward and...
6 Arrested, Drugs and Cash Seized Following Police Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Six more people have been arrested following yet another police investigation in Atlantic City. On Thursday, the Atlantic City Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance operations in the areas of the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue and the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Atlantic Avenue. Police...
NJ Town Joins Absecon & Switches From Democrat To Republican
We reported previously about Absecon, New Jersey City Council switching from a Democratic majority to a Republican majority. Now, we have learned that the mayor and all four members of the city council of East Hanover Township, New Jersey are switching from Democrat to Republican. The New Jersey Globe’s David...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Wanted For Absecon Armed Robbery Arrested
A surveillance operation by members of the Atlantic City Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Absecon last October. Per a press release from the ACPD, on February 2nd,. Detectives were aware Jaquil Reynolds was a wanted fugitive...
Woman held after second Atlantic City gun case within three months
A Philadelphia woman was ordered held in jail after she was arrested for driving a vehicle in Atlantic City with guns for the second time in 2½ months. Tierra Barnes, 28, wiped tears away Wednesday as the judge told her she would remain in the Atlantic County Justice Facility until her case is resolved.
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Favorite Kelsey Grammer Set To Return
Over the past two years, Kelsey Grammer has become a real fan favorite in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Back on May 13, 2022, Grammer returned the favor when he declared, “I love Atlantic City.”. Grammer will return to Atlantic City for a meet and greet event on Thursday, February...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Sentenced For Fatal 2020 Hotel Shooting
An Atlantic City man has been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting at a hotel in the city in the summer of 2020. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Thursday, 25-year-old Keshawn Faulkner was sentenced to 19 years in state prison. This past December, Faulkner pleaded guilty to,
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinos
Firearm and gambling enthusiasts who live in Atlantic City are now faced with what may feel like a startling reality: When betting at casinos, they won't be allowed to bring a gun.
playnj.com
Exclusive First Look At Atlantic Club’s ‘Condo-Tel’ Renderings, 2025 Opening Planned
Rocco Sebastiani’s vision is reflected in the artist renderings of what the shuttered Atlantic Club building on Pacific Avenue will look like as a brand new “condo-tel” when it undergoes renovation during the next two years. Sebastiani is president of Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., the development firm...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
16-year-old Charged With Aggravated Assault After Gunshots in Atlantic City, NJ
A 16-year-old is facing a long list of charges after shots were fired in Atlantic City early Friday morning. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, at 1:01 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, an officer determined...
What Dreams are Made of: Look at This $15.7 Million Avalon, NJ, Beach House
If you happen to have an extra $15.7 million in your savings account, perhaps this absolutely stunning beach house in Avalon, Cape May County, is worth a look. Our travels today take us to 165 63rd St., which is where you will find a jaw-dropping 4,800-square-foot oceanfront home on an oversized 80 x 110' lot that is described as a "Zen paradise."
Galloway, NJ cops save homeless man from overdose
The cops at the Galloway PD and members of the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office have spent the last week combing through areas in the county in an attempt to count the homeless population. Members of the County's Hope One task force help came upon a homeless man that was non-responsive....
Atlantic City, NJ Firefighter Falls Through Boardwalk During Fire
An Atlantic City Firefighter was injured during the last Friday, February 3, 2023 fire on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The fire occurred in the 6:00 p.m. hour on the boardwalk directly adjacent to the Ocean Casino Resort, on the 500 block in Atlantic City. We have learned...
ocnjdaily.com
Dr. Jason Chew Opens Family Medicine Office in Ocean City
The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 31 to welcome Dr. Jason Chew to private practice in Ocean City. Dr. Chew, of Ocean City, was in a group practice for the last 15 years but decided it was time to make a change and saw the need for a hometown private practice called OC Family Medicine.
15-year-old shot, killed in New Castle County, Delaware: police
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Delaware on Friday night, the New Castle County Police Department said.The shooting happened on the unit block of Deen Street, which runs through an apartment complex off Wilton Boulevard.Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.There's no word on any arrests, or what led to the shooting.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Beachfront Property Owner Wants to Elevate Building
There’s a restaurant tucked in the sands on the north end of Ocean City that offers visitors good food and great views. Over the years, the building, which is believed to be from the 1940s, has been different eateries, yet has basically looked the same. The most recent owner...
2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning
Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
