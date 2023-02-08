Read full article on original website
hoodline.com
Silicon Valley developer stages hunger strike after construction on his housing project is halted
It’s now been one full week since the CEO of a South Bay development company has eaten. He’s in the middle of a hunger strike to protest development officials who forced him to stop construction on his housing project in Sunnyvale. Navneet Aron is the founder of Aron Developers. He started his hunger strike inside Sunnyvale City Hall on February 3rd. Every day he shows up when City Hall opens to occupy the sofa in the waiting area near the planning and building department. He has several signs, including one that reads “on hunger strike until death!”
Safest Bay Area city for online daters is not SF, new study finds
If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city? Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders. ...
SMART train receives millions for expansion to connect SF with Wine Country
The Bay Area SMART train recently received $74 million in increased funding.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
This South Bay city is safest in Bay Area: study
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Finding the right place to live in the San Francisco Bay Area is not easy. For many families, living in a safe neighborhood is at the top of their priority list. The National Association of Realtors' annual survey found that about half of all homebuyers said the quality of a neighborhood […]
Rich Bay Area towns mull 'disturbing' scheme to dodge low-income housing
Bay Area towns are weighing whether to use developmentally disabled adults as a low-income-housing loophole.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
NBC Bay Area
Mountain View Now the Most Expensive City to Rent a One-Bedroom Apartment: Report
Ask anyone what Bay Area city has the highest rent and the answer has almost always been San Francisco. But, it appears that just changed. A new report shows Mountain View is now the most expensive city in the region to rent a one-bedroom apartment. The city saw a nearly...
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
BART 'hazmat situation' may be linked to explosive San Francisco house fire
A white box van was reportedly leaking an unidentified gaseous substance.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
Historic San Francisco home in the same family since 1908 hits the market
The 115-year-old house has been in the same family for generations.
sfstandard.com
Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It
Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose
San Jose residents don’t think the city is a good place to retire. In the latest annual audit of city services, 60% of residents surveyed said San Jose was a “poor/very poor” place to retire. It’s a sharp contrast to the 59% who said the city is a “good/excellent” place to work. The city survey randomly sampled... The post Residents don’t want to retire in San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Silicon Valley
Nine years of controversy, hundreds of planned East Bay housing units—and now, nothing
RICHMOND — A 14-acre former port terminal in the Point Richmond neighborhood will remain vacant, neglected and fenced off behind barbed wire for the foreseeable future after an upscale housing development nearly a decade in the making was shot down. The Terminal One development — sandwiched between the Miller/Knox...
Silicon Valley
Oakland’s plan to add over 26,000 new homes fails to meet state requirements, city at risk of penalties
Regulators have determined Oakland’s plan to add at least 26,000 new homes over the next decade isn’t up to snuff — putting the Bay Area’s third-largest city at risk of missing out on crucial funding and losing control over local rules governing development. Under state law,...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area public transit facing 'financial cliff'
SAN FRANCISCO - The financial future of public transit in the Bay Area may be at stake. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is warning that it could face a deficit of hundreds of millions of dollars in just a few years - when federal pandemic funding runs out. There...
Silicon Valley
Three-bedroom home sells for $1.9 million in San Jose
A 1,866-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands. The property located in the 2700 block of Gardendale Drive in San Jose was sold on Jan. 17, 2023. The $1,900,000 purchase price works out to $1,018 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,200-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries
The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
sfstandard.com
Another Pioneering Tech Company Shutters Its SF Office, Lays Off 300 Workers
In a blow to San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood, GitHub said Thursday it would close its headquarters near Brannan and Second streets and lay off 10% of its workforce or approximately 300 employees. The popular platform for collaborating on code has 100 million members but is shutting down all...
