SAN FRANCISCO -- Getting a haircut is part of everyday life. Over time barbers and clients turn into friends. During the pandemic, that routine was cut short, forcing barbers like Lennotch Taplett to find a new way to stay connected. So, he took his Luxgroom barbershop business on the road and created a mobile barbershop. "It's just me and this," said Taplett of his full-service mobile barber shop van. "It has been one of the best decisions I ever made." Thanks to a connection from his chair, Taplett discovered an opportunity where he could help those who are unhoused....

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO