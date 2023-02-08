Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco ponders reparations for Black residents
San Francisco's African American Reparations Advisory Committee is preparing to present its initial report to that city's supervisors. The committee has already recommended payments of $5 million to some Black residents to atone for historical problems.
Are Chinese American reparations next?
This month the Board of Supervisors is commencing hearings on the draft plan of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Commission. The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released a 500-page interim report in June, with a final report expected July 1. As these two efforts proceed to discussions on reparations, now may be a time to restart consideration of reparations for Americans of Chinese descent, following San Francisco’s recent apology. San Francisco and U.S....
Food stamp theft has hit LA hard. Here's how to stay safe
In Southern California, rampant organized theft has struck an unusual victim — the poorest people in the state. Don't let San Francisco be next, officials warn. Two of California's most important lifelines for struggling families, the Electronic Benefit Transfer and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (better known as EBT and food stamps), saw an astronomical rise in theft and fraud in the past two years — up at least 4000%, according to CBS. ...
sfstandard.com
Another Pioneering Tech Company Shutters Its SF Office, Lays Off 300 Workers
In a blow to San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood, GitHub said Thursday it would close its headquarters near Brannan and Second streets and lay off 10% of its workforce or approximately 300 employees. The popular platform for collaborating on code has 100 million members but is shutting down all...
Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts
SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
Pandemic prompts barber to set up mobile shop, inspires outreach to unhoused residents
SAN FRANCISCO -- Getting a haircut is part of everyday life. Over time barbers and clients turn into friends. During the pandemic, that routine was cut short, forcing barbers like Lennotch Taplett to find a new way to stay connected. So, he took his Luxgroom barbershop business on the road and created a mobile barbershop. "It's just me and this," said Taplett of his full-service mobile barber shop van. "It has been one of the best decisions I ever made." Thanks to a connection from his chair, Taplett discovered an opportunity where he could help those who are unhoused....
Rich Bay Area towns mull 'disturbing' scheme to dodge low-income housing
Bay Area towns are weighing whether to use developmentally disabled adults as a low-income-housing loophole.
sfstandard.com
Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It
Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
newsnationnow.com
Recovering heroin addict speaks out on drug crisis
(NewsNation) — If you ask Tom Wolf, he’ll tell you fentanyl is virtually the only drug now being sold on the streets of San Francisco. As a former heroin and fentanyl addict, he should know. He spent six months homeless on the streets of San Francisco. He went to rehab in 2018 and has been clean ever since.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close San Francisco location
This closure marks the end of the company's presence in SF.
San Francisco restaurateur spent $60,000 to soundproof after complaints
"It's not my goal to hurt anyone."
Silicon Valley
60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries
The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
KTVU FOX 2
Lawsuit accuses Oakland city officials of cover-up, files to overturn mayoral election
OAKLAND, Calif. - A petition filed in Alameda County alleges the mayoral election of Oakland is invalid and needs to be redone after a series of mistakes, coverups, and violations, petitioners said Friday. Marleen L. Sacks and the Alameda County Taxpayers Association filed a lawsuit against the City of Oakland...
Check out Oakland's Blk Girls Green House and other Black-owned businesses this month
Two friends created their West Oakland-based plant and home goods shop in 2020 during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. Since then, the duo has been an example of living-Black history.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Is Counting on This Organization to Save Its Streets—But Is Its Approach Legit?
For Urban Alchemy’s Executive Director Lena Miller, the organization’s rapid San Francisco expansion is just the beginning. She envisions eventually helming a nationwide homelessness organization that provides direct services and also acts as a consultant to cities looking to set up similar outfits of their own. “Basically like...
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
Oakland mayor: Talks between city, A's over Howard Terminal ballpark 'looking good'
OAKLAND -- Talks have resumed between the city of Oakland and the Oakland A's for a new ballpark at the Charles P. Howard Terminal, Mayor Sheng Thao said at the end of the annual mayor's economic forecast Tuesday morning. Thao was joined at the meeting by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and two economic forecasters, Ken Rosen of University of California of Berkeley and Baie Netzer of Bank of America. Both Rosen and Bank of America are predicting a mild recession this year following interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The central bank has raised rates to lower...
Smith: It’s time for San Jose to follow the law
San Jose prides itself on its so-called “sunshine” policies and transparency measures. But the truth is, the Bay Area’s largest city and its government are shrouded in secrecy and darkness. Six years ago, I was the plaintiff in a California Public Records Act lawsuit against San Jose,...
oaklandside.org
State rejects Oakland’s housing plan, asks for revisions
Just two days after Oakland officials adopted the city’s eight-year housing plan, the state determined it didn’t meet the requirements, state records show. In a Feb. 2 letter, the California Housing and Community Development Department told Oakland it must make revisions to its Housing Element to be found in compliance. Without that certification, Oakland immediately loses the ability to place certain restrictions on development, and could lose out on significant state funding for housing.
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
