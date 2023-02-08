ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco ponders reparations for Black residents

San Francisco's African American Reparations Advisory Committee is preparing to present its initial report to that city's supervisors. The committee has already recommended payments of $5 million to some Black residents to atone for historical problems.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Are Chinese American reparations next?

This month the Board of Supervisors is commencing hearings on the draft plan of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee of the Human Rights Commission. The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released a 500-page interim report in June, with a final report expected July 1. As these two efforts proceed to discussions on reparations, now may be a time to restart consideration of reparations for Americans of Chinese descent, following San Francisco’s recent apology. San Francisco and U.S....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Food stamp theft has hit LA hard. Here's how to stay safe

In Southern California, rampant organized theft has struck an unusual victim — the poorest people in the state. Don't let San Francisco be next, officials warn. Two of California's most important lifelines for struggling families, the Electronic Benefit Transfer and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (better known as EBT and food stamps), saw an astronomical rise in theft and fraud in the past two years — up at least 4000%, according to CBS. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pastor on reparations task force hopes California will make amends for racist acts

SAN FRANCISCO – California's reparations task force is aimed at making amends for racist policies and actions against African-Americans. A San Francisco pastor who is on the panel, the first of its kind in the country, talks about how acknowledging the past is necessary to build a better future.The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is the great grandson of a former slave.Brown grew up in segregated Jackson, Mississippi and is a longtime activist and pastor of the historic 3rd Baptist Church in San Francisco.He's also a member of the California Reparations Task Force which is looking into ways to compensate...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pandemic prompts barber to set up mobile shop, inspires outreach to unhoused residents

SAN FRANCISCO -- Getting a haircut is part of everyday life. Over time barbers and clients turn into friends. During the pandemic, that routine was cut short, forcing barbers like Lennotch Taplett to find a new way to stay connected. So, he took his Luxgroom barbershop business on the road and created a mobile barbershop. "It's just me and this," said Taplett of his full-service mobile barber shop van. "It has been one of the best decisions I ever made." Thanks to a connection from his chair, Taplett discovered an opportunity where he could help those who are unhoused....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It

Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
newsnationnow.com

Recovering heroin addict speaks out on drug crisis

(NewsNation) — If you ask Tom Wolf, he’ll tell you fentanyl is virtually the only drug now being sold on the streets of San Francisco. As a former heroin and fentanyl addict, he should know. He spent six months homeless on the streets of San Francisco. He went to rehab in 2018 and has been clean ever since.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries

The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
CBS San Francisco

Oakland mayor: Talks between city, A's over Howard Terminal ballpark 'looking good'

OAKLAND -- Talks have resumed between the city of Oakland and the Oakland A's for a new ballpark at the Charles P. Howard Terminal, Mayor Sheng Thao said at the end of the annual mayor's economic forecast Tuesday morning. Thao was joined at the meeting by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and two economic forecasters, Ken Rosen of University of California of Berkeley and Baie Netzer of Bank of America. Both Rosen and Bank of America are predicting a mild recession this year following interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The central bank has raised rates to lower...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

State rejects Oakland’s housing plan, asks for revisions

Just two days after Oakland officials adopted the city’s eight-year housing plan, the state determined it didn’t meet the requirements, state records show. In a Feb. 2 letter, the California Housing and Community Development Department told Oakland it must make revisions to its Housing Element to be found in compliance. Without that certification, Oakland immediately loses the ability to place certain restrictions on development, and could lose out on significant state funding for housing.
OAKLAND, CA

