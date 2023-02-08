Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Christin Massie has joined the company’s Simpsonville office as a sales associate. Christin is happy to call Simpsonville, South Carolina home. Before becoming a realtor, she received her Bachelor’s and Master’s in Education in Germany, where she worked as a teacher for six years. Having immigrated to the United States, Christin knows how overwhelming it can be to leave your home and search for new beginnings. With this firsthand experience, she is passionate about finding new places for her clients to feel at home. She is proud and excited to assist clients with what is one of their most significant investments in life. She enjoys meeting new people and learning about their goals and needs. Whether buying or selling, Christin would be honored to be by your side every step of the way.

SIMPSONVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO