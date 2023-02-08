ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

gsabizwire.com

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS welcomes Christin Massie

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Christin Massie has joined the company’s Simpsonville office as a sales associate. Christin is happy to call Simpsonville, South Carolina home. Before becoming a realtor, she received her Bachelor’s and Master’s in Education in Germany, where she worked as a teacher for six years. Having immigrated to the United States, Christin knows how overwhelming it can be to leave your home and search for new beginnings. With this firsthand experience, she is passionate about finding new places for her clients to feel at home. She is proud and excited to assist clients with what is one of their most significant investments in life. She enjoys meeting new people and learning about their goals and needs. Whether buying or selling, Christin would be honored to be by your side every step of the way.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Greenville, SC based Banker Exchange, LLC opens Colorado office

Greenville based Banker Exchange, LLC, a full-service qualified intermediary for 1031 Exchanges, has opened an office in Basalt, Colorado. The office will serve the resort areas of Aspen and Snowmass, as well as the Roaring Fork Valley and I-70 corridor from Vail to Grand Junction. Company founder and CEO, John Boyd will work from the Colorado office.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Clemson University brings its highly lauded Men of Color National Summit back for sixth year

Clemson, SC – Six decades ago, Clemson University began its journey of inclusion with the integration of its student body with its first African-American student, Harvey Gantt. Today, Clemson University continues to build on that foundation with its sixth annual Men of Color National Summit, which was established to support the University’s key priorities to help close the opportunity gap for African American and Latino high school men, create an inclusive climate, and establish a sustainable, diverse pipeline of qualified college graduates entering the workforce.
CLEMSON, SC
gsabizwire.com

Greenville Scottish Games announces Honorary Chief for 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Honorable Alexander Leslie, Chief of Clan Leslie, has been named Honorary Chief of the 2023 Greenville Scottish Games. Leslie is a member of the Standing Council of Scottish Chiefs and lives in Dumfriesshire in Southwest Scotland. “We are thrilled to have the Chief of Clan...
GREENVILLE, SC

