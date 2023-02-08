Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer involved in shooting Thursday evening
REDDING, Calif. - A CHP officer was involved in a shooting earlier Thursday night after a person was pointing a gun out the window while driving on Interstate 5 south in Redding. Girvan Road remains partially closed. Officer Jason Morton with the California Highway Patrol has confirmed a CHP officer...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff police officer taken to hospital for possible fentanyl exposure Friday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Red Bluff police officer was taken to Saint Elizabeth Hospital after showing signs of fentanyl exposure after a suspect’s backpack was searched on Friday. Police say that they responded to a home on Monroe Street for package theft. The person suspected of stealing the...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for stabbing man in City of Shasta Lake
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took a woman into custody Thursday following a stabbing incident that took place in the City of Shasta Lake. At approximately 1:12 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1500 block of Akrich Street in the City of Shasta Lake for reports of a stabbing.
98online.com
Redding man arrested after fleeing police by car, foot, and water
(KRCR) ANDERSON, Calif. — A Redding man was arrested in Anderson Wednesday. Shasta County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said in a press release that Michael Robert Oyarzo, 26, fled from deputies in a vehicle and then by foot before eventually being detained and arrested. Deputies discovered Oyarzo around Mountain...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for 20th time in 6 months
ANDERSON, Calif. - Police arrested a man nearly two dozen times in the past six months. Officers arrested Andres Martinez on Thursday afternoon for being under the influence of a controlled substance and public intoxication. Martinez’s arrest on Thursday was the 11th time he was arrested for public intoxication. In...
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff: 1 found dead after structure fire in Weaverville Friday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office says that one person is dead following a structure fire in the area of Main Street and Washington Street in Weaverville on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. TCSO says that explosions were reported in the area as well. When deputies and...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Parolee arrested with gun, fentanyl and marijuana
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a parolee who they said they found with a gun, fentanyl and marijuana. Joseph McCullough, 38 of Redding, now faces a series of drug and weapons charges. Redding police said Friday morning just after midnight, an officer saw McCullough, a known parolee, acting suspiciously...
actionnewsnow.com
Missing at-risk woman found by police in Redding
ANDERSON, Calif. 1:52 P.M. UPDATE - The Anderson Police Department reports that 68-year-old Debra House has been found safe in Redding with the assistance of Redding Police. Officers said House, 68, left her home on Briarwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and has not returned home.
California Man Leads Cops On A Wild Triathlon Chase Before Being Arrested
A man in northern California led cops on a wild chase and he really put on an epic show. A Redding man was arrested in Anderson, California on Wednesday on multiple charges. Michael Robert Oyarzo, a 26-year-old man, fled from deputies in more ways than one. This story is a...
crimevoice.com
Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Felony Vandalism in Shasta County
An Oregon man was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting two people and causing thousands of dollars in property damage in Shasta County. Deputies responded on the afternoon of Friday, February 3, to the 5000 block of Olive Street in Anderson, where it had been reported that a suspicious man had been banging on the front door of a residence. The Sheriff’s Office soon began receiving additional calls from residents who reported seeing the same man in their yards and behaving erratically.
actionnewsnow.com
6 arrested during Corning drug sales investigation
CORNING, Calif. - Six people were arrested in Corning on Thursday morning after authorities served a search warrant in a drug sales investigation, according to the police department. The Corning Police Department said it served the warrant at a home off Samson Avenue as part of an investigation. Officers said...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect chase leads deputies through yards and the Sacramento River
ANDERSON, Calif. - Deputies said a suspect wanted for questioning about an armed robbery in Redding led them on a wild chase through Anderson and the Sacramento River. Shasta County sheriff's deputies said they were on patrol in the area of Mountain View Drive, in the unincorporated area of Anderson Wednesday. They spotted a man, later identified as Michael Oyarzo of Redding, running towards a parked vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
Wanted man on bike takes off from police, arrested later
REDDING, Calif. - Police arrested a wanted man they say took off from officers when they attempted to contact him in Redding Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m., an officer in the area of Lake Boulevard and Market Street saw 30-year-old Anthony Burgess on a bike. Burgess was known to officers...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced 4 years for burning tenants' belongings
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Tehama County judge sentenced a man to four years behind bars for setting his tenants' belongings on fire when they didn’t pay rent, the district attorney’s office says. William Fox piled up the tenants belonging, lit them on fire and threatened the kill...
actionnewsnow.com
Jury trial date scheduled for suspect in Redding mini-mart murder
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The trial date for the man suspected of murdering a man at Redding mini-mart has been set for April 4. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins will go to trial in April in connection with the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla at a mini-mart gas station on Jan. 12 in Redding.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County law enforcement investigates officer-involved shooting in south Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, FEB. 9, 8 PM:. Highway patrol officials released further information regarding a now-confirmed officer-involved shooting in south Redding on Thursday night. According to Public Information Officer (PIO) Jason Morton with the Redding Area Office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), their dispatchers received a report...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Anderson armed robbery on the loose
ANDERSON, Calif. - Officers in Anderson are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday night. Police said a business on the 2900 block of North Street was robbed at gunpoint around 8:10 p.m. Officers say the employee described the suspect as a white man between 25 years old...
actionnewsnow.com
Garage fire extinguished late Friday night in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they responded to a detached garage fire on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. When crews arrived at 2730 S Bonnyview Road they were able to extinguish the fire without incident. Firefighters stayed on scene to conduct overhaul. A fire investigator was...
actionnewsnow.com
Thousands of pounds of trash cleaned up in Brickyard Creek area in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Red Bluff police cleaned up the Brickyard Creek area between Ash Street and Willow Street on Wednesday and Thursday. Around 20,000 pounds of trash was removed from the area. The Red Bluff Police Department would like to thank Chief Probation Officer Richard A. Muench and his...
Comments / 0