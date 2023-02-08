ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer involved in shooting Thursday evening

REDDING, Calif. - A CHP officer was involved in a shooting earlier Thursday night after a person was pointing a gun out the window while driving on Interstate 5 south in Redding. Girvan Road remains partially closed. Officer Jason Morton with the California Highway Patrol has confirmed a CHP officer...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested for stabbing man in City of Shasta Lake

CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took a woman into custody Thursday following a stabbing incident that took place in the City of Shasta Lake. At approximately 1:12 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1500 block of Akrich Street in the City of Shasta Lake for reports of a stabbing.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
98online.com

Redding man arrested after fleeing police by car, foot, and water

(KRCR) ANDERSON, Calif. — A Redding man was arrested in Anderson Wednesday. Shasta County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said in a press release that Michael Robert Oyarzo, 26, fled from deputies in a vehicle and then by foot before eventually being detained and arrested. Deputies discovered Oyarzo around Mountain...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for 20th time in 6 months

ANDERSON, Calif. - Police arrested a man nearly two dozen times in the past six months. Officers arrested Andres Martinez on Thursday afternoon for being under the influence of a controlled substance and public intoxication. Martinez’s arrest on Thursday was the 11th time he was arrested for public intoxication. In...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Parolee arrested with gun, fentanyl and marijuana

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a parolee who they said they found with a gun, fentanyl and marijuana. Joseph McCullough, 38 of Redding, now faces a series of drug and weapons charges. Redding police said Friday morning just after midnight, an officer saw McCullough, a known parolee, acting suspiciously...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing at-risk woman found by police in Redding

ANDERSON, Calif. 1:52 P.M. UPDATE - The Anderson Police Department reports that 68-year-old Debra House has been found safe in Redding with the assistance of Redding Police. Officers said House, 68, left her home on Briarwood Drive around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and has not returned home.
REDDING, CA
crimevoice.com

Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Felony Vandalism in Shasta County

An Oregon man was recently arrested for allegedly assaulting two people and causing thousands of dollars in property damage in Shasta County. Deputies responded on the afternoon of Friday, February 3, to the 5000 block of Olive Street in Anderson, where it had been reported that a suspicious man had been banging on the front door of a residence. The Sheriff’s Office soon began receiving additional calls from residents who reported seeing the same man in their yards and behaving erratically.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

6 arrested during Corning drug sales investigation

CORNING, Calif. - Six people were arrested in Corning on Thursday morning after authorities served a search warrant in a drug sales investigation, according to the police department. The Corning Police Department said it served the warrant at a home off Samson Avenue as part of an investigation. Officers said...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect chase leads deputies through yards and the Sacramento River

ANDERSON, Calif. - Deputies said a suspect wanted for questioning about an armed robbery in Redding led them on a wild chase through Anderson and the Sacramento River. Shasta County sheriff's deputies said they were on patrol in the area of Mountain View Drive, in the unincorporated area of Anderson Wednesday. They spotted a man, later identified as Michael Oyarzo of Redding, running towards a parked vehicle.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Wanted man on bike takes off from police, arrested later

REDDING, Calif. - Police arrested a wanted man they say took off from officers when they attempted to contact him in Redding Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m., an officer in the area of Lake Boulevard and Market Street saw 30-year-old Anthony Burgess on a bike. Burgess was known to officers...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced 4 years for burning tenants' belongings

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A Tehama County judge sentenced a man to four years behind bars for setting his tenants' belongings on fire when they didn’t pay rent, the district attorney’s office says. William Fox piled up the tenants belonging, lit them on fire and threatened the kill...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Jury trial date scheduled for suspect in Redding mini-mart murder

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The trial date for the man suspected of murdering a man at Redding mini-mart has been set for April 4. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said 46-year-old Shannon Rawlins will go to trial in April in connection with the murder of 51-year-old Miguel Padilla at a mini-mart gas station on Jan. 12 in Redding.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in Anderson armed robbery on the loose

ANDERSON, Calif. - Officers in Anderson are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday night. Police said a business on the 2900 block of North Street was robbed at gunpoint around 8:10 p.m. Officers say the employee described the suspect as a white man between 25 years old...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Garage fire extinguished late Friday night in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they responded to a detached garage fire on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. When crews arrived at 2730 S Bonnyview Road they were able to extinguish the fire without incident. Firefighters stayed on scene to conduct overhaul. A fire investigator was...
REDDING, CA

