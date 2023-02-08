ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Sunny skies, snow in forecast

By ABBEY SOUKUP
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
The sun illuminates the Denver City and County Building on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (Alex Edwards/The Denver Gazette)

Denver is forecast to see sun Wednesday, with a chance of precipitation later in the afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high reaching 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Station in Boulder.

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 30% chance of rain that is predicted to turn to snow after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a low reaching 20 degrees.

Here’s the full report from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 35 degrees.

Friday: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 51 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly clear conditions are in the forecast, with a high reaching 56 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 49 degrees.

