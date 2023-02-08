Denver weather: Sunny skies, snow in forecast
Denver is forecast to see sun Wednesday, with a chance of precipitation later in the afternoon.
Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high reaching 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Station in Boulder.
Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 30% chance of rain that is predicted to turn to snow after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a low reaching 20 degrees.
Here’s the full report from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Partly sunny skies with a high of 35 degrees.
Friday: Expect sunny conditions with a high of 51 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly clear conditions are in the forecast, with a high reaching 56 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 49 degrees.
