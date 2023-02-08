ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black church cemetery in Archer receives state historical marker

By Voleer Thomas
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
Dead Blacks were honored and memorialized for their resilience on the first Saturday of Black History Month at a cemetery in the rural town of Archer in North Central Florida located less than 40 miles southwest of where the Rosewood Massacre happened on Jan. 1, 1923.

The event hosted by the Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Cemetery Restoration Organization (BMECRO) was held to celebrate the church's cemetery as a state of Florida historic site.

According to BMECRO, there are more than 125 identified individuals buried in the cemetery at 14309 SW 175th Terrace that was established in 1873, including formerly enslaved people and veterans from World War I and II.

The late Rev. Major Reddick donated the land for the cemetery, which was part of a parcel awarded to him through the 1862 Homestead Act, and at least 25 Blacks who had once been enslaved were interred in the cemetery, according to BMECRO.

Ellen Lawrence, who lived from 1796-1884, has the earliest marked grave in the cemetery.

Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Church remained active until the 1960s, and though the structure may have been moved to another location, the cemetery remained active until 1989.

After the cemetery went through a period of neglect, BMECRO was founded in 1999 by the late Careatha "Clyde" Williams (1924-2021), a local educator, community advocate and civil rights activist, to preserve the resting place of the community’s ancestors and to honor their resilience in the face of enslavement, segregation and racial terror.

In 2021, BMECRO partnered with the historic preservation program at the University of Florida and the Florida Public Archeology Network to survey, document and prepare a preservation plan.

According to BMECRO, more than 65 unmarked graves were discovered using ground penetrating radar.

The event began with an invocation from the Rev. Armon Lowery of Freshwind at Mount Zura Full Gospel Baptist Church in Newberry.

Lowery said his grandfather Gladies Lincoln Rogers is buried at the Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Cemetery.

“Thank you for this moment and for allowing us to be here,” Lowery prayed. “Thank you for all of the hard work that brought this to fruition.”

BMECRO President Roberta Lopez recognized the BMECRO board and its members who helped in the endeavor of preserving the cemetery.

Lopez thanked Vice President Patricia Means Wiggins, Secretary Linda Griffith, Correspondence Secretary Anita Lynn Campbell, Treasurer Carolyn Mells, Historian Tyler Smith and Chaplain Bertha Henderson.

The BMECRO members are Robin Crawford, Karen Kirkman, Chelsey Omega, Janielle McPhail, Juanita McDaniel, Margaret McKinley, Brenda means Phillip and Nigel Rudolph

“Without this group, the restoration of this site will not happen,” Lopez said. “We are honoring our ancestors today with this ceremony. We thank them for preserving this land.”

Lopez also thanked Williams, founder of BMECRO, who died two years ago at the age of 97.

“We cannot forget her dedication and commitment to this project,” Lopez said.

Campbell explained what the historic marker means to the organization and its goals for the future.

“These markers allow us to acknowledge the people who created Florida to be what it is today,” Campbell said. “The Bethlehem Methodist Episcopal Cemetery Restoration Organization’s goal is to place a national historic marker and be one of the most visited graves in Florida.”

City of Archer Mayor Iris Bailey talked about how important it is to teach history — the good, the bad and the ugly.

”It is important to pass down the history and teach the kids,” Bailey said. “It may not be beautiful, but it’s history and it must be told.”

Alachua County Commissioner Charles "Chuck" Chestnut IV also spoke at the event.

“With her (Lopez) efforts, a lot of things were done in a short amount of time,” Chestnut said. “Our history is as important as anyone else’s. It is important to carry their legacy and recognize what they’ve done in our history. Our history is American history.”

Nigel Rudolph, public archaeology coordinator at the Central Regional Center for the Florida Public Archeology Network, spoke as well.

Lopez said Rudolph helped make sure the gravestones were mounted and immovable.

“What kept me here is the history of the people and the people who fought to preserve the history in North Central Florida,” Rudolph said. “I repaired them (gravestones) to honor the people.”

The Gainesville Sun

