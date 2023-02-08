Harney County- Saturday February 4, 2023 the Harney County Chamber of Commence held its annual Chamber Awards, this year titled “The Greatest Treasure.”. There were 13 different categories that a business or someone could be nominated for. Educator of the Year went to Ann Sheeter, Crane Student of the Year went to Tayleur Baker, Burns Student of the Year went to Logan Radinovich, Senior man of the Year Cecil Dick, Senior Woman of the Year Lori Cheek, Man of the Year Stuart Yekel, Woman of the Year Bettina Bowman, Business Beautification Luke and Myndi Hemphill, Young Farmer/Rancher Christy and Erik Kerrins, Business of the Year Wheel House, Boss of the Year Natasha Gunn, Grass Man of the Year Cameron Molt and Distinguished Service went to Burns Christian Thrift Store and Dustin Beers.

