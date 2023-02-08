Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Harney County 2023 Chamber Awards has its winners
Harney County- Saturday February 4, 2023 the Harney County Chamber of Commence held its annual Chamber Awards, this year titled “The Greatest Treasure.”. There were 13 different categories that a business or someone could be nominated for. Educator of the Year went to Ann Sheeter, Crane Student of the Year went to Tayleur Baker, Burns Student of the Year went to Logan Radinovich, Senior man of the Year Cecil Dick, Senior Woman of the Year Lori Cheek, Man of the Year Stuart Yekel, Woman of the Year Bettina Bowman, Business Beautification Luke and Myndi Hemphill, Young Farmer/Rancher Christy and Erik Kerrins, Business of the Year Wheel House, Boss of the Year Natasha Gunn, Grass Man of the Year Cameron Molt and Distinguished Service went to Burns Christian Thrift Store and Dustin Beers.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Final Hurdle Cleared to Permanently Protect East Moraine Community Forest
ENTERPRISE – (Release from the Wallowa Land Trust) After more than a decade of work, the final step to ban all future commercial and residential development on the East Moraine Community Forest was put to rest in a matter of ten minutes. On Thursday, January 26th 2023, Wallowa County...
elkhornmediagroup.com
10-year-old Clyde Toohey of La Grande is representing Eastern Oregon on the Kid Governor Cabinet
LA GRANDE – Eastern Oregon has a local student in the 2023 Kid Governor Cabinet. Clyde Toohey of La Grande was announced to the cabinet recently and has since sat down with Elkhorn Media Group Staff about being a part of this program. (EMG) Thanks for being here today,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla River Trail awaits word on grant funding
UMATILLA COUNTY – The developers of the proposed Umatilla River Trail are waiting to see if they will be awarded a grant that would provide the money to begin Phase 1 of the project. Umatilla County Planning Division Manager Megan Davchevski says the matching money for the grant is already in hand.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Highschool Scholarship & Education Fund Applications Now Open Through La Grande Soroptimist
LA GRANDE – (Information from Soroptimist International of La Grande) As a reminder, Soroptimist is currently accepting applications for their 2023 Scholarships and Education funds. High School students and alumni from the Union County area that apply have the opportunity to receive financial assistance in their post-secondary education. Currently open funds/scholarships and their application criteria, as listed by Soroptimist, are as follows:
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Coyote hunt contests under fire. Many in Eastern Oregon say they’re needed.
Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission recently rejected a petition from animal welfare groups calling for a ban on coyote hunting contests. But the commission also directed staff to look for ways to get around current state law which defines coyotes as predator animals — providing vey little protection for them.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Company hired to clean up homeless camps
PENDLETON – The Pendleton City Council has approved hiring EBC Services of Halfway to handle cleaning up the detritus that remains after law enforcement clears out homeless camps. Previously, that work has been primarily done by Pendleton Parks and Recreation. City Manager Robb Corbett says parks and rec is...
elkhornmediagroup.com
FFA Districts Brings Out the Best in Imbler FFA Students
IMBLER – (Information from the Imbler FFA) FFA Districts were Wednesday at Imbler High School, and the Imbler FFA chapter themselves had quite the turnout. In a recent social media post, the chapter stated that “We had well over a dozen students competing in 8 different areas.” Of these competing students, multiple became district finalists and three qualified for FFA sectionals. A list of competitors and their fields are as follows:
elkhornmediagroup.com
EOU Introduces Kyle Treadway as New Head Baseball Coach
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) Eastern Oregon University and Athletic Director, Anji Weissenfluh, are pleased to announce the hiring of Kyle Treadway as the new head baseball coach for the Mounties. “I would like to welcome Kyle Treadway to EOU as our Baseball Coach,” Athletic Director...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Call
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Oregon State Police) On February 3, Craig Anthony Willey of Baker City was arrested by the Oregon State Police during a domestic assault call. The incident occurred on I-84 near milepost 325 westbound near Baker City at approximately 5:30 a.m. Willey’s charges include criminal mischief I, disorderly conduct II, escape III, attempt to elude fleeing (foot), reckless endangering person, harassment and possession of Methamphetamine – < 2g. Anthony was also arrested on other outstanding warrants. He is currently lodged in the Baker County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-84
Oregon State Police has released more information about the pursuit and crash eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon:. The state police received multiple reports of a white service truck driving erratically at high rates of speed beginning near milepost 193. Those reports included statements that the vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour, cutting through traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and nearly crashing numerous times.
Comments / 0