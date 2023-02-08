F1 teams tried to steal Conor Daly's sponsor but Todd Ault going all-in for Daytona 500 bid

A year after a chance meeting in Las Vegas during his 30th birthday celebration locked down his first full-time IndyCar ride in five years, Conor Daly is fending off Formula 1 teams from stealing his sponsor.

Other NASCAR and IndyCar drivers and teams, too.

“They’re getting hit up by every single team in motorsports. Everyone is trying to take this sponsor. I find out who has morals and who doesn’t with these teams and how they interact,” Daly told IndyStar of his partner BITNILE.com and its CEO Todd Ault. "Todd is super loyal. That’s something I’m incredibly thankful for.”

That loyalty can make or break your career. And not only is Ault sticking around, but he and his company have increased support to Ed Carpenter Racing’s three IndyCar entries for 2023 with primary sponsorship.

And this offseason, Ault spearheaded a search for Daly’s Daytona 500 debut, even after it seemed that dream had been shelved for another year ... if not forever.

“A lot happened really quickly, and it definitely wasn’t going to happen at all basically all winter," Daly said. "We’d talked about it for a little while after running the (Charlotte) Roval, but we decided we might not do it because we weren’t sure if the team was going to be ready, and then they were.”

With BITNILE.com support, Floyd Mayweather’s The Money Team Racing was prepared to enter the IndyCar veteran in as many as seven NASCAR Cup races in 2023 – which presently include Circuit of the Americas in March (just a couple hours away from Texas Motor Speedway a week before IndyCar’s trip there) and the IMS road course in August as part of double-duty during IndyCar and NASCAR’s crossover weekend. Another oval could be in the cards but the Indiana native said road courses might be most ideal, and notably, NASCAR’s trips to Sonoma (June 11) and Watkins Glen (August 20), as well as the Roval (Oct. 8), don’t conflict with IndyCar race weekends.

So once the groundwork had been laid for a partial-season program, and when Helio Castroneves turned down an offer to make a run at qualifying for the Daytona 500 with TMTR, Daly and Ault decided to go all-in on the Great American Race.

“We already have the car to do it anyways, and if we don’t make it, that’s okay. We still have our sponsor, but if we do make it, there’s a huge upside,” Daly said. “Whether we make it or not, this is still going to be something that’ll mean a lot to me in my life. I could’ve not done it and saved whatever stress it might’ve involved, but I don’t want to get to the end of my life and think, ‘I had one chance to qualify for the 500, and I said no because it might’ve been hard.' It’s going to be a big learning experience, and if we make it, it’ll be historic.”

Daly and TMTR will have two shots to secure a spot in the 500. NASCAR’s 36 chartered cars are locked into the 40-car field, leaving four spots for what presently is a list of six open cars hoping to qualify. Daly’s lack of Cup experience by no means stands out among this group that, outside seven-time series champ Jimmie Johnson, combines for just two Cup starts among them. But those two Cup starts (one each) go to Austin Hill and Zane Smith, who, respectively, won the Xfinity and Truck series races at Daytona a year ago. Daly’s good friend Travis Pastrana only has five Truck starts to his name and hasn’t raced in Xfinity for 10 years, but his resume includes X Games gold medals and championships in rally racing and motocross.

Even Chandler Smith, who would be making his Cup debut, has more than five-dozen NASCAR-level stock car starts and took 3rd-place in the 2022 Truck championship. And, outside Hill’s Bear Motorsports, four teams field open entries for the 500 already, running two full-time chartered Cup cars.

Two of the open entries – Daly presumes Johnson and Pastrana – will qualify next Wednesday from their one-lap qualifying speeds by virtue of being the top-two among that group. The prospective Daytona 500 field will then be split in half (including three open cars each), and each group with run a 60-lap ‘duel’ race where the other two open car spots will be decided. In both duels, if the open car that finishes highest hadn’t already qualified, it earns a spot. If the fastest two open cars from qualifying also finish highest among open cars in their respective duels, then the field will be filled by the next fastest open cars from qualifying.

Barring a miracle, Daly believes he and TMTR are going to have to race their way in – which the team did a year ago with Kaz Grala, overcoming a pit speeding penalty via a last-lap pass.

“When you think about how much this race has to do with air flow and dirty air, getting pushed and doing some pushing, that’s stuff you can’t possibly know unless you do it,” Daly said. “We’ll very much be learning on the fly.

“It’s going to be tough, but I think the upside is huge. If we can have a good race start and get ourselves in a good position and get a friendly push from some friends of mine or some that might be made in the race, we could make it. Obviously, I’ll hate it if we don’t. That’ll be painful, but the fact you get to do a bit of racing with this duel, that’ll help us no matter where we go with this program and where I go in my career.”