ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

F1 teams tried to steal Conor Daly's sponsor but Todd Ault going all-in for Daytona 500 bid

By Nathan Brown, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JYSpS_0kgPxAQt00

A year after a chance meeting in Las Vegas during his 30th birthday celebration locked down his first full-time IndyCar ride in five years, Conor Daly is fending off Formula 1 teams from stealing his sponsor.

Other NASCAR and IndyCar drivers and teams, too.

“They’re getting hit up by every single team in motorsports. Everyone is trying to take this sponsor. I find out who has morals and who doesn’t with these teams and how they interact,” Daly told IndyStar of his partner BITNILE.com and its CEO Todd Ault. "Todd is super loyal. That’s something I’m incredibly thankful for.”

That loyalty can make or break your career. And not only is Ault sticking around, but he and his company have increased support to Ed Carpenter Racing’s three IndyCar entries for 2023 with primary sponsorship.

And this offseason, Ault spearheaded a search for Daly’s Daytona 500 debut, even after it seemed that dream had been shelved for another year ... if not forever.

“A lot happened really quickly, and it definitely wasn’t going to happen at all basically all winter," Daly said. "We’d talked about it for a little while after running the (Charlotte) Roval, but we decided we might not do it because we weren’t sure if the team was going to be ready, and then they were.”

With BITNILE.com support, Floyd Mayweather’s The Money Team Racing was prepared to enter the IndyCar veteran in as many as seven NASCAR Cup races in 2023 – which presently include Circuit of the Americas in March (just a couple hours away from Texas Motor Speedway a week before IndyCar’s trip there) and the IMS road course in August as part of double-duty during IndyCar and NASCAR’s crossover weekend. Another oval could be in the cards but the Indiana native said road courses might be most ideal, and notably, NASCAR’s trips to Sonoma (June 11) and Watkins Glen (August 20), as well as the Roval (Oct. 8), don’t conflict with IndyCar race weekends.

So once the groundwork had been laid for a partial-season program, and when Helio Castroneves turned down an offer to make a run at qualifying for the Daytona 500 with TMTR, Daly and Ault decided to go all-in on the Great American Race.

“We already have the car to do it anyways, and if we don’t make it, that’s okay. We still have our sponsor, but if we do make it, there’s a huge upside,” Daly said. “Whether we make it or not, this is still going to be something that’ll mean a lot to me in my life. I could’ve not done it and saved whatever stress it might’ve involved, but I don’t want to get to the end of my life and think, ‘I had one chance to qualify for the 500, and I said no because it might’ve been hard.' It’s going to be a big learning experience, and if we make it, it’ll be historic.”

'It's like a drug':Conor Daly is soft-hearted, focused on Indy 500 win and going 243 mph

Daly and TMTR will have two shots to secure a spot in the 500. NASCAR’s 36 chartered cars are locked into the 40-car field, leaving four spots for what presently is a list of six open cars hoping to qualify. Daly’s lack of Cup experience by no means stands out among this group that, outside seven-time series champ Jimmie Johnson, combines for just two Cup starts among them. But those two Cup starts (one each) go to Austin Hill and Zane Smith, who, respectively, won the Xfinity and Truck series races at Daytona a year ago. Daly’s good friend Travis Pastrana only has five Truck starts to his name and hasn’t raced in Xfinity for 10 years, but his resume includes X Games gold medals and championships in rally racing and motocross.

Even Chandler Smith, who would be making his Cup debut, has more than five-dozen NASCAR-level stock car starts and took 3rd-place in the 2022 Truck championship. And, outside Hill’s Bear Motorsports, four teams field open entries for the 500 already, running two full-time chartered Cup cars.

Two of the open entries – Daly presumes Johnson and Pastrana – will qualify next Wednesday from their one-lap qualifying speeds by virtue of being the top-two among that group. The prospective Daytona 500 field will then be split in half (including three open cars each), and each group with run a 60-lap ‘duel’ race where the other two open car spots will be decided. In both duels, if the open car that finishes highest hadn’t already qualified, it earns a spot. If the fastest two open cars from qualifying also finish highest among open cars in their respective duels, then the field will be filled by the next fastest open cars from qualifying.

Barring a miracle, Daly believes he and TMTR are going to have to race their way in – which the team did a year ago with Kaz Grala, overcoming a pit speeding penalty via a last-lap pass.

“When you think about how much this race has to do with air flow and dirty air, getting pushed and doing some pushing, that’s stuff you can’t possibly know unless you do it,” Daly said. “We’ll very much be learning on the fly.

“It’s going to be tough, but I think the upside is huge. If we can have a good race start and get ourselves in a good position and get a friendly push from some friends of mine or some that might be made in the race, we could make it. Obviously, I’ll hate it if we don’t. That’ll be painful, but the fact you get to do a bit of racing with this duel, that’ll help us no matter where we go with this program and where I go in my career.”

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

NASCAR driver loses full-time ride before 2023 season starts

Todd Gilliland reacts to sharing a ride with Zane Smith despite a previous announcement that he would be a full-time driver. Back in December, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell would return in 2023. The two drivers were set to run full time. This week, a...
PennLive.com

When is the Daytona 500 and what time does it start?

For the millions across the country who live for their auto racing fix, you have have one more weekend and a big football game to wade through before you can turn your sights to Speedweeks and the start of the NASCAR season. The week of on-track activity will begin Feb....
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Betting His Former Crew Chief Can Help Him Cash In on a Booming Business

So, you’re thinking Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s burgeoning media empire can’t possibly come up with another podcasting idea? Well, don’t bet against the NASCAR Hall of Famer. Earnhardt’s Dirty Mo Media, which began the week by debuting Denny Hamlin’s podcast, has rolled out yet another show, this one featuring his former crew chief cashing in on a growing area of sports fans’ interest.
NEVADA STATE
Racing News

Longest NASCAR sponsor: Breaking Richard Petty/STP record

Menards and Matt Crafton are set to become the longest sponsor/driver partnership in the history of NASCAR at Daytona in 2023. Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing and Menards are set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their partnership. The date marks the longest driver/sponsor relationship in NASCAR, surpassing Richard Petty and STP.
Speedway Digest

The Winning Combination returns; One Stop Convenience Store & All South Electrical teaming up with JCR for Daytona

Jeremy Clements Racing is pumped to kick off the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Season at Daytona International Speedway. JCR will return to the World’s Center of Racing for the first time since the memorable Playoff catapulting Win last August. The #51 Chevrolet will be fueled and powered by co-primary sponsors All South Electrical and One Stop Convenience Store. This will also mark the start of the 13th full-time season in the XFINITY Series for the family run, single car independent team. The Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 will take place Saturday, February 18th.
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch Returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing announced today that Kyle Busch will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) to compete in select events for the team during the 2023 season. Busch, the all-time-record holder for wins in the NXS who previously announced his retirement from the series in 2021, will compete in five events for Kaulig Racing, beginning at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the No. 10 Chevrolet.
NBC Sports

Dr. Diandra: Determining the 10 all-time best Cup drivers at Daytona

The table shows that neither Petty nor Yarborough come close to Roberts’ 36.4% win rate. That’s four wins in just 11 attempts. As far a current drivers go, Dillon takes 11th place with a win rate of 10.5%. The next active driver on the list is William Byron at 13th. Byron is also the last driver with a win rate at or above 10%.
Speedway Digest

Filling The Shoes: Timms Signs on for USAC Midget Championship Run with KKM

Ryan Timms delivered in becoming the youngest ever USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature winner back in 2021. Now the 16-year-old from Oklahoma City, Okla. will vie to become the division’s youngest ever driving champion as he takes the reins of the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67 for a full run at the USAC National Midget championship in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Top 20 NASCAR prospects for the next decade

Who are the top young drivers most likely to make an impact in the NASCAR Cup Series in the next 10 years?. I tried to take an educated guess. If you are wondering about drivers to watch in trucks, Xfinity or the touring series that might come your way, here is a list.
click orlando

🏁Enter to win 2 tickets to Speedweeks and the Daytona 500

Become a News 6 Insider and enter to win two tickets to Speedweeks and the Daytona 500. The 2023 Speedweeks presented by AdventHealth runs from Wednesday, February 15 to Sunday, February 19. Speedweeks is the kickoff to the 75th anniversary NASCAR season with an action-packed schedule of five races across...
FLORIDA STATE
Racing News

Toyota is looking for more NASCAR teams; It won’t be Trackhouse

Justin Marks explains why he’s not interested in joining the Toyota stables. Toyota is the least represented auto manufacture in the NASCAR Cup Series. Of the 36 chartered teams, just 6 of those are Toyota machines. Toyota Racing Development has been attempting to add more cars to the mix,...
FanBuzz

David Pearson's Battle With Richard Petty at the 1976 Daytona Led to the Greatest Finish in NASCAR History

Richard Petty versus David Pearson was the greatest NASCAR rivalry of all time: it's an opinion that borderlines on factuality. There are other top contenders, no question about it. But, I just don't see too many fans out there who could look at the countless epic battles between "The King" and "The Silver Fox" in the '60s and '70s and argue that there were two more worthy rivals in NASCAR's history.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Sting Ray Robb assumed Linus Lundqvist had Coyne ride. Indy Lights champ still sidelined

Sting Ray Robb felt compelled to fill the awkward silence that had sucked the air out of the room. Nearly 15 seconds had passed since he’d finished answering a reporter who asked if Linus Lundqvist, the runaway 2022 Indy Lights champ, deserved one of IndyCar’s coveted open seats in an offseason that had seen the addition of two rides and four rookies. ...
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy