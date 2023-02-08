Kyrsten Sinema sits amidst Republicans as Biden shouts out some of her accomplishments

Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema listened to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech while sitting among her Republican colleagues and moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin.

Sinema, I-Ariz., sat next to Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in a section that also included Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Todd Young, R-Ind.; and Steve Daines, R-Mont.

During the primetime televised address to Congress, Biden referred to several legislative achievements throughout his speech that prominently involved Sinema, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

For example, Biden mentioned what he called the “once-in-a-generation” infrastructure law that Sinema helped broker with former Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

"We used to be No. 1 in the world in infrastructure, then we fell to 13th,” Biden said. “Now we’re coming back because we came together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the largest investment in infrastructure since President Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System. Already, we’ve funded over 20,000 projects, including at major airports from Boston to Atlanta to Portland."

He also cited the bipartisan measures taken after the massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas. Sinema was one of the four key senators – two Democrats and two Republicans – to help add more scrutiny to gun purchases by young adults and provide more funding and resources for mental health intervention for those deemed a risk to themselves or others.

Kelly, a longtime proponent of certain gun restrictions, was involved in shaping the provisions included in the resulting law.

Biden also specifically touted passage of a $35 monthly cap on insulin prices for Medicare recipients, referring to an issue Sinema and Kelly helped shape.

"There are millions of other Americans who are not on Medicare, including 200,000 young people with Type I diabetes who need insulin to save their lives,” Biden said. “Let’s finish the job this time. Let’s cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for every American who needs it."

While Sinema specifically supported the $35 insulin gap for seniors and a limited amount of Medicare Part B and Part D drugs, she had balked at proposals to negotiate drug prices more aggressively through government insurance programs. Sinema drew criticism Tuesday for supposedly not joining Democrats in the chamber who cheered when the president said he wanted to expand the cap to everyone. However, a Sinema spokesperson said that that was not true and that the senator stood and clapped on the Medicare deal she brokered.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., already has launched a campaign for the Senate seat Sinema holds. He was among those who took aim at her on the applause issue. “Arizonans elected Senator Sinema to lower prescription drug costs and ensure access to healthcare for all. She abandoned us the second she got to the Senate to do Big Pharma's bidding and now she's rubbing it in our faces," Gallego said Tuesday night in a statement. "Not clapping for our seniors getting the Social Security payments they need? Or the affordable healthcare that could save their lives? Sinema's silence speaks louder than words.”

Sinema applauded when Biden discussed legislative accomplishments such as the bipartisan infrastructure law and CHIPS and Science Act, which Sinema also led on. She tweeted during the address: "Yes! Our Chips and Science law restore’s America’s – and Arizona’s – leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, creating tens of thousands of strong Arizona careers, strengthening national security, and lowering costs. Proud to deliver this win for AZ. #SOTU "

Kelly said in a statement: “Tonight, I was glad to hear President Biden highlight our bipartisan CHIPS law that will create tens of thousands of good-paying jobs in Arizona, many of which won’t require a four-year degree. For years, Republicans and Democrats talked about bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States. We actually got it done."

The camera panned to Sinema when Biden discussed the Respect for Marriage Act. Arizona's senior senator championed which the right to both gay and interracial marriages into federal law last year. She tweeted : "I’m overwhelmingly proud to have earned the broad support necessary to pass our Respect for Marriage Act into law – our commonsense legislation protecting Americans’ right to marry who they love. Finding common ground can be hard work, but the results are always worth it. #SOTU "

Sinema was elected to the Senate in 2018 as a Democrat, but became an independent late last year. She is up for re-election in 2024.

Sinema suggested that the work highlighted in Biden's speech vindicates her bipartisan approach.

“We’ve shown that by setting aside partisanship and working together we can deliver meaningful solutions for everyday Arizonans, including laws I was proud to lead improving our infrastructure and creating thousands of jobs, boosting American manufacturing of semiconductors and our economic competitiveness, ensuring all Americans’ marriages and religious freedoms remain protected and respected, and making our streets and neighborhoods safer places to live and raise families," Sinema said in a written statement distributed after the speech.

"I welcome the President’s support of our bipartisan successes, and I look forward to continuing our collaborative approach in the year ahead."

In a tweet , the left-wing PAC Replace Sinema posted a picture of Sinema with the caption: "Sinema is sitting with the Republicans tonight," followed below by a second caption: "It's an appropriate place for someone who has stood in the way of so much progress."

In her post-speech statement, Sinema also said Biden "must get serious" about border security and criticized him for not discussing a water sharing agreement amongst the Colorado River Basin states.

"The current border and immigration crisis places an undue burden on Arizona border communities and it’s time the federal government takes accountability and acts to strengthen security, keep Arizonans safe, and ensure the fair and humane treatment of migrants," she said. “Right now, Arizona faces continued historic drought and an unprecedented water crisis. I am disappointed the President failed to address the need for the Colorado River Basin States to work together side by side to create a plan of action securing our water future."

In his post-speech statement, Kelly echoed Biden's call for bipartisanship.

“As a combat veteran, I second his call for bipartisanship and putting country over politics. Right now, our allies and adversaries are watching closely. Congress should not lose sight of the fact that China and Russia are testing our commitment to our friends around the globe. It’s critical that leaders of both parties set aside their differences and come together to defend democracy and freedom.

"As Arizona and our country navigate the challenges we face at home and abroad, I’ll continue working with Republicans, Democrats, and the Administration to protect our freedoms and deliver results.”

