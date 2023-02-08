ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Winner': United Wholesale Mortgage employees applaud new Suns owner Mat Ishbia's leadership, work ethic

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
BROOKLYN – Mateen Cleaves is beyond certain his forever friend and 2000 Michigan State national championship teammate, Mat Ishbia, can deliver Phoenix its first NBA title as its new majority owner.

“His passion to win,” said Cleaves at Saturday’s game in Detroit wearing a bright purple Suns t-shirt.

“His ability to connect with people. He’ll connect with the fans. He’ll connect with the community. He’s a winner, man. He’s won at pretty much everything he’s done. Winners are always going to win. If I had to put my life on it, I guarantee he’s going to win a championship. He’s a winner.”

United Wholesale Mortgage, a Michigan-based company, has gone from 300 employees to nearly 7,000 in a little more than a decade, is worth $7 billion and has become the top mortgage lender in America under Ishbia’s leadership.

Those who work for him like Cleaves, a leadership coach at UWM, have no doubt the 43-year-old Ishbia will succeed as team governor of the Suns.

“Mat’s greatest strength is his work ethic and ability to process and comprehend a vast amount of information quickly, understand it, and take action on it,” said Blake Kolo, chief business officer and head of investor relations at UWM. “It would be nearly impossible to outwork Mat Ishbia.”

The NBA gave its final approval Tuesday of Ishbia’s record $4-billion purchase of the Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

“He sets goals, and he achieves them,” said Laura Lawson, EVP, chief people officer, at UWM. “Phoenix, they don’t know what’s coming for them with Mat Ishbia. He is a competitor, relentless pursuit of excellence. Even when you once win a championship, it’s what’s next.”

The Suns experienced the worst during Robert Sarver’s tenure as owner, the NBA unveiled in a 10-month investigation. Last September, Sarver received a one-year suspension from any activities involving the Suns and Mercury and fined $10 million for ''workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”

Employees recalled horrid moments with not only Sarver, but those in leadership positions like Jason Rowley, who has resigned as president and CEO, according to sources.

'The elite NBA franchise': New team owner Mat Ishbia's vision for Phoenix Suns

So, Ishbia has the task of not only bringing calm to the Suns' organization as the owner, but establishing a better way of doing business and treating employees. Those who work for him at UWM say he’s the right one to bring the Suns out of that darkness and into a new light of positivity and productivity.

“He makes everyone feel special, and that is something that is really unique about him,” said Sarah DeCiantis, chief marketing officer for UWM. “He does little things all day, every day to recognize people to make sure that everyone knows they’re appreciated and to make sure they know how much he appreciates them. It’s those little things that make the culture at UWM unique.”

Ishbia is big on not only having the right people in leadership positions, but then giving them the training and tools to carry out his goals and vision with respect and at a high level.

Establishing that with the Suns in changing the culture there is something UWM executive vice president of sales, Allen Beydoun, sees Ishbia executing in Phoenix.

“You don’t become the largest mortgage lender in the country by taking over Rocket (Mortgage) and Wells Fargo just by coming in day to day,” said Beydoun, who has known Ishbia for around 16 years.

“You build a team, and you make them better leaders by providing leadership classes is how we do it and UWM and providing ‘the why’ on behind why we do things. What Mat has done a pretty good job of at UWM is he’s able to funnel information down to his leaders and his leaders funnel that information down to the team members and we get feedback and all that information funnels back up.”

Through that process, changes are made if necessary to better the company and culture, Beydoun said.

“You just don’t become a leader at United Wholesale Mortgage,” he continued. “You go through wholesale training, diversity and inclusion. We’ve done all that at United Wholesale Mortgage, which in my opinion, is probably the best culture any company can house under one roof.”

Ishbia has been around NBA team governors as he’s been in pursuit of owning a pro team for years.

He’s now going to share the table with them. Based on how Ishbia has worked with fellow CEOs of mortgage companies, Beydoun has an idea of how Ishbia will exist among NBA owners.

: How Mat Ishbia parlayed a passion for basketball and a fortune from mortgages to buy key stake in Phoenix Suns

“Mat is always looking for ways to learn and share best practices and listening to what others are doing,” Beydoun said. “And what others may be doing might work for them and their team and their company, Mat has also done a phenomenal job of taking best practices, sharing them and implementing them to UWM.”

According to Bloomberg, Ishbia is worth $6.22 billion, but he defeats the perception of someone of his wealth who is all about himself and on a constant power trip.

“He doesn’t look at himself as a big deal or as this billionaire,” said DeCiantis, who has worked for Ishbia for nine years. “He’s a very relatable guy. He’s always been that way and he is to this day.”

Ishbia doesn’t want his own parking spot at the company his father Jeff founded in 1986.

He views himself as a friend and brother of his employees.

“He is not inaccessible, he is overly accessible,” Lawson said. “He’s a guy that is stopping everybody in the hallways. Eye contact all the time. Personable all the time. Calls everybody and wishes them happy birthday every single day. And people will always be like, ‘That’s not you, that’s got to be your assistants.’ No no no, it’s Mat Ishbia.”

Ishbia’s care for his employees goes way beyond birthday wishes

Kolo recalls during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic how Ishbia’s first priority was to assure his employee there wouldn’t be any layoffs.

“His second priority was making sure UWM was well positioned regardless of market conditions,” Kolo said. “Mat uniquely is able to stay optimistic and see the positive in any situation.”

Ishbia will have his share of stressful moments as Suns team owner, but how he handled one of the worst times ever shows his resolve.

“He truly is unshakable,” Kolo said.

Ishbia doesn’t waste time.

'Right leader': Sarver touts new Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia's commitment to winning an NBA championship

He maximizes every second of it with passion and purpose.

He doesn’t forget a face, either.

“There’s something very special that clicks with him,” Lawson said. “It’s not ever repetition or political, like doing your job and shaking hands. He locks in the moment, and he remembers. I think you’ll find in Phoenix he’s going to have that with the fans, he’s going have it with the families.”

Ishbia spent time meeting, greeting and taking pictures in Phoenix while attending two games last month at Footprint Center. He also spoke with the team.

“It’s going to transcend to the court and the players and the team and even the employees and the community because that’s the guy he is.” Lawson continued. “He’s very in the moment. He’s never 10 steps ahead. It’s like, the here and now.”

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

