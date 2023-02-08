Girls basketball playoffs tip-off: Previewing Northeast Florida's first round matchups

FHSAA high school girls basketball regional quarterfinals

Game times 7 p.m. Thursday unless noted

REGION 1-7A

Mandarin (14-9) at Spruce Creek (21-5): A chance for revenge for the Mustangs, who lost 70-65 to the Hawks last year. Nykeria Thomas powers the Gateway champions. They'll have to be at their best to pull off the upset against top seed Spruce Creek and Western Carolina signee Tyja Beans (12.9 points, 9.2 rebounds). The winner advances to play Lake Mary or Timber Creek.

REGION 1-6A

Pace (18-8) at Oakleaf (23-2): As long as Fantasia James and Kaylah Turner keep up their scoring pace, the Knights could advance a long, long way — maybe all the way to Lakeland for the second time in three years. Pace will attempt 3-pointers in bunches from Alyssa Clark and Aisley Shields.

Ponte Vedra (15-9) at Crestview (20-7): Can Ponte Vedra shake off Friday's shooting woes? They got only 21 points against Oakleaf, but few teams can keep up with the Sharks' outside shooting when Morgan Gavazzi and Kennedy Rosendahl are on target. Crestview has a different type of threat from power forward Elesi Simmons.

Nease (20-6) at Land O'Lakes (18-4): For 2000 state champion Nease, Cami Robinson (19 ppg) is the key to the offense. Guards Jaylin Neder and Lily Meier combine for more than 30 points per game for Land O'Lakes, which has won 11 straight. If the Panthers win, they'll next meet Niceville or Gainesville.

REGION 1-5A

White (14-10) at Daytona Beach Mainland (16-8): The Commanders made history with their district title but face a daunting trip to No. 1 seed Mainland and the trio of Tia Dobson, Anovia Sheals and Jordan Boddie. White will need another big night from sophomore Leandrea McCloud (11.5 points, 14.7 rebounds).

Pensacola Pine Forest (15-11) at St. Augustine (18-7): Junior Aniyah Fisher is a scoring star for a young Yellow Jackets team that reached last year's Region 1-6A final. St. Augustine's task Thursday is containing Pine Forest's Niylia Wilkins, who averages 19.8 points for a 2022 state semifinalist.

Tallahassee Rickards (15-11) at Ridgeview (20-7). With the trio of Nia Blocton, Nacoya Blocton and Narissa Blocton, plus Paetyn Miller taking aim from outside, the Panthers are a contender. They handled Rickards 56-42 last week, with 22 points and 16 boards from Nia Blocton. The winner would play Fort Walton Beach or Pensacola Washington.

REGION 1-4A

West Florida (12-14) at Bishop Kenny (26-1), 6 p.m.: Can BK reach a fifth straight final four? Clare Coyle leads a formidable interior defense for a Crusaders squad that's been a nightmare for opposing offenses. West Florida, which won a surprise district title from the third seed, looks for Camryn Spangler near the hoop.

Jackson (17-10) at Ribault (14-7): The Northside rivals meet for the second time in a week after the Trojans won 53-9 in districts. Jackson has struggled since incurring forfeits and suspensions in the wake of a Jan. 5 altercation against Raines. For Ribault, sophomore Destiny Donaldson has paced the offense for most of the year.

Paxon (15-8) at Bolles (18-9): Two high-scoring backcourts in action in this one: Ansley Hicks, Nina Kamma-Hill and Kennedy Waymer for Paxon against Abby Knauff and Ella Stakem for the host Bulldogs. Bolles won 41-29 against the Golden Eagles in last week's district tournament.

Beachside (17-6) at Panama City Rutherford (23-1): For the new Barracudas, playoff life begins with the long trip to 2022 regional finalist Rutherford and their explosive junior trio of Shakirah Edwards, Nautica Bouie and Braniya Baker. Freshman Morgan Cremen is active on both offense and defense for Beachside.

REGION 1-3A

Bradford (10-11) at Providence (19-5): The top-seeded Stallions have overcome a lot of hurdles to reach this point, and they've got quick-striking ability from Ella Ortman on the outside to LillieBeth Novak around the rim. The winner would get Ocala Trinity Catholic or Florida High.

Episcopal (13-13) at Oviedo Master's Academy (19-6): A drive down the state for Episcopal. Kendall Shorstein directs the offense from the backcourt for the Eagles and 6-footer Kate Adams is strong in the paint. Master's Academy holds a six-game winning streak with three scorers at or above 10 points per game.

Trinity Christian (18-8) at P.K. Yonge (14-3): A tough trip to Gainesville awaits the Conquerors, looking for their first playoff win since 2015 with Olivia Williams and Kaila Blue among their top defenders. Zion McRae is putting up big numbers (20.9 points per game) for second-seeded P.K. Yonge.

REGION 1-2A

St. Joseph (15-8) at St. Johns Country Day (16-5): McDonald's All-American Taliah Scott, scoring more than 36 points per game, leads No. 1 seed St. Johns into the Class 2A playoffs. The Flashes include their own scoring threat in Kelly Cramer (21.7 points), but they've lost four straight. The winner faces Meadowbrook or Quincy Munroe.

NFEI (14-8) at Gainesville Oak Hall (16-7): NFEI has rebounded nicely from a 1-4 start to earn the No. 2 seed, although the FHSAA bracket sends them on the road for the opener. They face a difficult interior battle against Oak Hall center Bella Dyrkolbotn.

Covenant (19-5) at University Christian (12-5), 6 p.m.. Freshman Alanna Tatum has emerged as an exciting scorer for 2022 state semifinalist UC entering this all-Jacksonville matchup. Covenant, in its first postseason, looks for the scoring touch of Jacquelyn Barnes.

REGION 3-1A

Hilliard (19-8) at Newberry (21-5): Watch the 3-point arc. Solid shooting from Anna Buchanan and Molly Dean has lifted Hilliard back into the playoffs. Newberry also has a dangerous shooter from outside in freshman Brandy Whitfield (14.9 points). If the Red Flashes win, they'll next take on Hawthorne or Madison County.