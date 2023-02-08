Bulldog bowlers edge SHS

The Sturgis bowling teams competed against Vicksburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Well, the boys’ team did. The ladies bowled for average as Vicksburg does not have a girls’ squad.

Sturgis’ Brayden Smoker rolled his third 400 series in three days. He bowled games of 187 and 216 for a 403 on the day.Unfortunately for Sturgis, it did not secure the victory as Vicksburg won a close one at 16.5 - 13.5 over the Trojans.

The two teams split baker games with SHS winning the first 191-175. Vicksburg followed that up with a 181-158 win in the second, this gave the Bulldogs a 356-349 total pin win for the two bonus points.

In singles play, Vicksburg out-shot SHS 890-849 in the opener. Sturgis won the second at 855-829, but fell by 15 total pins at 1,719 - 1,704 overall.

Garrett Liston bowled games of 196 and 167 for a 363. Caleb Henson-Bohlen added games of 154 and 175 for a 329 while Andrew Matz rolled 158 and 122 for a 280. Owen Brewer shot an individual game of 154 in the opener.

It may have only been for average, but the Sturgis girls posted baker games of 135 and 127.

Kortnie Matz registered games of 137 and 156 for a 293. Lydia Boland added games of 149 and 126 for a 275 while Kami Kimes bowled games of 129 and 100 for 229. Donna Henson-Bohlen bowled an individual game of 114, Jaden Moore shot 111.

Sturgis finished with games of 631 and 607 for 1,238 total pins knocked down.

On Monday, Sturgis bowled to a 25-5 win over Edwardsburg for the boys. The Trojans won each baker game at 159-111 and 152-86 to win all 10 points.

Smoker led the way here as well, he shot games of 185 and 236 to record a 421 series. Brewer shot games of 160 and 181 for a 341.

Andrew Matz bowled games of 145 and 147 for 292, Caleb Henson-Bohlen totaled 256 with games of 130 and 126. Liston shot an individual game of 139.

The girls won 26.5 - 3.5 over Edwardsburg. They picked up baker wins at 134-106 and 152-86.

Kortnie Matz paced the Trojans with games of 150 and 183 for a 333. Boland shot 171 and 153 for 324, Kimes finished with a 305 (151-154). Donna Henson-Bohlen recorded games of 105 and 148 for a 253, Morgan Baumeister shot 133 and 93 (230).

Sturgis won 710-614 and 735-606 for a 1,445 - 1,220 total pin advantage.

Bronson sweeps Schoolcraft

The Bronson bowling teams took care of Schoolcraft on Monday, each winning 28-2.

For the boys, Bronson won both baker games at 204-126 and 168-132 for all 10 possible points.

Phoenix Haviland led the way with a 368 series, he rolled games of 190 and 178. Collin Smith bowled a 200 and a 126 for 326 on the evening, Shawn McAfee rolled games of 179 and 143 to score 322.

Tyler Overholt bowled a 270 series with games of 133 and 137.

Bronson won in singles games at 850-571 and 741-577 for a 1,591 - 1,148 total score.

The ladies shot 152 in both baker games. Schoolcraft put up 134 and 137, giving Bronson the 10 points.

In singles action, Bronson won 659-593 and 778-533 for a 1,437 - 1,126 total pin win.

Leading the way for Bronson was Hadassah Bloom, she recorded games of 160 and 193 for a 353 series. Morgan McConn shot games of 147 and 202 for a 349. Tenleigh Watkins bowled games of 141 and 153 (294). Jasmine Jewett shot an individual game of 152, Heidi Squires rolled a 110, Savanna Taylor bowled a 101 and Bailee Smith added a 78.