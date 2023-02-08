Tax preparation at a tailgate party? Give it a shot at this free event on Super Bowl Sunday

Do tax returns and football tailgating mix? H&R Block is giving it a try Sunday with a tax-return preparation event at a Tempe sports bar and restaurant before the Super Bowl is played later that day.

H&R Block will allow taxpayers to prepare and file their tax returns using the company’s efile do-it-yourself software , which is free for simple returns. The company charges various fees for more complex filing situations.

The event at the Dave & Buster’s at 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe Marketplace is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 and will feature some free food and drinks.

This is the first Super Bowl for which H&R Block is hosting a tax and tailgating event, but a spokeswoman said the company expects a few hundred people to show up. Reservations are suggested at www.hrblock.com/taxpreptailgate .

Taxpayers may bring their own laptops or smart phones to prepare their returns, or use a few laptops provided by H&R Block in a dedicated area. Company representatives at the event can help people learn and use the software. The software allows for the preparation of Arizona tax returns, along with federal.

Taxpayers will need to bring personal identification documents such as a driver’s license or passport and have the Security Security numbers, full names and birth dates of all people included on their tax returns. In addition, they should bring all W-2, 1095, 1099 and Schedule K-1 forms along with other relevant tax documents such as those related to education expenses, mortgage interest or medical expenses.

H&R Block also recommends bringing a copy of last year’s tax returns, if available.

