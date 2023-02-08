Read full article on original website
Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk sheds that dot the city, as one of them did what it was supposed to and prevented a possible tragedy. A large piece of stone fell off the facade of a 37-story building Wednesday at 16 Court Street. Pictures […]
Developer: $151M affordable housing complex rising in Stapleton to be complete later this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Construction is rapidly progressing at 475 Bay St. -- the 12-story, $151 million complex that will add 270 apartments to the Stapleton area -- and, according to developers, the project will be complete and ready for residents in less than 10 months. “Mother Nature has been...
From the UES to East Harlem: I wanted a bigger place so now I'm renting a penthouse
Chandler loved living on the Upper East Side, but rising rents pushed her to look farther north. She happily landed in a much bigger apartment with private outdoor space in East Harlem, where she's still close enough to her favorite haunts. I was born at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital on the...
Councilwoman goes to NYC to confront apt. owners about CLE living conditions
Cleveland Councilwoman Deborah Gray traveled to the New York City headquarters of the company that owns a series of Shaker Square area apartment buildings, demanding quality of life improvements.
Manhattan monthly rents top $5,000
NEW YORK - New York City's eye-watering rental prices are continuing to rise to near-record highs. According to a new report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel, the median rent in Manhattan is currently an eye-watering $4,097, an increase of 15.4% from January 2022, and the average rent is a shocking $5,142.
An affordable housing lottery opens for 38 apartments in Downtown Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 38 newly constructed apartments at 200 Montague St. near Borough Hall in Downtown Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn from 54,960 to $215,150 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,528 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units available, which can...
Brooklyn project drama tests city’s housing push
As Mayor Eric Adams waxes poetic about a “City of Yes,” developers proposing 231 apartments in Brooklyn have heard nothing but “no.”. Plaza Realty is proposing to replace a Staples and a parking lot in Homecrest with an eight-story, mixed-income residential complex including 60 affordable units, a first-floor commercial space and a landscaped rear garden.
Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk
From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development
A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
James Dolan's refusal to move MSG puts snag in Penn Station repair plans
Many people agree that Penn Station repairs would be a good thing, but one billionaire stands in the way of that.
Harlem tenants face eviction after rental assistant program did not make payments
NEW YORK -- Some tenants at a Harlem apartment building are facing eviction after getting notices saying they're months, if not years, behind on rent. But they thought it was being paid by the city's rental assistance program."This is the letter I received regarding taking me to court," said Jasna Willie. "'You're landlord is suing you for nonpayment of rent.'"Willie was living in a homeless shelter with her daughter until a city program helped her move into a apartment on the 2300 block of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard two years ago. Willie, 27, was told her rent would be subsidized. Everything...
NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
4 people shot in Coney Island, Brooklyn
An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Brooklyn Friday night.
The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City
Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
City proposes complete redesign of Third Ave on Upper East Side
City transportation officials on Wednesday night unveiled a proposal to overhaul Third Avenue between 59th and 96th streets on the Upper East Side, converting some of the five northbound motor vehicle lanes with bus, bike and pedestrian-oriented infrastructure. The Department of Transportation, in redesigning the corridor, intends to replace two...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing all Manhattan stores except for 1
The chain is closing all of its New York City locations except the one in Chelsea.
Bloody 15 Hours in NYC Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Others Wounded Across City: Cops
A handful of shootings across the Big Apple left nearly a dozen victims hurt -- two would ultimately perish from their injuries -- during a particularly violent 15-hour stretch to start the weekend. Authorities say the bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, where four men were shot...
