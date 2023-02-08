ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk sheds that dot the city, as one of them did what it was supposed to and prevented a possible tragedy. A large piece of stone fell off the facade of a 37-story building Wednesday at 16 Court Street. Pictures […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Manhattan monthly rents top $5,000

NEW YORK - New York City's eye-watering rental prices are continuing to rise to near-record highs. According to a new report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel, the median rent in Manhattan is currently an eye-watering $4,097, an increase of 15.4% from January 2022, and the average rent is a shocking $5,142.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn project drama tests city’s housing push

As Mayor Eric Adams waxes poetic about a “City of Yes,” developers proposing 231 apartments in Brooklyn have heard nothing but “no.”. Plaza Realty is proposing to replace a Staples and a parking lot in Homecrest with an eight-story, mixed-income residential complex including 60 affordable units, a first-floor commercial space and a landscaped rear garden.
BROOKLYN, NY
multihousingnews.com

Inside Coney Island’s Vertical Boardwalk

From top to bottom, this Brooklyn project is a model of green building practices. Here's what makes it unique. The most pressing issue changing the face and structure of the built environment is the need to build sustainably, the absolute necessity to create buildings that have very low or zero carbon offsets, and use energy- and water-efficient technologies. So experts in the industry are coming up with or reinventing building methods.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New York City food desert program spurs grocery store development

A New York City program to incentivize supermarket construction in food deserts has led to the opening of at least 30 of a planned 51 stores. Called Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH), the 14-year-old Department of City Planning (DCP) initiative has facilitated the opening of new grocery stores in all five New York City boroughs—Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island—that now serve 1.2 million New York consumers, who live within a half-mile of those locations. Another 21 FRESH stores are in the development pipeline and will bring fresh food access to 300,000 more New Yorkers who previously had few green grocer options, DCP reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users

We'll preface this by saying that we absolutely do not understand this new Yelp ranking supposedly focusing on the best pizza shops in the United States. None of the entries make sense and we’re not entirely sure how the methodology came about—but we feel like it’s our duty to report that, apparently, according to the reviews website, a mom-and-pop store in Massapequa is one of the very best destinations of its kind in New York, landing at the No. 6 spot on the top 100 list.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
CBS New York

Harlem tenants face eviction after rental assistant program did not make payments

NEW YORK -- Some tenants at a Harlem apartment building are facing eviction after getting notices saying they're months, if not years, behind on rent. But they thought it was being paid by the city's rental assistance program."This is the letter I received regarding taking me to court," said Jasna Willie. "'You're landlord is suing you for nonpayment of rent.'"Willie was living in a homeless shelter with her daughter until a city program helped her move into a apartment on the 2300 block of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard two years ago. Willie, 27, was told her rent would be subsidized. Everything...
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn

The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
BROOKLYN, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Bay Plaza | Shopping center in New York City

Bay Plaza Shopping Center is a shopping center on the south side of Co-op City, Bronx, New York City. In addition to various department stores and shops, such as Macy's, JCPenney, Staples, and Old Navy, it has a multiplex movie theater, several restaurants, a fitness club, and some office space. Constructed from 1987 to 1988 by Prestige Properties, the shopping center is located between Bartow and Baychester Avenues, just outside Sections 4 and 5 of Co-op City, on an open lot that was the site of the Freedomland U.S.A. amusement park between 1960 and 1964.
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

City proposes complete redesign of Third Ave on Upper East Side

City transportation officials on Wednesday night unveiled a proposal to overhaul Third Avenue between 59th and 96th streets on the Upper East Side, converting some of the five northbound motor vehicle lanes with bus, bike and pedestrian-oriented infrastructure. The Department of Transportation, in redesigning the corridor, intends to replace two...
MANHATTAN, NY

