URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cleveland OH 314 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023... OHZ010>014-020>023-030>033-038-047-089-PAZ001>003-091800- /O.CON.KCLE.WI.Y.0001.230209T1400Z-230210T0800Z/ Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga-Ashtabula Inland-Medina-Summit- Portage-Trumbull-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Holmes-Knox- Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie-Crawford- Including the cities of Lorain, Elyria, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Cleveland, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Painesville, Willowick, Wickliffe, Chardon, South Russell, Bainbridge, Chesterland, Middlefield, Burton, Jefferson, Orwell, Andover, Roaming Shores, Brunswick, Medina, Wadsworth, Akron, Kent, Aurora, Streetsboro, Ravenna, Warren, Niles, Ashland, Wooster, Orrville, Rittman, Canton, Massillon, Alliance, Youngstown, Boardman, Austintown, Millersburg, Killbuck, Mount Vernon, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Geneva, Erie, Edinboro, Corry, Union City, Meadville, and Titusville 314 AM EST Thu Feb 9 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

