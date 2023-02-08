ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Spun

Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss

UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment

Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Prominent Referee Not Allowed To Work 2023 NCAA Tournament

For the second year in a row, the NCAA Tournament will not feature one of the top referees in college basketball.  According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Ted Valentine won't be allowed to officiate this year's tournament. This is due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 tournament in ...
DAYTON, OH
On3.com

Recruits go on record about their recruitment

With the 2023 class basically a wrap, I’ve decided to move ahead to the class of 2024 to get a pulse on how the recruiting process is going for several top-100 junior prospects. I asked each recruit a series of questions to learn the latest on their college recruitment.
COLORADO STATE
On3.com

2024 LB Zavier Hamilton announces top 10 schools

Gulf Breeze (Fla.) Navarre three-star linebacker Zavier Hamilton announced his top 10 schools Friday afternoon. The list includes Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, South Carolina and UCF. Hamilton is the No. 425 overall prospect and No. 39 linebacker in the 2024 cycle, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
athleticbusiness.com

HS Girls' Basketball Player Sent Racist Photo During Game

A high school girls' basketball player in Texas was sent an offensive photo during a varsity game between Rivera Early College High School and Weslaco High School. Leah and Irvin Martinez, the parents of the player say someone airdropped a photo to their daughter's phone while she was playing. The photo made fun of their daughter's race.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Comeback

ACC sends Jim Boeheim a clear message

Last week, Syracuse Orange men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim made headlines when he appeared to question the recruiting and NIL tactics of several different ACC programs. And even though Boeheim clarified his words and apologized, the ACC appears to be addressing the incident to all its coaches. In a memo obtained by On3, the ACC Read more... The post ACC sends Jim Boeheim a clear message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Comeback

Vanderbilt nails buzzer-beater in huge upset win

The Vanderbilt Commodores pulled off a college basketball upset their fans will never forget on Wednesday night in Nashville. Vanderbilt‘s Tyrin Lawrence nailed a buzzer-beating three to give the Commodores a 66-65 win over — SEC and in-state rival — No. 6 Tennessee. Trailing 65-63 with 4.8 seconds remaining, Vanderbilt executed an inbounds play beautifully Read more... The post Vanderbilt nails buzzer-beater in huge upset win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tee Higgins' Announcement

Just last week a wild trade rumor emerged suggesting Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the move - if he and the team couldn't come to a contract decision. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic suggested Higgins "could be traded" for a top draft pick with the caveat of a deal ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
athleticbusiness.com

Fan Makes Amends for Sneaking Into Arkansas Football Game in 1974

University of Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek received a letter Jan. 30 in which a lifelong Razorback fan confessed to sneaking into a sold-out football game against Southern California in September 1974. As reported by CBS affiliate KFSM, the fan posed as a concessions delivery worker to gain access to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools

Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024.  One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
ALABAMA STATE

