Top 10 Garth Brooks Songs
Garth Brooks’ contribution to country music cannot be overlooked. Over his decades-long career, he has helped expand the reach of the genre immensely – forcing even the staunchest country objector to tap their toe along to Brooks’ legion of hits. Compiling a list of Brooks’ best songs...
Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo
Two country music legends, one legendary country music song. Throughout the entire history of country music, there are few songs as iconic as “Sunday Morning Coming Down.” Penned by the great singer/songwriter and Highwaymen member, Kris Kristofferson, “Sunday Morning Coming Down” was originally released in 1969 by Ray Stevens. It was then released by Johnny Cash the following year, becoming a number one song, Kristofferson recorded it himself for his 1970 debut album, Kristofferson. It went on to become one […] The post Kris Kristofferson Landed A Helicopter In Johnny Cash’s Yard To Deliver His “Sunday Morning Coming Down” Demo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Watch Chris Stapleton & Dwight Yoakam Cover Of Ray Charles & Willie Nelson’s “Seven Spanish Angels”
HOT DAMN. Taking back to the 2016 when Chris Stapleton teamed up with the great Dwight Yoakam for a cover of Willie Nelson and Ray Charles’ “Seven Spanish Angels.” Written by Troy Seals and Eddie Setser, “Seven Spanish Angels” was recorded by Willie Nelson and Ray Charles in 1984, and released on Charles’ album Friendship, and then later included on Willie’s 1985 duets compilation album, Half Nelson. It was the most successful of Ray’s eight hits on the country chart, as […] The post Watch Chris Stapleton & Dwight Yoakam Cover Of Ray Charles & Willie Nelson’s “Seven Spanish Angels” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Johnny Cash Once Refused To Record Until Kris Kristofferson, Who Was Working As A Janitor At His Record Label, Was Allowed To Sit In On The Session
Can you imagine a talent as great as Kris Kristofferson working as a janitor at a recording studio?. The legendary artist and songwriter behind iconic songs like “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” “Me & Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” took quite the road to country music stardom.
Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen”
Regardless of how you feel about them, it’s undeniable that Waylon Jennings and Garth Brooks are two of the most influential names in the history of country music. Obviously, they were from different eras of country music, and from the time of his meteoric rise in the ’90s Garth was almost immediately hit with criticism of being too “pop” for country. Including (allegedly) from Waylon Jennings. Though he never really confirmed it in public, Waylon was reportedly not the biggest […] The post Waylon Jennings Reportedly Thought Garth Brooks Was The “Most Insincere Person I’ve Ever Seen” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
8 Songs You Didn’t Know Rodney Crowell Wrote for Other Artists
Moving to Nashville in 1972 from Houston, Texas, where he was born on August 7, 1950, Rodney Crowell landed a job as a songwriter and was eventually penning songs for Jerry Reed, Guy Clark, Emmylou Harris, and a number of other artists. By the mid-’70s Crowell joined Harris’ Hot Band as a guitarist and formed the trio The Notorious Cherry Bombs with Vince Gill and Tony Brown before venturing into his own solo career with the 1978 debut, Ain’t Living Long Like This.
Johnny Cash Was Once Banned From The Grand Ole Opry After Getting Too Drunk and Smashing Out Stage Lights
It’s the show that made country music famous. And it’s also the show that gave us one of the most famous power couples, and greatest love stories, in country music history. It was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1956 where Johnny Cash first met June Carter backstage...
Every Can't-Miss Country Music Tour Scheduled for 2023
Whether you want to see Country Music Hall of Famers (Hank Williams Jr., George Strait), '90s legends (The Chicks, Shania Twain), 21st century standard bearers (Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown) or this decade's breakout stars (Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes), there's an upcoming or ongoing tour that should be in your wheelhouse.
Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’
Make that 12 Grammy Awards for the living legend himself, Mr. Willie Nelson. The red headed stranger just took home the coveted Best Country Album award for his 2022, 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time. He beat out Miranda Lambert (Palomino), Luke Combs (Growin’ Up), Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville) and Maren Morris (Humble Quest), who were all nominated alongside him in the category. Announced by Shania Twain, Willie was not in attendance at the show, and she accepted on […] The post Willie Nelson Wins Grammy Award For Best Country Album With ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Caitlyn Smith Announces New Album, ‘High & Low,’ With Soaring Ballad [Listen]
Critically acclaimed multi-genre singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith is slated to release her third full-length album, High & Low, on April 14. The 14-track record was previewed in 2022 with eight songs released as part of the High collection. For the complete project, six new tracks will be added on, including the just-dropped ruminative ballad, “Lately.”
Tom Petty’s 10 Favorite Elvis Songs
Greatness appreciates greatness. That’s the theme of the deep dive into the legendary singer/songwriter Tom Petty’s favorite songs when it comes to Elvis Presley. Two rock gods collide. However, Petty’s relationship with The King isn’t just one of distant fandom. When Petty was 10, his uncle worked on...
Musical actors to bring Willie, Waylon and Cash to life at the Cole on Feb. 16
HAMLET — If the band is never going to get back together again, thankfully, we still have tribute bands who preserve some of music’s greatest sounds and legendary personas. Such is the case with the Highwaymen Live, a tribute band to three giants of the outlaw country music movement.
This Nashville Mansion Has Hosted Some of Country Music’s Biggest Stars. Now It’s Heading to Auction.
This palatial Nashville mansion will make you feel like country music royalty. The multimillion-dollar pad, which will go under the gavel at DeCaro International Auctions next month, sits just 12 miles outside of the music mecca in the nearby city of Brentwood. Covering nearly five acres, the sprawling estate comprises a red-brick manse of more than 10,000 square feet, a well-appointed guest apartment and an “elaborate entertainment building.” It’s also hosted an array of notable celebs. “The property has a history rich in tradition as a dazzling venue for hosting glamorous and memorable famous celebrity gatherings, private and political parties, and functions...
Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover
Talk about an all-time great cover… Back in 1996, Johnny Cash included an absolutely incredible cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ hit “Southern Accents” on his 1996 Unchained album. And in fact, he’s actually backed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on that whole record, which features other covers of songs like Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” and Beck’s “Rowboat,” just to name a couple. “Southern Accents” was the title track to TPATH’s 1985 sixth studio album, and was also released […] The post Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Covers The Hell Out Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough” At The Grand Ole Opry
Not gonna lie, I used to absolutely jam to Paramore’s “Still Into You” back in the day. And the band’s lead singer Hayley Williams is actually a Nashville native, believe it or not, though they certainly fall way outside of the country genre obviously, making alternative/pop rock music. Their Spotify bio even says that “no one understood how a band so un-country could be from this strange little town called Nashville,” and I’d say that’s probably a perfect way to […] The post Paramore’s Hayley Williams Covers The Hell Out Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough” At The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT
Frankie Staton Makes Opry Debut Four Decades After Moving to Nashville
The morning after 68-year-old Frankie Staton's Opry debut, she said she hadn't eaten for days. She popped nuts in her mouth as she explained that she'd been too nervous to eat – or sleep. Her family went to T.G.I. Fridays after her debut Tuesday night, and even though the show was over, she still couldn't bring herself to have a meal. She hadn't slept the night before, but she looked every inch the confident country singer as she stood in the Opry's famous circle in her floral, ruffled dress and sparkly shoes she bought from Dillard's with money her children sent her.
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson + More Added to Leslie Jordan Tribute Concert Lineup
Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson and Hardy are just three of the newly-added acts set to appear at a star-studded tribute to actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan later this month. Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, Ernest and Katie Pruitt also join the roster of previously announced artists who will take the...
Ernest Doubles Down: Deluxe ‘Flower Shops’ Expands on His ‘Story of Good Love Lost’
Most singer-songwriters stop writing for a project once that project is released, but not Ernest. After Flower Shops — an 11-song collection oozing with vintage, lyric-heavy heartbreak — dropped in March 2021, he went right back to work. The result is Flower Shops: Two Dozen Roses, a deluxe...
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
21 Years Ago: Jo Dee Messina Earns Second Platinum Album With ‘Burn’
Twenty-one years ago today (Feb. 8, 2002), Jo Dee Messina earned her second platinum album with Burn. The album was her third with Curb Records. Burn was released in 2000 and produced by Tim McGraw and Byron Gallimore. The record followed the success of Messina's platinum-selling sophomore project, I'm Alright, and produced five singles, including the No. 1 hit "That's the Way," as well as the disc's title track.
