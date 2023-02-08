ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams prioritize defense in latest 3-round mock draft

By Cameron DaSilva
It’s hard to look at the Rams’ roster and pick just one position they must address this offseason. They have several holes to fill, both on offense and defense. They need offensive line help, possibly a tight end and maybe a backup quarterback. The Rams could also use an edge rusher, cornerback, safety and defensive linemen on the other side of the ball.

There are a number of different ways they can go with their early picks in the draft, but Luke Easterling of Draft Wire has them addressing the defense first in his new three-round projection.

He has them taking Kansas State edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the second round at No. 36 overall, then Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in Round 3 at No. 69. It would be a good way to start the draft, grabbing the best pass rusher available and then a Senior Bowl standout in the next round.

Anudike-Uzomah was a productive player in college, recording 19.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for a loss in the last two seasons alone. The Rams like their outside linebackers to be complete players, not just pure pass rushers, and Anudike-Uzomah fits the bill.

Stevenson would also be a great value in Round 3. He was viewed as maybe the best cornerback invited to the Senior Bowl and he performed well in practice throughout the week in Mobile. The Rams could let David Long Jr. and Troy Hill walk in free agency, so cornerback will be a position of need.

