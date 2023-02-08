Read full article on original website
How SC's $3.5 billion mistake could impact you
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday's Senate Finance Committee meeting ended on an odd note as State Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told lawmakers the budget was off by $3.5 billion. Many in South Carolina are scratching their heads after A $3.5 billion mistake, was announced. The issue was brought up on...
orangeandbluepress.com
South Carolina Food Bank Prepares for the End of SNAP
South Carolina food banks are preparing for a major hunger cliff as thousands of households receive SNAP Benefits that ended earlier this year. Alexandra Ashbrook, director of root causes and specific populations for the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC), said that “On average, people on SNAP will be losing over $80 a month in benefits.” FRAC is a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger in the U.S. While food and rent are soaring high leading South Carolina food banks are concerned that this could create a huge increase in food insecurity, among people and veterans.
South Carolina's local governments collect $24.46 in fines and fees per resident
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020. That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The...
abccolumbia.com
Gov. McMaster launches South Carolina’s first electric vehicle website
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster announced the launch of SC powers EV an online platform showcasing SC’s growing electric vehicle industry and it’s capacity for future expansion. The easy-to-navigate website provides a one-stop-shop for the EV industry to learn why SC is the place to establish...
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
multihousingnews.com
Alliant Breaks Ground on 4 Workforce Housing Projects in LA
The firm plans to include affordable housing units at its San Fernando Valley property. Alliant Strategic Development is looking to add more than 700 units of workforce housing to the tightening Los Angeles housing market. A portion of the new residences will be affordable housing. The firm has broken ground on four communities throughout the San Fernando Valley submarket, expecting to complete them in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.
Spartanburg County asking for public input on affordability of housing
The affordability of housing in Spartanburg County is up for discussion and county leaders want to hear from you.
greenvillejournal.com
Annexation deep dive: Despite common myths, it’s hard to be annexed unwillingly in SC
In a state like South Carolina where private property rights are revered, there are two dirty words that tend to get property owners riled: annexation and zoning. The two often converge in cities and towns across the state as municipalities are more prone to have zoning in place. But contrary to popular belief, annexation law in the Palmetto State is fairly restrictive and ensures it is difficult for a property to be annexed against its owner’s wishes.
myclintonnews.com
SC's EVs (sorry Mr. President)
Despite the fact that President Trump says electric vehicles run for only 2 hours per charge, South Carolina is charting its own, bold step forward in becoming America’s electric vehicle’s capital. Just look at where the Governor - Trump’s top political ally in The Palmetto State - was last week: Thursday, February 2 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking at Kontrolmatik Pomega, Colleton Industrial Campus, Exit 61 on I-95 and McLeod Road, Walterboro, S.C.
carolinapanorama.com
How gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
iheart.com
SC Residents Eligible For State Refund Asked To Wait To File Taxes
(Columbia, SC) - Residents of the Palmetto state are among those being asked to delay filing their 2022 taxes. The IRS is asking millions of taxpayers who expect special state tax refunds to put off filing. This includes South Carolina residents who are eligible for rebates of up to 800-dollars.
Help begins here: SC Special Program for Infants, Children, and Women: Apply for grants if you are needy or hungry
South Carolina is famous for its natural landscapes, hospitality, thriving economy, and festivals. It won't be wrong to say that this is one of those very few states of the US where there is nearly perfect year-round weather. This means South Carolina is ideal for you and your family. The only condition is that your income should be at least $60,000.
Did you apply for SC Family Independence Program being a needy? Thousands available for eligible families
A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.
South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay tripled the winner’s $50,000 […]
holycitysinner.com
I-HOPE Women’s Business Centers to Host Statewide Conference for Women, Minority, and Veteran-owned Businesses
I-HOPE Women’s Business Center of the Lowcountry, in collaboration with the Small Business Administration (SBA), announced its hosting of the Motivate Her SC conference, a women’s business and leadership conference to encourage, inspire, and motivate South Carolina women. The conference will take place on March 25th at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville. All female entrepreneurs and community leaders are invited to attend.
South Carolina Rebate Checks Could Be Taxable By The IRS
Here's why South Carolina residents are being encouraged to delay filing taxes.
Fairfield Sun Times
Zoning Police Cover Tattoo Artist in Bureaucratic Ink
Tattoo artists need more than needles and ink in South Carolina. They also need measuring tape. The state prohibits tattoo shops from operating within 1,000 feet of churches, schools and playgrounds. Columbia adds even more restrictions. The city passed an ordinance in 2019 that bans any tattoo enterprise from operating...
FOX Carolina
Bill to restrict what can be taught in S.C. classrooms passes in House of Representatives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill that would restrict what can be taught and discussed about history and current events in South Carolina schools has moved closer to becoming law. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives gave second reading, essentially passing, to the “Transparency and Integrity in Education Act” in an 83-34 vote along party lines.
SC Department of Health and Human Services Public Service Announcement
DHHS) proposes waiver amendments related to:. Public Notice of 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Waiver Amendments and HASCI renewal. SC DHHS PUBLIC NOTICE: 1915(c) Home and Community-Based Waiver Amendments and Head and Spinal Cord Injury 1915 (c) Waiver Renewal Application.
Payment from state for up to $800 coming by Feb 15th
Have you received your tax refund yet from the state? If not, you should be receiving your payment pretty soon, by February 15th according to the state. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to individuals that paid taxes last year.
