China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Everything we know about the mysterious ‘object’ shot down by US warplanes in Alaska
Faced with an unidentified flying object in the skies over Alaska just one week after an encounter with a Chinese surveillance balloon, the US military apparently opted to shoot first and ask questions later.Now that object is scattered across the frozen sea in an assortment of smaller pieces – but the questions still remain.Pentagon officials announced on Friday that they had brought down a car-sized aerial intruder of "unknown origin" inside US airspace, despite not knowing what it was, who owned it or what it was for.It comes less than one week after a large airship, allegedly sent by...
argusjournal.com
JetASAP Releases January 2023 Activity Report of Hourly Cost for On Demand Aircraft Charter
Now includes empty leg and posted one-way flight availability hourly rates. BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 09, 2023 — McapMediaWire — JetASAP, the only truly live commission-free private aircraft marketplace connecting flyers directly to charter operators, today announces their latest charter activity report. January hit a record number of quotes sent to flyers via the JetASAP app, ending the month with 1,995 quotes. As the charter market continues to cool, flyers averaged 12 quotes per trip request as aircraft availability increases. This aircraft supply increase can be seen across all classes of aircraft.
argusjournal.com
PTOP Announces Engagement With a Crowd Funding Portal Group, and Plans To File a Form C with the SEC for Reg CF
Also Announces PTOP Will Be Pink Current Within Days. Cambridge, MA, Feb. 09, 2023 — McapMediaWire — Peer To Peer Network a.k.a MobiCard Inc. (OTC: PTOP) (“PTOP”) – It came to PTOP’s attention that the financials slipped out of “Pink Current Status” and PTOP confirmed with the OTC Markets that the company was missing an attorney letter necessary to cover the Annual financial reports ending 9-30-22 and all subsequent quarters for that year. That attorney letter was submitted to OTC Markets on 2-8-2022 at 5:30 pm Eastern Time. OTC Markets confirmed once it is submitted PTOP should be updated to “Pink Current Status” within 3-5 business days. Assuming it has been done correctly.
