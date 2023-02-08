“THEY BURY THE VICTIMS, THEY BURY THE VICTIMS” yes they do but do nothing to keep the criminal in prison. That’s the democratic way, forgive the criminal and condemn the victims. Any government official that swears an oath to the constitution and then breaks that oath is in my book a traitor to the country and the people and deserves a traitors death, but that’s me
what a shame the new mexico government turns against her citizens making millions felons for owning a firearm they bought legally all in the name of money and control the greatest atrocities to the Rights of the people are always carried out in the name of safety just look at china
Marxist Liberals will stop at nothing to disarm the populace. They know armed citizens never allow it to thrive
Comments / 16