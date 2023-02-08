Meherrin River Arts Council Show Features An Evening of Standards and Stories with Broadway and Television Star Tony Danza

Read full article on original website
When you can see J. Plunky Branch's 'Black Fire' documentary in Richmond
Musician, historian, author and producer J. Plunky Branch's documentary "Black Fire" will be screened at Black History Museum in Richmond this Wednesday.
TopHand programs highlighted at annual steak dinner
Emporia’s TopHand Foundation held its annual steak dinner fundraiser this Saturday night at Golden Leaf Commons, as the organization celebrated a year of success both on and off the playing field. This is one of TopHand’s two major fundraising events each year, with the other being the annual TopHand...
Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show & Luncheon returning to Emporia on May 20
May 18, 2019, marked the last time dogs decked out in costume and pawed their way across the stage at the Golden Leaf Commons. The Emporia-Greensville Humane Society was celebrating its 15th anniversary, highlighted by the 10th annual Southside Virginia Doggie Fashion Show and Luncheon. In March 2020, the EGHS...
Hidden History: Explore once-undiscovered hidden elements of Black history in Southwest Virginia
Celebrate our region’s Black History in Hidden History, narrated by Brittny McGraw and Duke Carter. This WSLS 10 News special presentation, in documentary style, explores once-undiscovered hidden elements of Southwest Virginia. Discover why the way of life for the enslaved people at Buffalo Forge in Virginia’s Rockbridge County stood...
Virginia man turns to community to help unsheltered: 'I've been there'
When William Ellis saw a need in the community that raised him, the Petersburg native connected with those around him with a mission to uplift.
Welcome home: NC town celebrates homecoming of local hero who served presidents
The town of Weldon in Halifax County celebrated the return of a native son---who served presidents and heads of state. Gentry Smith's career began in the Raleigh Police Department in 1983. The town of Weldon in Halifax County celebrated the return of a native son---who served presidents and heads of...
Global $80 Million E-Commerce Brand, Sassy Jones, Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Retail Store in Richmond, VA
RICHMOND, VA — Sassy Jones, the nation’s fastest-growing privately held retail brand, which launched in the founder’s minivan where she drove across the country to various trade shows after giving birth to her then 4-month-old twins, is now a multimillion-dollar enterprise that designs incredibly unique jewelry, audacious ready-to-wear women’s clothes, and accessories. If you own a piece of Sassy Jones, you understand you are purchasing not only a product, but empowerment and purpose. Additionally, every purchase benefits menstrual poverty to young African girls.
Nice Shot: Happy Trails, Cowboy
Yearslong efforts to preserve a piece of Americana ultimately appeared to fall by the wayside as one of the few remaining neon cowboy hat signs that once beckoned hungry travelers to Arby’s was set to make way for a Wawa gas station. The restaurant itself, which opened at 5900 W. Broad St. in 1968, was razed in early January, along with several other nearby buildings. Images of the demolition on Richmond magazine’s Instagram spurred some readers to reminisce about the years they spent eating at Arby’s, working there or simply driving by.
Town of Weldon honors native son Gentry Smith for his career of service including as U.S. Asst. Sec. of State for Diplomatic Service
The town of Weldon in Halifax County celebrated the return of a native son who served presidents and heads of state. Gentry Smith’s career began in the Raleigh Police Department in 1983. 4 years later, he was called upon to protect U.S. diplomats. Smith has many friends in the...
BBQ boss plans changes at Pearl’s Bake Shoppe
Pearl’s Bake Shoppe at 5811 Patterson Ave. was sold in recent days by sisters Kelly Polk, Holly Shaheen and Melissa Berling, who had purchased it last spring.
'Barely There' Chance for Mixed Precipitation Over Weekend
Beta Sigma Phi gives back to Emporia
Once a year, the Beta Sigma Phi sorority of Emporia opens its heart and its wallet to the community, distributing thousands of dollars to non-profit and civic organizations serving the Emporia/Greensville area. This year was no different. This Wednesday, Beta Sigma Phi member Janice Palmer officially dished out well over...
Group opens overnight shelter for homeless in Petersburg
A building on 22 North South Street donated by city council member Marlow Jones has undergone a major transformation in just 15 days.
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
Richmond restaurant The Mill on MacArthur is closing. Here's why.
The owners of The Mill, a restaurant on MacArthur Avenue in Richmond, announced Thursday that the Northside business would close at the end of the month.
Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia
Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
Daughter's urging leads Virginia man to $100,000 Powerball prize
A Virginia man who won a $100,000 prize from a Powerball drawing said his daughter had to talk him into letting her pick up some tickets for him.
Richmond could become the latest city to use this technology to fight crime
Across the country, cities like Charlotte, St. Louis, Baton Rouge and Miami are establishing "Real Time Crime Centers" to combat criminal activity. Richmond could soon join the mix.
Greensville County looking to replace columns at courthouse
The Greensville County Courthouse, located on South Main Street, is getting a long overdue facelift. The county government is taking bids for a construction firm to replace the eight load-bearing columns at the front entrance of the building, which are visibly beaten from years of wear and tear. The courthouse...
New subsidized housing could be coming to Emporia
Currently there is nothing at 307 Reese St except a mound of overgrown grass and some unpaved driveways. In a few years, that could dramatically change thanks to Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation. SCDHC director of fund development Ronnie Franklin and president/CEO Dianna Bowser stood in front of the...
