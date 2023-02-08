ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Palmyra family gets $13K bill from NYSEG

PALMYRA, N.Y. – If you think you’ve got billing issues with RG&E or NYSEG, wait until you hear the story of what a Wayne County family is facing. For months News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E, but its sister company, NYSEG isn’t doing much better.
informnny.com

New York State: What lighting is permitted on a vehicle?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many lighting products on the market now may look good on a vehicle, but a release from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers what lighting is legally allowed and necessary. The following lighting is required and authorized, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s...
rochesterfirst.com

Preventative measures businesses can take to stop smash-and-grab robberies

For more than 30 years, Owens Shepard has run Enterprise Security Consulting and Training Inc. in Rochester. Since at least five businesses have been hit in smash-and-grab robberies, he says his company has received more calls from concerned clients. Preventative measures businesses can take to stop …. For more than...
rochesterfirst.com

iSmash opens expanded location in Henrietta

Steven Shortino opened iSmash in 2018, after a friend of his showed him a video of people smashing things, and offered it as a business model. Steven Shortino opened iSmash in 2018, after a friend of his showed him a video of people smashing things, and offered it as a business model.
WHEC TV-10

Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
WHEC TV-10

RG&E says it’s preparing for possible power outages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has issued a Yellow Alert for Thursday night for strong winds as a cold front pushes through the region around 10 p.m. The wind winds mean there’s the potential for power outages. RG&E says they’re ready for outages and are adding 230 line and tree crews into the areas that will be affected by this storm.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. High School Huddle: Primetime 585’s Karen and Gerard …. In one of our favorite and most important shows of the year, Karen and Gerard Iglesia...
News 8 WROC

RPD: McDonald’s employee pepper-sprayed during robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a McDonald’s employee was pepper-sprayed during a drive-thru robbery. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the Mt. Hope Avenue McDonald’s around 10:00 p.m. They say two male suspects pulled into the drive-thru, got out of their car, pepper-sprayed an employee at the window, […]
