FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Palmyra family gets $13K bill from NYSEG
PALMYRA, N.Y. – If you think you’ve got billing issues with RG&E or NYSEG, wait until you hear the story of what a Wayne County family is facing. For months News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E, but its sister company, NYSEG isn’t doing much better.
High winds causing a few, scattered power outages
RG&E is reporting that there are power outages throughout Monroe County.
Joeval’s Formalwear to close, will have ‘retirement sale’
Joeval's Bridal across the street will remain open.
informnny.com
New York State: What lighting is permitted on a vehicle?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Many lighting products on the market now may look good on a vehicle, but a release from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers what lighting is legally allowed and necessary. The following lighting is required and authorized, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s...
WHEC TV-10
WATCH LIVE: Monroe County provides update on mask guidance for healthcare facilities
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza and others are speaking at 1:30 p.m. on Friday about mask guidance for healthcare facilities. You can watch it live here.
rochesterfirst.com
Preventative measures businesses can take to stop smash-and-grab robberies
For more than 30 years, Owens Shepard has run Enterprise Security Consulting and Training Inc. in Rochester. Since at least five businesses have been hit in smash-and-grab robberies, he says his company has received more calls from concerned clients. Preventative measures businesses can take to stop …. For more than...
WHEC TV-10
What’s with the generators and gas cans up on utility poles? Here’s the answer
CHILI, N.Y. – There are generators attached to utility poles with gas cans sticking out of them. When an alert viewer brought this to our attention, we knew we had to figure out what’s going on here. And guess what? It involves RG&E. It’s not entirely RG&E’s fault,...
RFD works on house fire on Murray St.
It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire or if there were any injuries to firefighters or civilians.
13 WHAM
Rochester-area medical facilities to continue mandating masks despite state mandate ending
Rochester, N.Y. While New York state's mask mandate for health care facilities will expire Sunday, health leaders in the Rochester area say they're keeping their mandate in place for now. With hospitals and emergency departments still at or near full capacity, health leaders at the Rochester region's two largest health...
rochesterfirst.com
iSmash opens expanded location in Henrietta
Steven Shortino opened iSmash in 2018, after a friend of his showed him a video of people smashing things, and offered it as a business model. Steven Shortino opened iSmash in 2018, after a friend of his showed him a video of people smashing things, and offered it as a business model.
WHEC TV-10
Evans: “The tiger has been released!” Rochester’s mayor says the city can now go after bad landlords with “Saber Tooth Tiger teeth.”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Do you rent your home? If you live in Rochester, the answer is likely yes. More than 60 percent of Flower City residents rent. And a recent study commissioned by the city found that half of rental properties in Rochester are substandard. That’s why I’ve been investigating this issue for the better part of a year.
Wow! Rochester, New York Is Way Below Average In This Department
New York State is seeing one of the most unique year's on record. The city that is parked between Syracuse and Buffalo is also perched between two of the most active Great Lakes and sure sees plenty of stormy winter days. But this year, so far, things are not what they used to be.
‘It complements people who look like me’: First black woman to own building in Rochester renovates pre-Civil War landmark
While the building holds tremendous historical value it is also a reminder of a painful time in history.
WHEC TV-10
RG&E says it’s preparing for possible power outages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC has issued a Yellow Alert for Thursday night for strong winds as a cold front pushes through the region around 10 p.m. The wind winds mean there’s the potential for power outages. RG&E says they’re ready for outages and are adding 230 line and tree crews into the areas that will be affected by this storm.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. Meteorologist Liam Healy details the wind risk for overnight Thursday into Friday. High School Huddle: Primetime 585’s Karen and Gerard …. In one of our favorite and most important shows of the year, Karen and Gerard Iglesia...
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
Fire at local hair salon on Spencerport Rd. in Gates
The building housed multiple businesses, but firefighters say the source was in the salon.
RPD: McDonald’s employee pepper-sprayed during robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a McDonald’s employee was pepper-sprayed during a drive-thru robbery. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the Mt. Hope Avenue McDonald’s around 10:00 p.m. They say two male suspects pulled into the drive-thru, got out of their car, pepper-sprayed an employee at the window, […]
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
