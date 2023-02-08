ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders QB Derek Carr Visiting Saints; Falcons Concerned?

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Saints are hosting Derek Carr for a visit today. Could the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback join the Atlanta Falcons' biggest rival?

The free agent quarterback carousel is starting to move today.

According to NFL Network , the Las Vegas Raiders have granted Derek Carr permission to meet with the New Orleans Saints to determine whether he would be interested in being traded there.

Carr, 31, could also be on the Atlanta Falcons ' radar as the team figures out its quarterback situation for next season.

Carr's visit to New Orleans is the first opportunity he has had to seek out other teams for his new marriage. After nine seasons with the Raiders, Carr was benched in late December and the team has announced that it will be moving on with a different quarterback.

The only issue? Carr has three years left on his deal. Should he be on the Raiders roster by next Wednesday, he takes on a $40.4 million guarantee. So his days are numbered, to say the least.

The Raiders probably won't find a trade partner in the next week, which will ultimately end in him being cut.

Should Carr join the Saints, he will reunite with Dennis Allen, who coached him back in his rookie season in Oakland for four games before being fired in the middle of the season. Given the history between Allen and Carr, there's trust that's established.

That could make the Saints the early favorite for Carr's services, meaning the Falcons have to make a move soon if they want to join in on the sweepstakes.

Falcon Report

