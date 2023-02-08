(Radio Iowa) – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by the staff of First Interstate Bank on Thursday, February 9th, 2022 to celebrate new ownership and new staff. Great Western Bank in Atlantic merged with First Interstate Bank in May of 2022 with the intent to offer more services. First Interstate Bank is based out of Billings Montana, with more than 300 branches across 14 states. First Interstate prides themselves on helping residents and businesses meet their financial goals with practical solutions, while supporting their communities through business development and philanthropy.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO