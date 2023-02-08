Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Atlantic man arrested on an Assault charge in Audubon County
(Audubon, Iowa) – Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson reports an Atlantic man was arrested February 6th on an Assault charge. 44-year-old Nathaniel Halterman was charged with Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury, Harassment 3rd and Violation of No Contact Order. He appeared before the magistrate and was held on bond, which he later posted and was released.
kjan.com
2 arrested on Arson charges in Fremont County
(Sidney, Iowa) – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports two men were arrested in connection with a 2020 arson fire in Anderson, Iowa. On Friday (Today), Deputies arrested 56-year-old old Charles Ray Welch, of Anderson, and 32-year-old Tyler Ward, of Riverton, as part of an ongoing investigation. Both were arrested at their residences without incident.
kjan.com
2 arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. At around 1-a.m. Thursday (Today), 44-year-old Bobby Lee Mitchell, Jr., of Grand Island, NE., was arrested for OWI/1st offense. Bond was set at $1,000. And, (As previously reported) at around 8:05-a.m. Tuesday, 24-year-old Donovan Edward Belt, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for Eluding, Driving w/a denied or revoked license, and Theft in the 1st Degree. Bond was set at $16,000.
kjan.com
Three arrests reported in Montgomery County
(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has released a report on three separate arrests that took place, Wednesday. At around 2:22-p.m., 30-year-old Jesse Robert Schleip, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at the Pottawattamie County Jail, on a Montgomery County warrant for Violation of Probation. His bond was set at $10,000.
kjan.com
Shelby County Sheriff’s report, 2/10/23
(Harlan, Iowa) – Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross has issued a report on numerous arrests that took place between January 18, 2023 and Jan. 30, 2023. Beginning with the most recent arrests:. On January 30th, 48-year-old Lester Eugene Rhodes Jr, of Woodbine, was arrested following a traffic stop on...
kjan.com
(UPDATE) Missing Council Bluffs man found deceased
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Officials with the Council Bluffs Police Department said Friday afternoon (2/10/23), that a man reported missing Thursday afternoon, was found deceased, during a search of Lake Manawa. A search of the lake early this morning resulted in the recovery of an ATV and helmet believed to belong to 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, of Council Bluffs. They were found in open water. The Midwest Dive Team responded to Lake Manawa and recovered Erisman’s body. Authorities say at this time, no foul play is suspected. The incident is being treated and an accident.
kjan.com
Possible/unknown injuries during a single-vehicle accident in Union County, Thursday morning
(Creston, Iowa) – The driver of a 2013 Dodge Caravan suffered possible/unknown injuries during a single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Michael Ray Bishop, of Cromwell, lost control of the vehicle at around 1:22-a.m. at Kingfisher Avenue and Highway 34 east. Authorities say the van went out of control due to the slushy road conditions, and speed.
kjan.com
No injuries reported after a pickup struck a bicycle in Red Oak, Thursday morning
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak say no one was hurt and no citations were issued, following an accident involving a pickup truck and a bicycle, Thursday morning. Authorities say 19-year-old Zephyr Darius Richardson, of Red Oak, was riding his bicycle eastbound in the 600 block of E. Market Street in Red Oak, at around 7:38-a.m., when he turned in front of an eastbound 2001 Chevy S-10 pickup driven by 49-year-old Gunner Wesley Magaret, of Red Oak.
kjan.com
Man missing from Council Bluffs area
The Council Bluffs Police Department and the family of a missing man are requesting your help in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, of Council Bluffs. Erisman was last seen around noon on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2003. He was wearing a red, white and black ice fishing jacket. Nicholas was also wearing a red and white helmet, brown overalls and boots.
kjan.com
Public hearing for the Atlantic CSD set for March 8th
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A public hearing for patrons of the Atlantic Community School District will be held during the March 8th, 2023 meeting of the Atlantic School Board. The hearing, which begins at 5:45-p.m., is with regard to the proposed 2023-2024 District Calendar. Superintendent Steve Barber explained the proposed...
kjan.com
Planned Griswold Daycare Center receives a huge financial boost
(Griswold, Iowa) — Officials with the Noble Initiatives Foundation in Griswold have announced the organization working to build a new childhood development center in Griswold, has received large grant to further their goal. According to NIF Board Member Steve Baier, the Foundation received a $500,000 grant through the Charles E. Lakin Foundation for their ongoing effort to raise nearly $2.6 million for a proposed 8,800-square-foot facility.
kjan.com
Cass Health Welcomes Physician Assistant Kristin Babb
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with Cass Health say they are pleased to welcome Kristin Babb, PA-C (Physician Assistant – Certified), to the team of emergency providers. Babb will provide care in the Emergency Department and AMC Rapid Care. Babb has worked as a PA since 2006, with an extensive background in cardiology. Babb said “I chose Cass Health because the leadership and organization provide a fantastic environment for advanced practice providers to continuously grow clinically.”
kjan.com
Atlantic School Board acts on resignations & contracts
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Members of the Atlantic School Board, Wednesday, acted on approving four resignations and seven contract recommendations. Those who have tendered their resignations include:. Shauna Casey, WA Elementary Paraeducator. Chris Kennedy, Route Driver/Bus Monitor. Paul Ruhr,WA Elem. Custodian. Laurie Fell, Kindergarten Teacher. Superintendent Steve Barber’s recommendations for...
kjan.com
Atlantic School Board sets public hearing on WA Elementary Playground Project bids
(Atlantic, Iowa) – When the Atlantic School District’s Board of Education met Wednesday evening in the High School Media Center, they agreed to set March 8th at 5:30-p.m., as the date and time for a public hearing on bids received for the Washington Elementary School Playground Improvement Project. The Board authorized Snyder and Associates’ Dave Sturm to begin the bid letting aspect of the project. The bids will be due by 2-p.m. March 7th. Board President Laura McLean and Superintendent Steve Barber said it’s hoped that by fast-tracking the project, work can take place this summer.
kjan.com
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate with First Interstate Bank
(Radio Iowa) – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by the staff of First Interstate Bank on Thursday, February 9th, 2022 to celebrate new ownership and new staff. Great Western Bank in Atlantic merged with First Interstate Bank in May of 2022 with the intent to offer more services. First Interstate Bank is based out of Billings Montana, with more than 300 branches across 14 states. First Interstate prides themselves on helping residents and businesses meet their financial goals with practical solutions, while supporting their communities through business development and philanthropy.
kjan.com
Winter Day camps Set for February and March
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Mark Your Calendars! Winter Conservation Day Camps are coming up in February and March, you won’t want to miss the fun as Cass County Extension and Cass County Conservation partner to offer these fun, hands-on camps for youth in K-5th grade. February Snow Camp sessions...
kjan.com
Annie’s Project Business Education Opportunity Available for Local Farm Women
Atlantic, Iowa – Annie’s Project, a six-week course designed especially to help farm women develop their management and decision-making skills, is being offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Cass County. Online registration is available at www.extension.iastate.edu/womeninag or at the Cass Extension office. Classes will be held at Cass County Community Center at 805 W. 10th St. in Atlantic on Thursdays beginning Feb. 23.
Comments / 0