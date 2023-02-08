Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has good news. The player has become a dad during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he is not part of the Super Bowl due to an injury. His fans are happy to have a Super Bowl baby and want to know more about his personal life. They are curious about Mecole Hardman Jr.’s girlfriend, Chariah Gordon. Therefore, we reveal more about her in this Chariah Gordon wiki.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO