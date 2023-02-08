Read full article on original website
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well
Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk. Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.
NBA Trade Rumors: What Celtics Offered Spurs For Jakob Poeltl
The Spurs reportedly traded Jakob Poeltl to the team he was drafted by Thursday, but the Boston Celtics tried to get their offer in before the deal was agreed to. San Antonio traded the seventh-year center to the Raptors in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Toronto traded Poeltl in 2018 to acquire Kawhi Leonard, but it has intentions of signing him to a new deal this summer, according to Wojnarowski.
How Mike Muscala Performed In Celtics Debut Vs. Hornets
Mike Muscala had very little time to prepare for his debut with the Boston Celtics on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Muscala switched teams just over 24 hours prior to the matchup as he went from Oklahoma City to Boston in a deal that sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Thunder.
Jaylen Brown Reportedly Suffers Facial Fracture, Expected To Miss Time
BOSTON — Just minutes after catching a stray elbow to the face, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was ruled out of Wednesday’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. As is usually the case, the quick decision spelled bad news for the two-time All-Star. “Boston’s Jaylen Brown has suffered a...
Mike Muscala Reveals Reason Behind Unique Number With Celtics
When Mike Muscala got traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Boston Celtics, he was in need of a new uniform number. The two numbers Muscala had worn during his 10-year NBA career — No. 31 and 33 — are retired by the Celtics and hanging in the rafters at TD Garden.
This Player Was ‘Hardest To Part With’ In Danny Ainge’s Blockbuster Trade
Danny Ainge has been busy in his first full season as CEO of basketball operations for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively, this past offseason. Utah acquired multiple first-round picks in those deals, and it reportedly received another one Wednesday.
Celtics React To LeBron James Breaking NBA Scoring Record
The Boston Celtics offered their congratulatory reactions to the history-setting performance of LeBron James from Tuesday night. In front of the Los Angeles Lakers home crowd, James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s new all-time leading scorer. James nailed a turn-around jumper in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder to claim sole possession of the historic feat. In doing so, the 38-year-old basketball icon shattered a previous 39-year-old record, while his scoring total reached 38,390 points — a record that many questioned whether or not anyone would ever reach.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Win Vs. Hornets
The Celtics’ win was highlighted by Derrick White’s big night and Mike Muscula’s debut, but Jayson Tatum made NBA history in the process. Tatum dropped 40 points in Boston’s 127-116 win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden, shooting 5-of-10 from 3-point range. Those 3-pointers helped him become the first player in NBA history to reach 1,000 made three’s before the age of 25.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Shares Update Following Facial Fracture
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is expected to miss some time with a facial injury, but he’s already gearing up for his return. Brown took an errant Jayson Tatum elbow to the face Wednesday night, quickly exiting the floor not to return for the remainder of the night. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium would later report the extent of the injury, calling it a “facial fracture” and calling for the 26-year-old to miss extended time.
Celtics Wrap: Derrick White’s Career Night Fuels Boston’s 3-Point Party
The Boston Celtics easily dispatched the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night by cruising to a 127-116 win at TD Garden. The Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 40-16 while the lowly Hornets dropped to 15-42. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. After the Celtics hit back-to-back 3-pointers just 46...
NBA Odds: How Suns’ Kevin Durant Trade Shook Up Finals Board
The Suns pulled out all the stops to improve their roster Thursday, and now, oddsmakers are forecasting an NBA Finals run in Phoenix. Kevin Durant is headed to the desert, with the Suns sending three players, four unprotected first-round draft picks and a pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the future Hall of Famer. Phoenix had been a middling team for most of the season prior to the Durant blockbuster, but one now can argue Devin Booker and company are the team to beat in the Western Conference.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Rival Acquires Jae Crowder For Multiple Picks
Jae Crowder has found a new home, again. The forward was dealt to the Nets on Thursday as part of the reported Kevin Durant deal that sent the Brooklyn superstar to the Phoenix Suns. Crowder was then traded to the Bucks in a three-team deal with the Pacers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Celtics Down Two Starters Entering Matchup With Joel Embiid, 76ers
BOSTON — While trying to guard Joel Embiid is hard enough at full strength, the Celtics will be down two starters in their attempt on Wednesday. The Celtics announced that Robert Williams III (left ankle sprain) and Al Horford (right knee swelling) would both miss Wednesday’s matchup with Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Why Derrick White’s Historic Showing ‘Worried’ Marcus Smart
After Derrick White kept draining shot after shot in the first half Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, he would look over to the Boston Celtics bench and see his teammates celebrating in approval. But the reaction from Marcus Smart, who missed his ninth consecutive game due to a right...
NBA Trade Deadline: Winners, Losers As Kevin Durant Headlines Moves
The NBA trade deadline on Thursday afternoon brought fireworks to the desert, proving not to be completely overshadowed by Super Bowl week. Countless teams improved their rosters on a busy deadline day, but no blockbuster was bigger than the Phoenix Suns’ trade for Kevin Durant. And while some like Phoenix went all-out in acquiring talent, other organizations opted to sell for draft capital — have you ever seen so many second-round picks traded?! — and some stood pat.
Kevin Durant Trade: Nets-Suns Deal Benefits Celtics In Multiple Ways
The Brooklyn Nets officially tore down their foundation in the early hours Thursday morning as they reportedly traded superstar Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns some 14 hours before the NBA trade deadline. The Nets on Tuesday reportedly were turning down inquiries for Durant, but the 13-time NBA All-Star shared...
How Mike Muscala Makes Celtics History Before Boston Debut
It didn’t take very long for Boston Celtics newcomer Mike Muscala to make his mark in the franchise history books. Muscala, who was acquired by the Celtics before Thursday’s 3 p.m. NBA trade deadline from the Oklahoma City Thunder, did one thing that no other player has ever done since the team was founded 77 years ago.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Acquire Mike Muscala In Trade With Thunder
The Celtics needed some big man depth, and they did just that ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston acquired Mike Muscala from the Thunder on Thursday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported. The Celtics reportedly sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. Muscala, 31, is averaging...
How Derrick White Feels After First Calendar Year With Celtics
Friday night was special for Derrick White. It marked his one-year anniversary since being traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Boston Celtics. And to commemorate the occasion, White delivered an all-time career performance for his fellow Celtics teammates and all in attendance at TD Garden. The 28-year-old veteran...
