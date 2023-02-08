Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – Filip Chytil, Vladimir Tarasenko and some cheaper trade options
Cozens’ extension may complicate Filip Chytil extension talks. Some cheaper options for the Rangers. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The Buffalo Sabres extending Dylan Cozens to a seven-year contract extension with a $7.1 million salary cap hit likely made things tougher for the New York Rangers to extend arbitration-eligible Filip Chytil.
hypebeast.com
UNION and Canada Goose Come Together for NBA All-Star 2023 Collection
As part of their multiyear partnership with the NBA which saw a collaboration with RHUDE in 2021 and Salehe Bembury last year, Canada Goose now taps designer Chris Gibbs of UNION LA for a limited-edition collection. Described as a modern take on classic Americana designs, the joint series blends adventurous West Coast attitudes with Canada Goose’s signature luxury performance. Sharing a steadfast belief in the importance of community, culture, and craftsmanship, the robust garments were designed with varying outdoor environments in mind, functioning well as standalone pieces for the seaside as well as all together on the ski slopes.
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Rangers’ Trade for Tarasenko & Mikkola
Our second major trade of the 2022-23 season went down earlier this afternoon. After the New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks a week ago, their division rivals — the New York Rangers — responded by trading for Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for St. Louis Blues’ Ivan Barbashev
With the trade deadline less than a month away, the St. Louis Blues have begun to sell off some of their assets, the first of which saw them ship Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers for a number of future assets as well as Sammy Blais. That is far from the only move they are expected to make, as they have several other players set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, most notably Ryan O’Reilly.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Tiger Woods '13 Makes Its Return
Although Tiger Woods may be wearing FootJoy at present time, would like to remind everyone that his career’s most iconic moments were forged wearing the Swoosh. The first-ever retro Tiger Woods golf shoe is now here, a rerelease of the 2013 shoe that combined Nike Free technology with fairway-ready elements in a revolutionary manner.
hypebeast.com
Kevin Durant Traded to Phoenix Suns in Blockbuster Move
As the NBA trade deadline nears, Phoenix Suns have landed Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade deal. According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, if Durant was going to be moved, Phoenix was his preferred destination and new Suns owner, Mat Ishbia pushed to make it happen. For KD and TJ Warren, the Brooklyn Nets received Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder as well as a 2028 pick swap and four first-round unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. The momentous move marks a new “Big Three” in the Western Conference.
hypebeast.com
Twitter Reacts to LeBron James Becoming NBA All-Time Leading Scorer
LeBron James has made NBA history, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time scorer. Fans around the world gathered around television screens to watch James make history at the Crypto.com Arena. James breaks the record in his 20th season in the league. Sharing the moment with him in real time...
hypebeast.com
Kobe Bryant’s Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” PE From 2003 Is Returning
Kobe Bryant‘s shoe deal with adidas concluded during the summer of 2002, and so for all of the 2002-2003 NBA season he was a sneaker free agent. During that time, the perennial All-Star guard laced up a vast array of special player exclusives from imprints like Jordan Brand, AND1 and Reebok, the latter of which included a Lakers-inspired Question Mid “Yellow Toe” makeup. This variation last dropped towards the tail end of 2020 and is set to see a reissue this month.
hypebeast.com
Nike Gifts LeBron James a Special LeBron 20 to Celebrate Him Breaking The All-Time Scoring Record
Earlier this week, LeBron James knocked down a fadeaway jumper from the top of the key against the Oklahoma City Thunder that allowed him to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and hold the new NBA all-time scoring record. It’s undoubtedly one of the biggest accomplishments of The Kid from Akron’s career, and so to celebrate,
hypebeast.com
LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation "First Game" is Back
A piece of history is making its return with LeBron James’ first signature shoe — the Air Zoom Generation — remastered for 2023. Arriving in its “First Game” colorway, the sneaker pays tribute to his rookie season’s first home game. Having joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team was off to a rocky start and ultimately unable to convert their first win in James’ home debut. While James quickly moved on from the period — achieving meteoric success throughout his career — the sneaker lives on as an artifact.
hypebeast.com
Joe Freshgoods Is Carrying Chicago’s Creative Torch
Chicago’s got quite a list of creative and cultural icons: Michael Jordan, Ye, the late Virgil Abloh, even Barack Obama. One would think that an emerging designer from the Windy City would feel heavy pressure to fill their shoes. However, it’s the exact opposite for Joe Robinson — better known as Joe Freshgoods — a Westside Chicago native who’s motivated to put the city on his back, on his own terms and with his own flavor.
Comments / 0