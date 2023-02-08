ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

hypebeast.com

UNION and Canada Goose Come Together for NBA All-Star 2023 Collection

As part of their multiyear partnership with the NBA which saw a collaboration with RHUDE in 2021 and Salehe Bembury last year, Canada Goose now taps designer Chris Gibbs of UNION LA for a limited-edition collection. Described as a modern take on classic Americana designs, the joint series blends adventurous West Coast attitudes with Canada Goose’s signature luxury performance. Sharing a steadfast belief in the importance of community, culture, and craftsmanship, the robust garments were designed with varying outdoor environments in mind, functioning well as standalone pieces for the seaside as well as all together on the ski slopes.
UTAH STATE
The Hockey Writers

Grading the Rangers’ Trade for Tarasenko & Mikkola

Our second major trade of the 2022-23 season went down earlier this afternoon. After the New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks a week ago, their division rivals — the New York Rangers — responded by trading for Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

3 Potential Landing Spots for St. Louis Blues’ Ivan Barbashev

With the trade deadline less than a month away, the St. Louis Blues have begun to sell off some of their assets, the first of which saw them ship Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers for a number of future assets as well as Sammy Blais. That is far from the only move they are expected to make, as they have several other players set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, most notably Ryan O’Reilly.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
hypebeast.com

The Nike Tiger Woods '13 Makes Its Return

Although Tiger Woods may be wearing FootJoy at present time, would like to remind everyone that his career’s most iconic moments were forged wearing the Swoosh. The first-ever retro Tiger Woods golf shoe is now here, a rerelease of the 2013 shoe that combined Nike Free technology with fairway-ready elements in a revolutionary manner.
hypebeast.com

Kevin Durant Traded to Phoenix Suns in Blockbuster Move

As the NBA trade deadline nears, Phoenix Suns have landed Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade deal. According to ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, if Durant was going to be moved, Phoenix was his preferred destination and new Suns owner, Mat Ishbia pushed to make it happen. For KD and TJ Warren, the Brooklyn Nets received Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder as well as a 2028 pick swap and four first-round unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. The momentous move marks a new “Big Three” in the Western Conference.
PHOENIX, AZ
hypebeast.com

Twitter Reacts to LeBron James Becoming NBA All-Time Leading Scorer

LeBron James has made NBA history, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the all-time scorer. Fans around the world gathered around television screens to watch James make history at the Crypto.com Arena. James breaks the record in his 20th season in the league. Sharing the moment with him in real time...
hypebeast.com

Kobe Bryant’s Reebok Question Mid “Yellow Toe” PE From 2003 Is Returning

Kobe Bryant‘s shoe deal with adidas concluded during the summer of 2002, and so for all of the 2002-2003 NBA season he was a sneaker free agent. During that time, the perennial All-Star guard laced up a vast array of special player exclusives from imprints like Jordan Brand, AND1 and Reebok, the latter of which included a Lakers-inspired Question Mid “Yellow Toe” makeup. This variation last dropped towards the tail end of 2020 and is set to see a reissue this month.
hypebeast.com

LeBron James' Nike Air Zoom Generation "First Game" is Back

A piece of history is making its return with LeBron James’ first signature shoe — the Air Zoom Generation — remastered for 2023. Arriving in its “First Game” colorway, the sneaker pays tribute to his rookie season’s first home game. Having joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team was off to a rocky start and ultimately unable to convert their first win in James’ home debut. While James quickly moved on from the period — achieving meteoric success throughout his career — the sneaker lives on as an artifact.
hypebeast.com

Joe Freshgoods Is Carrying Chicago’s Creative Torch

Chicago’s got quite a list of creative and cultural icons: Michael Jordan, Ye, the late Virgil Abloh, even Barack Obama. One would think that an emerging designer from the Windy City would feel heavy pressure to fill their shoes. However, it’s the exact opposite for Joe Robinson — better known as Joe Freshgoods — a Westside Chicago native who’s motivated to put the city on his back, on his own terms and with his own flavor.
CHICAGO, IL

