Oxford, MS

therebelwalk.com

Race for Right Field: This week, ‘Swayzeville’ is the newest on-campus housing at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – Undoubtedly, The Grove at Ole Miss is the preeminent place in the country to tailgate before a college football game. In college basketball, Krzyzewskiville is the most popular place for Duke students to camp and wait in line to get their tickets for big Blue Devil games. Duke fans camp for days outside Cameron Indoor Stadium prior to big games in a patch of land named for their beloved coach.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

FINAL: Carolina 64 - Ole Miss 61

South Carolina will make its way to Oxford on Saturday to take on Ole Miss. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network. This will be the second time that the Gamecocks (8-16, 1-10) and the Rebels (10-14, 2-9) have faced off this season. On Jan. 17, the Rebels defeated the Gamecocks 70-58 in Colonial Life Arena.
OXFORD, MS
gotigersgo.com

No. 12 Tigers Head to No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 12-ranked University of Memphis rifle team will head to Oxford, Miss. to face No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 11. The match will get underway at 8 a.m., with live targets available at GoTigersGo.com. "We're really looking forward to getting on the road...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Column | Three things I know about Ole Miss, and three things I think I know

Three things I know, and three things I think I know... Kermit Davis and Company needed a win... Not that it changes anything regarding the longview of the Ole Miss men's basketball program, but hoorah for the Rebels and their unlikely-of-late, 78-74 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Athens. Prior to that, Ole Miss had lost five in a row and 10 of 11 games dating back to that shocking Dec. 20, defeat to North Alabama in a matinee game inside the Pavilion. I've always disliked those odd start times for games around the Christmas holidays. Nevertheless, I know change is in the future, but it was good to see Kermit Davis smile a little bit. The Rebels host South Carolina on Saturday. Could a two-game win streak be coming?
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Brown, Wright lead Gamecocks past Rebels

South Carolina snapped an eight-game losing streak on Saturday in Oxford as it battled in the second half to defeat Ole Miss 64-61. The Gamecocks (9-16, 2-10) were led by forward Hayden Brown who scored 18 points and pulled four rebounds. Guard Jacobi Wright also played well as he tallied 17 points which included making 3-of-5 from behind the arc. He would also pull five rebounds.
COLUMBIA, SC
OnlyInYourState

For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience

These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5

NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The famous DeSoto County home of rock ‘n’ roll legend, Jerry Lee Lewis, went up for sale in the beginning of January. Since the announcement, the youngest son of “The Killer,” Jerry Lee Lewis III, has been fighting to keep the Lewis Ranch in the family.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Pontotoc man faces child molestation charges in Oxford. The arrest occurred after Oxford Police officers responded on Jan. 29 to a child abuse report on Burns Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of Jamar Brown, 26. Investigators charged him with sexual battery, three counts...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Chickasaw to Close Monday for Roundabout Construction

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request Tuesday to close Chickasaw Road, between Cincinnatus Boulevard and Christman Drive to begin the construction of a roundabout. It wasn’t the first time the Board granted the request. The Aldermen approved the same request in September; however, the project got delayed...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Woman's death being investigated in Water Valley

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a woman is under investigation in Water Valley. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said law enforcement officers responded to a home on Highway 315 at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday. He said they found Amber Hicks Gordon, 30, unresponsive. Investigators are working...
WATER VALLEY, MS
wcbi.com

DeSoto County DA candidate asks for another candidate to be disqualified

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A candidate for District Attorney in DeSoto County is asking state Republican leaders to remove a candidate for Northern District Public Service Commissioner from the party’s primary ballot. Attorney Matthew Barton said Mandy Gunasekera should be disqualified from running for the office because she has...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
YAHOO!

Aggravated assault charge against DeSoto educator dismissed

The aggravated assault charge against Steven Michael Vinson, who at the time of the alleged December incident was a DeSoto County School District educator, has been dismissed. According to an incident report obtained through a public records request by The Commercial Appeal, Vinson assaulted a man and his wife at an annual Christmas party in Southaven the evening of Dec. 17 and into the next morning. The man was taken to Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch and had bruises on his face, marks on his neck, a broken humerus and a possible hairline ankle fracture, the incident report said.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
247Sports

247Sports

