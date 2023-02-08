Read full article on original website
Rebel golfers open spring slate at Puerto Rico Classic
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico – Ole Miss men's golf returns to action for its spring 2023 season at the annual Puerto Rico Classic, which is set to run Feb. 12-14 at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. This marks the fourth time Ole Miss will...
therebelwalk.com
Race for Right Field: This week, ‘Swayzeville’ is the newest on-campus housing at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – Undoubtedly, The Grove at Ole Miss is the preeminent place in the country to tailgate before a college football game. In college basketball, Krzyzewskiville is the most popular place for Duke students to camp and wait in line to get their tickets for big Blue Devil games. Duke fans camp for days outside Cameron Indoor Stadium prior to big games in a patch of land named for their beloved coach.
FINAL: Carolina 64 - Ole Miss 61
South Carolina will make its way to Oxford on Saturday to take on Ole Miss. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network. This will be the second time that the Gamecocks (8-16, 1-10) and the Rebels (10-14, 2-9) have faced off this season. On Jan. 17, the Rebels defeated the Gamecocks 70-58 in Colonial Life Arena.
HAPPENING NOW: Ole Miss trying to sweep South Carolina on the hardwood
This afternoon, the Ole Miss men's basketball team is trying to win its first conference home game in over a year, while also attempting to complete the regular season sweep of the South Carolina Gamecocks. Tip-off is set for noon CT and can be seen on SEC Network or listened to on the Ole Miss Radio Network.
Gamecocks complete second half rally to knock off Ole Miss 64-61
The Rebels had their chances to end the long SEC home drought, but a 9-2 South Carolina run late sunk those hopes and handed Ole Miss a 64-61 loss at the SJB Pavilion, its 10th SEC loss of the 2022-2023 season. Ole Miss led for over three quarters of Saturday's...
gotigersgo.com
No. 12 Tigers Head to No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 12-ranked University of Memphis rifle team will head to Oxford, Miss. to face No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 11. The match will get underway at 8 a.m., with live targets available at GoTigersGo.com. "We're really looking forward to getting on the road...
Column | Three things I know about Ole Miss, and three things I think I know
Three things I know, and three things I think I know... Kermit Davis and Company needed a win... Not that it changes anything regarding the longview of the Ole Miss men's basketball program, but hoorah for the Rebels and their unlikely-of-late, 78-74 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday night in Athens. Prior to that, Ole Miss had lost five in a row and 10 of 11 games dating back to that shocking Dec. 20, defeat to North Alabama in a matinee game inside the Pavilion. I've always disliked those odd start times for games around the Christmas holidays. Nevertheless, I know change is in the future, but it was good to see Kermit Davis smile a little bit. The Rebels host South Carolina on Saturday. Could a two-game win streak be coming?
Kermit Davis addresses yet another lapse against South Carolina
On Saturday, the Ole Miss men's basketball team returned to a form that has been all too familiar to them throughout the 2022-2023 season. Once again, offensive ineptitude and periodic lapses were cited in a 64-61 home loss to South Carolina. Ole Miss has still not won a home conference...
Big, bruising back Braylen Russell puts forth a top 10 as recruitment heats up
Running back Braylen Russell has released a top 10 list of programs pursuing him. Russell, out of Benton (Ark.) High School listed, in no particular order, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati. Russell, a big 6-2, 230-pound, bruiser of a back,...
Brown, Wright lead Gamecocks past Rebels
South Carolina snapped an eight-game losing streak on Saturday in Oxford as it battled in the second half to defeat Ole Miss 64-61. The Gamecocks (9-16, 2-10) were led by forward Hayden Brown who scored 18 points and pulled four rebounds. Guard Jacobi Wright also played well as he tallied 17 points which included making 3-of-5 from behind the arc. He would also pull five rebounds.
Commercial Dispatch
Former Ole Miss center Eli Johnson excited for early opportunity at offensive coordinator
The rung-at-a-time climb up the coaching ladder can be a slow process. But that’s not how it’s starting off for Eli Johnson. He’s 24 years old and will be calling plays where Willie Totten and Jerry Rice once gained national attention. Johnson, the starting center for Ole...
OnlyInYourState
For More Than Half A Century, Dining At The Hollywood Cafe In Mississippi Is Always A Timeless Experience
These days, for a restaurant to make it past a year or two, is special in its own right, but when a restaurant can claim a few decades, that pretty much guarantees you’re in for a special treat. This historic restaurant in Mississippi has been a timeless treasure for more than half a century, and you’re in for a memorable meal when you stop by.
actionnews5.com
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The famous DeSoto County home of rock ‘n’ roll legend, Jerry Lee Lewis, went up for sale in the beginning of January. Since the announcement, the youngest son of “The Killer,” Jerry Lee Lewis III, has been fighting to keep the Lewis Ranch in the family.
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
Supervisors temporarily close Mississippi hookah lounge until after Super Bowl weekend
The Panola County Board of Supervisors this week acted swiftly to order the temporary closure of the Hookah Lounge on Hwy. 51 in Como after a month of warnings to the owners about overcrowding and disruptive behavior reported at the business. Mohammed Abdullah built the Como 51 Express modern convenience...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Pontotoc man faces child molestation charges in Oxford. The arrest occurred after Oxford Police officers responded on Jan. 29 to a child abuse report on Burns Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of Jamar Brown, 26. Investigators charged him with sexual battery, three counts...
hottytoddy.com
Chickasaw to Close Monday for Roundabout Construction
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a request Tuesday to close Chickasaw Road, between Cincinnatus Boulevard and Christman Drive to begin the construction of a roundabout. It wasn’t the first time the Board granted the request. The Aldermen approved the same request in September; however, the project got delayed...
wtva.com
Woman's death being investigated in Water Valley
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The death of a woman is under investigation in Water Valley. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said law enforcement officers responded to a home on Highway 315 at approximately 1 a.m. on Friday. He said they found Amber Hicks Gordon, 30, unresponsive. Investigators are working...
wcbi.com
DeSoto County DA candidate asks for another candidate to be disqualified
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A candidate for District Attorney in DeSoto County is asking state Republican leaders to remove a candidate for Northern District Public Service Commissioner from the party’s primary ballot. Attorney Matthew Barton said Mandy Gunasekera should be disqualified from running for the office because she has...
Aggravated assault charge against DeSoto educator dismissed
The aggravated assault charge against Steven Michael Vinson, who at the time of the alleged December incident was a DeSoto County School District educator, has been dismissed. According to an incident report obtained through a public records request by The Commercial Appeal, Vinson assaulted a man and his wife at an annual Christmas party in Southaven the evening of Dec. 17 and into the next morning. The man was taken to Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch and had bruises on his face, marks on his neck, a broken humerus and a possible hairline ankle fracture, the incident report said.
