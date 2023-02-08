ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

New York Post

Boy, 9, graduates high school in 3 years: ‘I want to be an astrophysicist’

Most 9-year-old kids are sitting around waiting for lunchtime or recess, but this child prodigy just graduated from high school. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to NBC affiliate WGAL. “They didn’t bog me down. They also advocated for me, saying, ‘He can do this. He can do that,’” the 9-year-old said of the high school. The wunderkind took online classes from his home, and especially enjoyed his studies in science and computer programming. “I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas,” David shared.  The star student started his high...
HARRISBURG, PA
rolling out

9-year-old genius graduates from high school

David Balogun, a 9-year-old from Pennsylvania, has become one of the youngest kids to graduate from high school. After entering the program in third grade, Balogun is the youngest to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter. The charter school allowed him to complete his classes online. Before receiving his graduation certificate,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The 74

Why Nearly Half of Black Students Have Considered Stopping College

From balancing full-time work and caregiving for family at twice the rate of their peers, to regularly feeling unsafe because of racial discrimination, Black students are forced to navigate disproportionate challenges while earning a college degree, according to a new national report. And 45% of Black students considered stopping their coursework in 2022, weighing dropping […]
Phys.org

Why teachers are letting students solve math problems in lots of different ways

Families might be wondering why their child's math classroom looks so different from what they remember in school. Why aren't teachers putting students on the spot and getting them to prove that they know the math? Why are teachers letting students solve problems in lots of different ways instead of just telling them how to do it?
US News and World Report

New Data Shows That Just as Many Students Are Behind Grade Level as Last Year

New federal data collected on the academic setbacks incurred by public school students since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic shows that virtually as many students began the current school year behind in at least one grade subject as did last year – the latest research to bolster concerns over the severity of academic declines and the ongoing challenges to rebounding.
Chalkbeat

Rosa Parks Elementary teacher latest to win $25,000 Milken Award

Brittany Tinkler showed up to work at Rosa Parks Elementary on Wednesday thinking she would take her second grade students to a regular school assembly. She ended the school-wide celebration shaking as she clutched a $25,000 check.The Perry Township teacher is one of 35 educators nationwide to receive the latest round of the prestigious Milken Awards, created by businessman and philanthropist Lowell Milken in 1987 to spotlight the importance of teaching.The award...
INDIANA STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

The Pandemic Missing: The Kids Who Didn’t Go Back to School

She’d be a senior right now, preparing for graduation in a few months, probably leading her school’s modern dance troupe and taking art classes. Instead, Kailani Taylor-Cribb hasn’t taken a single class in what used to be her high school since the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She vanished from Cambridge, Massachusetts’ public school roll in 2021 and has been, from an administrative standpoint, unaccounted for since then.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The 74

Q&A: Khan Academy’s Sal Khan on COVID’s Staggering Impact on Student Math Skills

See previous 74 Interviews: Economist Tom Kane on the challenge of reversing learning loss, education researcher Martin West on this fall’s NAEP results, and journalist Anya Kamenetz on what COVID took from a generation of American students. The full archive is here.  By some measures, Sal Khan is the most influential math teacher in U.S. […]

