Boy, 9, graduates high school in 3 years: ‘I want to be an astrophysicist’
Most 9-year-old kids are sitting around waiting for lunchtime or recess, but this child prodigy just graduated from high school. David Balogun received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, according to NBC affiliate WGAL. “They didn’t bog me down. They also advocated for me, saying, ‘He can do this. He can do that,’” the 9-year-old said of the high school. The wunderkind took online classes from his home, and especially enjoyed his studies in science and computer programming. “I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas,” David shared. The star student started his high...
9-year-old genius graduates from high school
David Balogun, a 9-year-old from Pennsylvania, has become one of the youngest kids to graduate from high school. After entering the program in third grade, Balogun is the youngest to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter. The charter school allowed him to complete his classes online. Before receiving his graduation certificate,...
Woman Pulls Her Daughter From School Waterpark Trip After Learning Her Teacher Was Mistreating Her, Other Parents Follow
Field trips at some schools don't come around often, so when they do it's an incredibly exciting event for the kids. What started as excitement turned into a nightmare for one nine-year-old girl after her teacher began singling her out. Her mother posted the sequence of events online to gather advice and thousands are in her corner.
Why Nearly Half of Black Students Have Considered Stopping College
From balancing full-time work and caregiving for family at twice the rate of their peers, to regularly feeling unsafe because of racial discrimination, Black students are forced to navigate disproportionate challenges while earning a college degree, according to a new national report. And 45% of Black students considered stopping their coursework in 2022, weighing dropping […]
Phys.org
Why teachers are letting students solve math problems in lots of different ways
Families might be wondering why their child's math classroom looks so different from what they remember in school. Why aren't teachers putting students on the spot and getting them to prove that they know the math? Why are teachers letting students solve problems in lots of different ways instead of just telling them how to do it?
ABC News
Few Black male teachers are in US classrooms. These programs are changing that.
"What we want to do is change that face of what we see as a school teacher." When Melvin Middleton Jr. started his first year teaching in the late 1990s, he discovered he was the only classroom teacher who was a man of color at his elementary school. Middleton said...
Students lost months of learning due to COVID school closures. What can parents do to help?
New research concludes that school disruptions triggered by COVID-19 set kids around the world back by about a third of a year. Is this reversible?
Virginia school announces new safety protocols as students return to class nearly a month after a 6-year-old allegedly shot a teacher
Students at Richneck Elementary School navigated new safety protocols as they returned to classes Monday for the first time since a 6-year-old student allegedly shot his teacher inside a classroom nearly a month ago.
US News and World Report
New Data Shows That Just as Many Students Are Behind Grade Level as Last Year
New federal data collected on the academic setbacks incurred by public school students since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic shows that virtually as many students began the current school year behind in at least one grade subject as did last year – the latest research to bolster concerns over the severity of academic declines and the ongoing challenges to rebounding.
Rosa Parks Elementary teacher latest to win $25,000 Milken Award
Brittany Tinkler showed up to work at Rosa Parks Elementary on Wednesday thinking she would take her second grade students to a regular school assembly. She ended the school-wide celebration shaking as she clutched a $25,000 check.The Perry Township teacher is one of 35 educators nationwide to receive the latest round of the prestigious Milken Awards, created by businessman and philanthropist Lowell Milken in 1987 to spotlight the importance of teaching.The award...
Cherry Creek Schools approves salary increase for new teachers
Cherry Creek Schools approved a salary increase Monday that will bring starting pay for new teachers to $57,000 beginning next school year.
The Pandemic Missing: The Kids Who Didn’t Go Back to School
She’d be a senior right now, preparing for graduation in a few months, probably leading her school’s modern dance troupe and taking art classes. Instead, Kailani Taylor-Cribb hasn’t taken a single class in what used to be her high school since the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She vanished from Cambridge, Massachusetts’ public school roll in 2021 and has been, from an administrative standpoint, unaccounted for since then.
NCES: 49% of Students Started Year Below Grade Level, Usually in Math, Reading
Nearly half of the nation’s students entered school last fall below grade level in at least one subject, most often in reading or math, according to new data released Thursday. That’s essentially unchanged from last school year, but significantly worse than before the pandemic, when only 36% of students started school off track, the National […]
Q&A: Khan Academy’s Sal Khan on COVID’s Staggering Impact on Student Math Skills
See previous 74 Interviews: Economist Tom Kane on the challenge of reversing learning loss, education researcher Martin West on this fall’s NAEP results, and journalist Anya Kamenetz on what COVID took from a generation of American students. The full archive is here. By some measures, Sal Khan is the most influential math teacher in U.S. […]
‘You can finish what you put your mind to’: NC woman graduates college after almost 2 decades
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Meagan Puckett remembers questioning if she would even walk at her college graduation. Puckett was feeling anxious and embarrassed that a goal she started pursuing at 17 years old didn’t happen as quickly as she thought. She was 17 when she started taking classes at Surry Community College. “Met a […]
