Clonal hematopoiesis may be more common among pediatric cancer survivors than the general population

MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
Healthline
What to Know About Esophageal Cancer Staging
Esophageal cancer is staged on a scale from 0 to 4. The cancer stage indicates how far it has spread and how large the tumor is. Esophageal cancer is staged ranging from 0 to 4. Higher stages indicate more advanced cancer. Stages are then assigned letters within the stages. Letters...
MedicalXpress
Study confirms pancreatic cancer rates rising faster in women than men
In a large-scale nationwide study, investigators from Cedars-Sinai Cancer have confirmed that rates of pancreatic cancer are rising—and are rising faster among younger women, particularly Black women, than among men of the same age. Their work was published today in the peer-reviewed journal Gastroenterology. "We can tell that the...
MedicalXpress
Access matters: Lack of resources is associated with increased mortality in childhood cancer survivors
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists have found that socioeconomic deprivation, the presence of treatable chronic health conditions and frailty are independently associated with increased late mortality in childhood cancer survivors. The work utilized the well-characterized group of survivors, the St. Jude lifetime cohort study (St. Jude LIFE). The research...
Medical News Today
How fast does oral cancer spread?
Oral cancer can spread quickly, so early diagnosis and treatment can help improve a person’s overall outcome and survival rate. Doctors will diagnose an estimated 54,540 new cases of oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer. . And experts estimate that these cancers will account for about 11,580 deaths in the...
Medical News Today
What are the signs of bone cancer in the leg?
Symptoms of bone cancer in the leg include pain and swelling. The weakening of bones from cancer can also cause breaks or fractures. Additionally, people may experience general symptoms,. tiredness and weight loss. Bone cancer can be primary or secondary. The primary type starts in bone tissue, while the secondary...
MedicalXpress
Lightheadedness may be a symptom of atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or stroke
Atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or some types of stroke may cause people to experience lightheadedness or dizziness, according to the American Stroke Association. Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke late last year on the campaign trail, was treated overnight Wednesday (Feb. 8) at a Washington, D.C., hospital after feeling lightheaded. According to a statement from his office, initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke.
Medical News Today
What are some bone cancer symptoms?
Some common bone cancer symptoms include pain in the affected bone, swelling or tenderness, a bone that breaks with little or no trauma, fatigue, and unexplained weight loss. , is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the bones. This article looks at the most common symptoms...
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure drug may prevent immunotherapy-induced brain swelling in patients with glioblastoma
Patients with glioblastoma—the deadliest type of primary brain tumor—may potentially benefit from immunotherapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitors that stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. However, they may also experience brain swelling, or cerebral edema, during treatment. Cerebral edema is currently controlled by steroids that are highly...
MedicalXpress
Trigger for world's most common liver disease identified
University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have discovered a key trigger for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a mysterious condition that causes fat to build up in the liver for no clear reason. The new insights help explain the condition in younger people and could lead to the first treatment for the most common liver disease in the world.
MedicalXpress
Single-dose treatment reduces COVID-19 hospitalization risk by half for high-risk patients in phase 3 trial
A single-dose of the antiviral drug peginterferon lambda reduced by half the risk of hospitalization or a visit to the Emergency Department due to COVID-19, according to a study published today in the New England Journal of Medicine. The multi-center phase 3 TOGETHER clinical trial—designed to test a new therapy...
MedicalXpress
Harmful effects of long-term alcohol use documented in blood protein snapshot
Biochemist Jon Jacobs has analyzed the blood of patients with diseases and conditions such as Ebola, cancer, tuberculosis, hepatitis, diabetes, Lyme disease, brain injury and influenza. But never has he seen blood chemistry gone so awry as when he and colleagues took an in-depth look at the protein activity in...
Gallbladder & Bile Duct Cancers: Rare, Silent and Deadly. Know the Signs
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Bile duct and gallbladder cancers develop in organs deep inside the body, making them difficult to detect. Knowing the signs of these rare cancers may help with earlier detection. Gallbladder cancer and bile duct cancer are two separate diseases, according to Dr. Miral Sadaria Grandhi, director of hepatobiliary surgery at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick. ...
Healthline
Risk of Kidney Cancer Recurrence After a Nephrectomy
It’s possible for kidney cancer to come back after a nephrectomy. Having a higher stage or grade of cancer at the time of surgery raises your risk of recurrence. Most recurrences happen within 2 years after surgery. Surgery is the main type of treatment that’s used for localized kidney...
Healthline
What Are Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Lesions and Can You Have MS Without Them?
MS is a condition in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of the nerves in your brain and spinal cord. These damaged areas are called lesions and are part of an MS diagnosis. The protective covering around nerves in your brain and spinal cord is called myelin. It...
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
MedicalXpress
Research illuminates a therapeutic strategy to induce cancer cell death
Cancer is a disease driven by gene mutations. These mutated genes in cancer fall into two major categories: tumor suppressors and oncogenes. Mutations in tumor suppressor genes can allow tumors to grow unchecked—a case of no brakes—while mutations in oncogenes can activate cell proliferation, pushing the gas pedal all the way to the floor.
Signs Your Hip Pain Could Be Bone Cancer
Hip pain is a common problem, affecting about 10% of the general population and increasing with age. However, these signs indicate that it could be bone cancer.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: No increased risks of adverse events found for vaccinated people
COVID-19 vaccines did not cause an increased risk of adverse events such as heart attack, stroke, cardiac arrest, myocarditis, pericarditis, and deep vein thrombosis. This was revealed by a study published in the journal Vaccines. The study was coordinated by Lamberto Manzoli, a medical epidemiologist and professor at the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences of the University of Bologna.
MedicalXpress
Study suggests possible way to 'Smac' cancer
In animals, a process of programmed cell death called apoptosis ensures cells die when they should. An opposing force, governed by inhibitor of apoptosis proteins (IAPs), guards against excessive cell death. Together these competing cellular programs help maintain a balance between unchecked cell growth, such as cancer, and excess cell death, as seen in degenerative disease.
