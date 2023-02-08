Read full article on original website
OU Softball: Oklahoma Powers Past Stanford Behind Big Second Inning
The Sooners plated four runs with two outs in the second inning to down the Stanford Cardinal at the Mark Campbell Invitational on Friday night.
Six Former Oklahoma Players Land in XFL
The rebooted league, in which Bob Stoops now coaches, announced its final 51-man rosters this week.
OU Softball: Oklahoma Walks Off Liberty in Extra Innings
Alyssa Brito won the game for the Sooners in the eighth inning after an impressive defensive display from Liberty.
voiceofmotown.com
Texas and Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 Early
Morgantown, West Virginia – Next season will be the final year that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in the Big 12 Conference. According to Ross Dellenger, “The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Oklahoma City, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Oklahoma City. The Frederick A. Douglass Mid-High School basketball team will have a game with Northwest Classen High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00.
tourcounsel.com
OKC Outlets | Outlet mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
OKC Outlets is a large outlet mall located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. OKC Outlets is 394,661 square feet (36,665.2 m2) in size, opened on August 5, 2011 and is one of the largest malls owned by The Outlet Resource Group (TORG). The mall was proposed to open in the fall...
Dallas Observer
Kelly's Onion Burgers Is Oklahoma's Version of the Smash Burger
Last week while perusing breweries for things to do over the weekend, we came across a mention of Kelly's Onion Burgers on the Peticolas Facebook page. Always on the watch for a good burger, we tracked the truck down to see what an onion burger is about. Just so happens...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
KOCO
Exhibit invites students to learn about Oklahoma's Black history, roots
OKLAHOMA CITY — An exhibit at the Oklahoma Historical Society showcases prominent figures and events from the state's Black history. Now, students have the opportunity to learn about this history firsthand in the "Realizing the Dream" exhibit. >> Download the KOCO 5 App. “Education, history, and just the love...
everythinglubbock.com
Historical marker set for 1916 Waco lynching
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington is remembered as a tragic part of Waco’s history. The McLennan County Historical Commission, the Community Race Relations Coalition and the Waco Chapter of the NAACP will be hosting a historical marker dedication to remember this event. This event will take place 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the lawn of Waco City Hall, located at 300 Austin Avenue.
KOCO
Anti-Semitic hate flyers circulate in Oklahoma City neighborhood, organization says
OKLAHOMA CITY — Anti-Semitic hate flyers are circulating in Oklahoma City neighborhoods, a local Jewish organization said. It occurred on the northwest side of OKC. Some members of the Jewish community have walked out on their front porches and seen the fliers. The Jewish Federation said it’s been happening...
KWTX
Waco police respond to aggravated assault
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
1600kush.com
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Holiday Match Will Help Provide 14 Million Meals
(OKLAHOMA CITY) – Feb. 9, 2023 – Thanks to the generosity of supporters, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Holiday Match campaign will help provide more than 14 million meals to Oklahomans facing hunger. The match was made possible thanks to presenting sponsor APMEX and the Cresap Family Foundation. KOCO 5 News partnered with the Regional Food Bank to promote the match with special programming dedicated to fighting hunger in Oklahoma.
News On 6
Watch: NW OKC Crashes Caught On Camera
Two wrecks on Northwest 39th Expressway in Oklahoma City were caught on camera by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crashes.
Waco High School to implement new safety measures
The changes are in response to a recent number of incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, according to Sterlin McGruder, principal of Waco High School.
coveleaderpress.com
Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?
We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
KOCO
Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
