Waco, TX

Texas and Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 Early

Morgantown, West Virginia – Next season will be the final year that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in the Big 12 Conference. According to Ross Dellenger, “The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.
NORMAN, OK
OKC Outlets | Outlet mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

OKC Outlets is a large outlet mall located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. OKC Outlets is 394,661 square feet (36,665.2 m2) in size, opened on August 5, 2011 and is one of the largest malls owned by The Outlet Resource Group (TORG). The mall was proposed to open in the fall...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kelly's Onion Burgers Is Oklahoma's Version of the Smash Burger

Last week while perusing breweries for things to do over the weekend, we came across a mention of Kelly's Onion Burgers on the Peticolas Facebook page. Always on the watch for a good burger, we tracked the truck down to see what an onion burger is about. Just so happens...
EL RENO, OK
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Historical marker set for 1916 Waco lynching

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington is remembered as a tragic part of Waco’s history. The McLennan County Historical Commission, the Community Race Relations Coalition and the Waco Chapter of the NAACP will be hosting a historical marker dedication to remember this event. This event will take place 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the lawn of Waco City Hall, located at 300 Austin Avenue.
WACO, TX
Waco police respond to aggravated assault

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco police department is investigating an aggravated assault that took place Saturday morning around 6 a.m. near Flint Avenue and S 29th St., in Waco. A man was shot in the abdomen and transported to the hospital to receive care for a gunshot wound. His...
WACO, TX
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Holiday Match Will Help Provide 14 Million Meals

(OKLAHOMA CITY) – Feb. 9, 2023 – Thanks to the generosity of supporters, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Holiday Match campaign will help provide more than 14 million meals to Oklahomans facing hunger. The match was made possible thanks to presenting sponsor APMEX and the Cresap Family Foundation. KOCO 5 News partnered with the Regional Food Bank to promote the match with special programming dedicated to fighting hunger in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?

We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
KILLEEN, TX
Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

