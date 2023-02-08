ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KRDO News Channel 13

Air Force beats New Mexico 89-77

The Air Force men's basketball team snapped a six game losing streak as they beat New Mexico 89-77 at Clune Arena on Friday night. Jake Heidbreder scored 26 points in the Falcons win. Cheyenne Mountain graduate Javonte Johnson scored 16 points for the Lobos. The post Air Force beats New Mexico 89-77 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Comeback

College basketball team suspends season after serious allegations

New Mexico State University is suspending its men’s basketball schedule indefinitely following unspecified allegations involving the coaching staff. According to a university statement shared via Colin Deaver of KTSM in El Paso, Texas, the allegations are not related to an incident Nov. 19 in which a New Mexico State player was involved in a fatal Read more... The post College basketball team suspends season after serious allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Larry Brown Sports

New Mexico State shuts down basketball program over hazing allegations

New Mexico State men’s basketball program has been shut down indefinitely, and the suspension is reportedly over some hazing. The school released a statement on Friday to announce the news. “New Mexico State University is suspending operations for the men’s basketball program until further notice. MNSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from... The post New Mexico State shuts down basketball program over hazing allegations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

NCAA denies eligibility waiver for New Mexico State’s Kim Aiken Jr.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The NCAA denied an eligibility waiver for New Mexico State forward Kim Aiken Jr., KTSM learned on Thursday. An NMSU official said that the governing body of collegiate athletics declined the Aggies’ appeal to get Aiken Jr. eligible, after they also denied the initial waiver request for him earlier in […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces football coach no longer on administrative leave

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces High School Football Coach Mark Lopez is no longer on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson with Las Cruces Public Schools. Coach Lopez tweeted out a message saying, "All is good Bulldawg Nation!! The amount of support I've received is incredibly humbling!!" News of Lopez's placement on administrative The post Las Cruces football coach no longer on administrative leave appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
KTSM

Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KRQE News 13

Visit Las Cruces asks the community to participate in photo contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Capturing beauty in the land of enchantment. Visit Las Cruces asked communities across southern New Mexico are asked to participate in a New Mexico photo contest. Southern cities that are asked to participate are, Deming, Elephant Butte, Las Cruces, Ruidoso, Silver City, and Truth or...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso chef shares traditional Mexican dish with Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia. Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks […]
EL PASO, TX
Golf.com

Phoenix Open’s iconic 16th was not fun Thursday. It was a torture chamber

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — You probably don’t know Dan Fox, but all the PGA Tour players do. As one of the senior-ranking Thunderbirds, Fox has been greeting the pros on the 16th tee at TPC Scottsdale for 15 years now. So when Keith Mitchell arrived late Thursday morning, there was the normal cordialness that comes with seeing a friend, followed quickly by a moment to ponder the trickiest topic of the day: club selection.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTSM

Woman struck by vehicle in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman in her 40s was hit by a truck in Central El Paso near East Schuster Thursday. According to EPFD, the call came in at around 3:48 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Local officials weigh in on firearm legislation

This year during the New Mexico Legislative session, multiple bills have been put forth regarding firearm-related legislation. This comes as New Mexico’s firearm-related deaths are on the rise, with a jump of 55% from 2010 to 2020, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Miranda Viscoli is the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

The Week Ahead: City names center after Wayne Thornton

This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. City to Name Community Center After Wayne Thornton: A new recreation center in Central El Paso will be named after Wayne Thornton, who worked with the city’s Parks and Recreation for 42 years before retiring in 2020. Thornton served as the programming director at Lincoln Center and later in marketing and special promotions where he was instrumental in the creation of the Gus & Goldie Learn to Swim program, Art in the Park, and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, among many other initiatives. He was also integral in establishing Midnight Basketball, a successful initiative for at-risk youth with the Junior League of El Paso during the 1990s.
EL PASO, TX
southarkansassun.com

Newsbreak in Arizona: Shocking Arrest of School Photographer for Preying on Minors

A school photographer in Arizona, Robert Anthony Lagunas, was arrested last week on allegations of sexually exploiting minors. The arrest was made following an investigation that began in November 2022 after an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations saw Lagunas distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) from an account on a secure messaging platform, as reported by Fox10 Phoenix on February 7, 2023.
GILBERT, AZ
KTSM

Burning of weeds likely caused house fire in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire investigators believe a homeowner burning weeds led to his home catching fire Wednesday evening. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on the 5700 block of East Mesa Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke visible and fire […]
LAS CRUCES, NM

