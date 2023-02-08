Read full article on original website
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Air Force beats New Mexico 89-77
The Air Force men's basketball team snapped a six game losing streak as they beat New Mexico 89-77 at Clune Arena on Friday night. Jake Heidbreder scored 26 points in the Falcons win. Cheyenne Mountain graduate Javonte Johnson scored 16 points for the Lobos. The post Air Force beats New Mexico 89-77 appeared first on KRDO.
College basketball team suspends season after serious allegations
New Mexico State University is suspending its men’s basketball schedule indefinitely following unspecified allegations involving the coaching staff. According to a university statement shared via Colin Deaver of KTSM in El Paso, Texas, the allegations are not related to an incident Nov. 19 in which a New Mexico State player was involved in a fatal Read more... The post College basketball team suspends season after serious allegations appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Mexico State shuts down basketball program over hazing allegations
New Mexico State men’s basketball program has been shut down indefinitely, and the suspension is reportedly over some hazing. The school released a statement on Friday to announce the news. “New Mexico State University is suspending operations for the men’s basketball program until further notice. MNSU personnel were recently informed of new allegations, separate from... The post New Mexico State shuts down basketball program over hazing allegations appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NCAA denies eligibility waiver for New Mexico State’s Kim Aiken Jr.
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The NCAA denied an eligibility waiver for New Mexico State forward Kim Aiken Jr., KTSM learned on Thursday. An NMSU official said that the governing body of collegiate athletics declined the Aggies’ appeal to get Aiken Jr. eligible, after they also denied the initial waiver request for him earlier in […]
Las Cruces football coach no longer on administrative leave
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Las Cruces High School Football Coach Mark Lopez is no longer on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson with Las Cruces Public Schools. Coach Lopez tweeted out a message saying, "All is good Bulldawg Nation!! The amount of support I've received is incredibly humbling!!" News of Lopez's placement on administrative The post Las Cruces football coach no longer on administrative leave appeared first on KVIA.
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
In 2006 El Paso got its first taste of 18-year-old Rihanna. She performed here at the Brut Sun Bowl during halftime when Oregon State beat the Missouri Tigers.
Pon de Replay had been a hit for over a year and S.O.S. was the song the high school seniors were getting ready to, but she was nowhere near the success she would achieve in her lifetime. According to insider.com, it was the year 2007 when Rihanna became a household...
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
KRQE News 13
Visit Las Cruces asks the community to participate in photo contest
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Capturing beauty in the land of enchantment. Visit Las Cruces asked communities across southern New Mexico are asked to participate in a New Mexico photo contest. Southern cities that are asked to participate are, Deming, Elephant Butte, Las Cruces, Ruidoso, Silver City, and Truth or...
El Paso chef shares traditional Mexican dish with Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia. Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks […]
El Paso bishop to announce ‘very important new initiative’ for Catholic Diocese
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to announce a “very important new initiative for the Diocese of El Paso.” Bishop did not say what they will be announcing and discussing at the 10 a.m. news conference. But KTSM will be at the event tomorrow and […]
Golf.com
Phoenix Open’s iconic 16th was not fun Thursday. It was a torture chamber
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — You probably don’t know Dan Fox, but all the PGA Tour players do. As one of the senior-ranking Thunderbirds, Fox has been greeting the pros on the 16th tee at TPC Scottsdale for 15 years now. So when Keith Mitchell arrived late Thursday morning, there was the normal cordialness that comes with seeing a friend, followed quickly by a moment to ponder the trickiest topic of the day: club selection.
Woman struck by vehicle in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman in her 40s was hit by a truck in Central El Paso near East Schuster Thursday. According to EPFD, the call came in at around 3:48 p.m. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No further information has been reported.
krwg.org
Local officials weigh in on firearm legislation
This year during the New Mexico Legislative session, multiple bills have been put forth regarding firearm-related legislation. This comes as New Mexico’s firearm-related deaths are on the rise, with a jump of 55% from 2010 to 2020, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Miranda Viscoli is the...
tmpresale.com
90’s Pop Tour USA 2023 at El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso May 20th, 2023 – pre-sale code
Pleased to announce that a presale password for another 90’s Pop Tour USA 2023 presale is available below 🙂. While this exclusive presale opportunity exists, you can order 90’s Pop Tour USA 2023 show tickets before tickets go on sale to the public. If you don’t purchase your...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso will cover rent, operational costs of businesses at new Innovation Factory
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is offering to cover 100% of the rent and operational costs associated with manufacturing technology businesses looking to start or relocate their company to El Paso’s Innovation Factory on Airport property. The City of El Paso International Airport...
elpasomatters.org
The Week Ahead: City names center after Wayne Thornton
This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. City to Name Community Center After Wayne Thornton: A new recreation center in Central El Paso will be named after Wayne Thornton, who worked with the city’s Parks and Recreation for 42 years before retiring in 2020. Thornton served as the programming director at Lincoln Center and later in marketing and special promotions where he was instrumental in the creation of the Gus & Goldie Learn to Swim program, Art in the Park, and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, among many other initiatives. He was also integral in establishing Midnight Basketball, a successful initiative for at-risk youth with the Junior League of El Paso during the 1990s.
southarkansassun.com
Newsbreak in Arizona: Shocking Arrest of School Photographer for Preying on Minors
A school photographer in Arizona, Robert Anthony Lagunas, was arrested last week on allegations of sexually exploiting minors. The arrest was made following an investigation that began in November 2022 after an undercover agent with Homeland Security Investigations saw Lagunas distribute child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) from an account on a secure messaging platform, as reported by Fox10 Phoenix on February 7, 2023.
cbs4local.com
Worker at Discovery Child Development Center in Las Cruces recorded using force on child
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — In a CBS4 exclusive, a former childcare worker at Discovery Child Development Center in Las Cruces recorded the moment another daycare worker appeared to use force against a child. Alexis Arzabal was able to record the incident with her phone. Arzabal said since she...
Burning of weeds likely caused house fire in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire investigators believe a homeowner burning weeds led to his home catching fire Wednesday evening. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on the 5700 block of East Mesa Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke visible and fire […]
