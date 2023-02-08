This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. City to Name Community Center After Wayne Thornton: A new recreation center in Central El Paso will be named after Wayne Thornton, who worked with the city’s Parks and Recreation for 42 years before retiring in 2020. Thornton served as the programming director at Lincoln Center and later in marketing and special promotions where he was instrumental in the creation of the Gus & Goldie Learn to Swim program, Art in the Park, and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, among many other initiatives. He was also integral in establishing Midnight Basketball, a successful initiative for at-risk youth with the Junior League of El Paso during the 1990s.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO