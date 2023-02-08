ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

4 Tax Preparer Red Flags to Look Out For

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekOCf_0kgPsvej00

Image source: Getty Images

Now that the 2023 tax season is officially underway, you may be ready to start working on your tax return. The sooner you get your taxes done, the sooner you can expect your refund (if you're due one) to hit your bank account .

Of course, today's tax-filing software makes it possible for plenty of people to file their taxes themselves. But if your tax situation is at all complicated -- say, you own a small business or are self-employed -- then you may want to hire a professional to file your return for you.

Discover: Find the best tax software for your situation here

Save: We researched free tax software and put together a list of the best here

A tax preparer might make the process of filing taxes less stressful. And also, they might know about certain tax laws that you don't, resulting in a higher refund than you would've gotten on your own.

But if you're going to hire a tax preparer, it's important to find the right one. And sometimes, that means knowing who not to hire. Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt , says if you meet with a new tax preparer and experience any of these situations, it's a sign to run the other way.

1. Your tax preparer guarantees you a refund

Steber says to be on alert any time a tax preparer guarantees that you'll get a refund. There's no way, he explains, for a tax preparer to know if you're due a refund until they actually look at your tax documents and assess your situation.

2. Your tax preparer doesn't ask questions about your tax situation when giving you an estimate

It's natural to want to know how much money you can expect to shell out for a tax preparer to file your return. But if you're given an estimate without being asked about your personal tax situation, it's a bad sign.

The cost of filing a tax return should hinge on factors like whether you run a business or are simply a salaried employee. If your tax preparer doesn't ask those questions before giving you a number, the estimate you get may not be accurate.

3. Your tax preparer won't give you an estimate of your costs at all

Steber says that any tax preparer who can't give you an estimate of cost is someone to steer clear of. First of all, if you come in with your tax return from the previous year and your situation hasn't changed, a tax preparer should be able to use that information as a basis for your estimate. And even if not, they should still be able to give you a range.

"Pricing should be an easy discussion," Steber insists. If you don't get a number, take your business elsewhere. And also, Steber warns, "Beware the person who waits for the refund amount before giving a price."

4. Your tax preparer won't sign your tax return

If your tax preparer won't sign your tax return after completing it, that's a really bad sign. Tax preparers actually have to sign a tax return if they're getting paid to prepare it, says Steber. So ask upfront whether yours is willing to put their name on that document. And if not, run.

"We see a lot of these ghost preparers," explains Steber. "They get aggressive and then they don't want their name on your tax return."

Remember, if a tax preparer claims deductions they shouldn't, ultimately, you're the only who will feel the backlash if your return gets audited . So don't be willing to work with someone who will, as Steber puts it, leave you hanging with all the risk.

HIring a tax preparer could make tackling your return much easier. But steer clear of anyone who falls into the above categories.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023

There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why

If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
AOL Corp

Tax refund calendar: Here’s when you’ll get your refund

Taxpayers can largely expect their tax refunds to arrive two weeks after they file their federal returns — as long as they file the right way and without errors. That’s according to CPA Practice Advisor, a publication for tax pros, which each year publishes a refund timeline based on averages for IRS refunds over the last 20 years. The outlet said refunds could take longer during peak filing times in April, while refunds that include the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit can't be issued until mid-February by law.
Aneka Duncan

Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment

New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
USA Diario

Child Tax Credit 2023, what is the new news?

The Child Tax Credit for the 2023 tax season can be claimed as long as the parents meet the established requirements. It is necessary to clarify that the payments will not be as large as in 2021, when the benefits were up to $3600.00 USD per dependent.
R.A. Heim

Payment from state for up to $800 coming by Feb 15th

Have you received your tax refund yet from the state? If not, you should be receiving your payment pretty soon, by February 15th according to the state. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to individuals that paid taxes last year.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Changes for SNAP recipients coming March 1, 2023

MAINE, USA — There's a looming deadline you should know about if you receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP. As of March 1, 2023, Emergency Maximum Assistance benefits for SNAP will end entirely, and monthly payment amounts will return to normal. That means Americans will be losing out on an average of $82 per month of extra money they had been receiving over the course of the pandemic.
MAINE STATE
seniorresource.com

How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?

What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
CNET

IRS Says Taxpayers in These States Should Wait to File Taxes This Year

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. When it comes to filing your income taxes, sooner is better than later -- usually. This year, however, Americans who received state stimulus checks or tax rebates in 2022 are advised to wait to see whether that money is taxable by the feds.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ty D.

You Can Claim Up to $2,000 in Tax Credits for Your Home Improvements!

Making home improvements can be costly, but did you know that you can get some of that money back through tax credits?. Energy Star has reported on several federal tax credits that are available for homeowners who make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes. In this article, we will be discussing the eligible items for tax credits, the maximum amount that can be claimed, and other tax credits to consider.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
269K+
Followers
125K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy