Matthew Macfadyen, Gael Garcia Bernal to join Nicole Kidman in 'Holland, Michigan'

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
HOLLAND — Nicole Kidman isn't the only star who could visit Holland to film its upcoming, name-sharing thriller this spring.

"Succession" star Matthew Macfadyen — also known as Mr. Darcy in "Pride and Prejudice" — and actor/producer Gael García Bernal are slated to star in "Holland, Michigan" alongside Kidman, reports Deadline.

The filmmakers of “Holland" announced a casting call for West Michiganders in January. The movie will film on-site for a week in April, though most of the production will be shot in Nashville.

Kidman will star in and produce the movie, directed by Mimi Cave. The star is teaming up with Amazon Studios under Kidman’s Blossom Films and will produce with Per Saari.

Set in Holland during Tulip Time, the film is described as a darkly humorous Fargo-esque thriller about a school teacher who suspects her husband may be a serial killer. The script got buzz in 2013 when it topped the "Black List," Hollywood's list of the best unproduced screenplays as voted on by movie executives.

It was written by Andrew Sodroski, writer and producer of the true crime series "Manhunt."

— Contact editor Cassandra Lybrink at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

