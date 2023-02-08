ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Sean Payton Says Terry Bradshaw's Claim Is Not True

Terry Bradshaw said earlier this week that Sean Payton avoided the Arizona Cardinals because he didn't want to coach Kyler Murray. The new Denver Broncos head coach denied his former FOX colleague's claim when speaking to Kay Adams on Thursday. "I like Kyler Murray," Payton said. "My son is his ...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
Golf Digest

'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show

SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
Yardbarker

Watch: Kirk Cousins sings to Tom Brady during NFL awards show

Give Kirk Cousins a Grammy. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback stunned the world Thursday night when he walked onto the stage at the NFL Honors show and sang a brief verse to Tom Brady, set to the tune of Kelly Clarkson's hit single "Since You've Been Gone." Cousins, wearing the gold...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Dallas Cowboys in Striking Football-Themed Gown at NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson celebrated her love of the Dallas Cowboys as she became the first woman to ever host the NFL Honors show Kelly Clarkson is showing off her football fan stripes. The Voice host, 40, dazzled in a Dallas Cowboys-inspired dress at the NFL Honors award show Thursday to signify her love for her hometown team (Clarkson was born in Fort Worth, Tx., which is just 33 miles outside of Dallas.) The "Since You've Been Gone" singer took the stage to host the awards sporting a dark navy blue and white 88 jersey,...
Athlon Sports

Report: Brett Favre Is Suing 2 Former NFL Stars

Brett Favre is reportedly suing Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Mississippi auditor Shad White, Alex Raskin of Daily Mail writes this Thursday.  The lawsuit brought forth against Sharpe and McAfee stems from what a Favre-spokesperson is calling "baseless defamatory allegations."  According ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Future

Terry Bradshaw is known by most NFL fans for his colorful takes on as an NFL analyst on Fox. The former Steelers great has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, but his latest admission may raise a few eyebrows. Speaking to Denver reporter Andrew Mason in Arizona ahead of Sunday's ...
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Russell Wilson faces horrible charity scandal

Russell Wilson, then-quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, routinely visited the local children’s hospital with his wife, musical performer Ciara. The couple used their celebrity to “battle food insecurity, expand educational opportunities and promote social justice and racial equality,” according to Yahoo! News. To do so, the Wilsons formed a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization to aid that Read more... The post Russell Wilson faces horrible charity scandal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEATTLE, WA
