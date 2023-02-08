Read full article on original website
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona locationKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
J.J. Watt joins Steeler Nation after retirement
Now that J.J. Watt has wrapped up a Hall of Fame career where he played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals he can finally be himself. Watt can finally admit he’s a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Watt was on the Pardon My Take podcast in his first interview...
Sean Payton Says Terry Bradshaw's Claim Is Not True
Terry Bradshaw said earlier this week that Sean Payton avoided the Arizona Cardinals because he didn't want to coach Kyler Murray. The new Denver Broncos head coach denied his former FOX colleague's claim when speaking to Kay Adams on Thursday. "I like Kyler Murray," Payton said. "My son is his ...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews, 2 Kids Land in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII: Photos
Patrick Mahomes may not be on his home turf at the Super Bowl LVII this weekend, but his home turf came to him when his family landed in Arizona to support the NFL star. The quarterback, 27, will lead the Kansas City Chiefs as they face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 12, […]
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement
Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
Golf Digest
'You're not coming anywhere near my family': Rory McIlroy's rules for Netflix show
SCOTTSDALE — Whether you're a fan of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit or not, its arrival sent a clear message to the status quo of professional golf: It's time to adapt. This season, we've started to see that mandate taking shape. The PGA Tour has bumped up the purses at a select group of "designated" events—this week's WM Phoenix Open, with its $20 million prize money payout, is one of them—while broadcaster CBS has rolled out a drumbeat of new initiatives to improve its golf telecasts. Max Homa's mid-round interview en-route to victory at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago was the most notable.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Rob Parker: "I Would Not Vote Tom Brady into the Hall of Fame"
On this episode on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Chris and Rob go into Tom Brady's retirement and his overall legacy.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kirk Cousins sings to Tom Brady during NFL awards show
Give Kirk Cousins a Grammy. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback stunned the world Thursday night when he walked onto the stage at the NFL Honors show and sang a brief verse to Tom Brady, set to the tune of Kelly Clarkson's hit single "Since You've Been Gone." Cousins, wearing the gold...
Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Dallas Cowboys in Striking Football-Themed Gown at NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson celebrated her love of the Dallas Cowboys as she became the first woman to ever host the NFL Honors show Kelly Clarkson is showing off her football fan stripes. The Voice host, 40, dazzled in a Dallas Cowboys-inspired dress at the NFL Honors award show Thursday to signify her love for her hometown team (Clarkson was born in Fort Worth, Tx., which is just 33 miles outside of Dallas.) The "Since You've Been Gone" singer took the stage to host the awards sporting a dark navy blue and white 88 jersey,...
Report: Brett Favre Is Suing 2 Former NFL Stars
Brett Favre is reportedly suing Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and Mississippi auditor Shad White, Alex Raskin of Daily Mail writes this Thursday. The lawsuit brought forth against Sharpe and McAfee stems from what a Favre-spokesperson is calling "baseless defamatory allegations." According ...
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Joe Montana Would Take Himself Over Tom Brady
The 49ers legend joined SI on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Terry Bradshaw Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Future
Terry Bradshaw is known by most NFL fans for his colorful takes on as an NFL analyst on Fox. The former Steelers great has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind, but his latest admission may raise a few eyebrows. Speaking to Denver reporter Andrew Mason in Arizona ahead of Sunday's ...
Gronk to Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'Please Call Me!'
As the Cowboys look for a new kicker, Rob Gronkowski made sure to throw his hat in the ring.
Russell Wilson faces horrible charity scandal
Russell Wilson, then-quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, routinely visited the local children’s hospital with his wife, musical performer Ciara. The couple used their celebrity to “battle food insecurity, expand educational opportunities and promote social justice and racial equality,” according to Yahoo! News. To do so, the Wilsons formed a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization to aid that Read more... The post Russell Wilson faces horrible charity scandal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
