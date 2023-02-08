ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Burlington basketball calls for systemic changes to fight racism in H.S. sports

By Alex Abrami, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
In its first game vs. the team whose player posted a racially charged video on social media more than a month ago, the Burlington High School girls basketball team on Tuesday night preached for accountability and called on systemic changes to fight racism that has troubled the "Vermont sports community for decades."

Burlington sophomore Nylah Mitchell and junior Hawa Awayle read a prepared statement prior to their team's tip-off vs. Champlain Valley at the University of Vermont's Patrick Gym. It was the teams' first matchup since Burlington postponed the Jan. 12 game when a CVU player uploaded a video to TikTok that contained a racial slur.

"The nature of certain words and actions can hurt more than physical harm, and it is important to name that racism is an act of violence," the statement said. "We understand that people make mistakes, and we only want people to be held accountable, but when there is deep harm caused as a result of those actions, we want to see accountability within the system."

The players also said in their 338-word statement: "We urge you not to simply focus on the single incident of the now infamous TikTok video, but to contemplate the larger structures that allow a culture of racism in Vermont high school athletics to persist."

Burlington athletic director Quaron Pinckney said the team sent a "very powerful message."

"I think they have handled this in such a respectful and dignified manner," Pinckney said. "It’s a lot to process on a daily basis. We’ve behind them 100 percent."

When the video, which was deleted within an hour of its posting, first surfaced, Rice Memorial was the first school to cancel its upcoming game vs. CVU. Burlington followed a week later and Mount Mansfield and Essex also opted not to play the Hinesburg program.

"We are the most diverse program in the state, and so it’s easy to have that attention and that criticism come our way," Pinckney said. "But we're just trying to shift that narrative — we weren’t the first school, we weren’t the only school, there were other schools who stood in solidarity with us because we are all hungry for change."

After the BHS postponement, CVU Principal Adam Bunting wrote a public letter to Vermont students, explaining the situation and providing details of the unnamed player's consequences, which included game suspension, loss of captaincy, removal from leadership clubs at school and restorative practices. Bunting called the video "racially insensitive–at best."

"Although we disagreed with CVU’s policies and procedures, our conversations have led them to revisit those policies and procedures while sparking conversations about how to address racism head on," the players' statement said. "Change has been our primary focus over the last month, and we don’t want that to be lost."

Bunting agreed.

"I really appreciated their statement. From the beginning, BHS has asked us to look at our procedures and policies and I think it’s something that we need to do," Bunting said Tuesday. "And not just athletics, but leaning into the educational sphere too and how do we help our students avoid mistakes and be more thoughtful and mindful."

Bunting and CVU athletic director Ricky McCollum said school leaders and the Vermont Principals' Association are working together to create a model policy for schools to handle and address cases like the CVU TikTok incident, both from a disciplinary manner and education-based. Bunting also mentioned superintendents have discussed an "inter-school restorative justice process" for schools to share.

"I know a lot of people were nervous about (Tuesday), but between the administrations of both schools and having conversations with the kids, I think this is a great path forward," McCollum said.

Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter: @aabrami5.

