I took my first snowboarding lesson ever at Willamette Pass. Here's how it went.

"Don't be afraid to fall" is probably the best advice I got during a snowboarding lesson at Willamette Pass Resort.

By the time I (finally) nailed a heel stop without ending up on my butt and was ready to carry my board back to the lodge, I had fallen more times than I can count on my fingers and toes combined. I needed a hand up a few times and was grateful for the fresh powder that helped cushion my tumbles.

I learned a lot during my “snow experience” lesson, like the importance of leading with your shoulder and not standing up when you feel off balance. It also reinforced what I’ve learned in ski lessons about using an athletic stance and looking where you want to go.

Willamette Pass Resort’s snow experience is unique in Oregon. It’s a two-hour lesson for people who haven’t been on skis or a snowboard before. And it's free.

That's an appealing price tag for a sport that runs into the hundreds for rentals, lift tickets and the winter gear you need to keep from getting cold on the slopes.

One instructor said there’s been “incredible interest” in the lessons this year, and my lesson drew around a dozen people before 10 a.m. on a Friday.

What to expect from a lesson

Though skiing and snowboarding are different, the progression of the lesson felt similar to my previous ones on skis.

We started by learning whether we should use a “regular” or “goofy” stance.

The easiest way to tell is with a light push; whichever foot you start to brace with is your lead foot. “Regular” stance leads with the right foot, and “goofy” stance leads with the left.

Next was strapping in the lead foot and picking up the board and turning to learn the weight.

Then we learned to slide along on a flat surface with the snowboard on one foot. I’d thought shuffling in skis was awkward, but I felt even less coordinated walking while half connected to a board.

Gliding down a small hill was next, then we were off to the magic carpet and learning how to stop while going down a slightly steeper slope. Most of the two hours focused on learning heel and toe stops.

As our instructors Tycho and Izzy told us, learning how to stop is important. It ensures you don’t accidentally plow into someone on the slopes. The movements you use to stop also help you turn to slow down and weave on the mountain instead of just barreling down.

My back and hips got sore, and I took a break a couple of times to catch my breath and stretch before heading back up the moving ramp.

And while I barely felt like I started to get the hang of snowboarding, I never felt discouraged. Whether teaching how to walk with one foot in the bindings or to glide or stop, Tycho and Izzy were encouraging and had good advice after watching where people hesitated or wavered.

I’m glad I gave snowboarding a shot and would try it again – even if my tailbone doesn’t necessarily like the idea.

Changes after joint venture

Free lessons for first-timers are part of the changes at Willamette Pass now that it’s in a joint venture with Mountain Capital Partners.

For subscribers:Willamette Pass enters joint venture, new pass with access to other ski resorts

Those changes focus on making skiing and snowboarding more accessible and getting more people out on the runs, said Josh Benson, project manager at the ski area.

“We want them to not feel too intimidated,” he said of people who are new to winter sports. “We want skiing (and snowboarding) to be approachable.”

Benson said the changes at Willamette Pass are “all about giving people the freedom to ski,” from demand-based prices to free lift tickets and passes for kids to reloadable cards that make it easier to get right to the chair.

Deals at smaller resorts aren’t a new idea for the region. Hoodoo offers $29 lift tickets on “Thrifty Thursdays,” free lift tickets for kids aged 7 and younger and cheaper lift tickets based on later arrival or using only the easy runs.

Back at Willamette, people will have a better, easier and more streamlined experience, Benson said.

Some things look a little different, too, including the new fleet of rental skis and the reopened retail shop on the first floor of the lodge.

Take lessons within a two-hour drive of Eugene

Willamette Pass Resort and Hoodoo Ski Area both offer options for various ages and skill levels.

Willamette Pass offers kids camps for two different age ranges, the snow experience for people 13 and older and group lessons for kids and adults. The resort is working to get private lessons up and running. Find out more about pricing and times at willamettepass.com/lessons.

Hoodoo offers four-hour group lessons for beginners, two-hour group lessons for people who are further along and night lessons. Groups are split up by age 8 to 12 and 13 or older. The ski area also offers lessons in cross-country skiing and advanced clinics. There’s more information on pricing and times at skihoodoo.com/ski-ride-school/lessons/.

Get rentals in Eugene or at the mountain

Rental prices vary at Willamette Pass Resort, Hoodoo Ski Area and in town at Berg’s Ski and Snowboard Shop.

Willamette Pass rentals start at $20 for people aged 13 or older and $15 for kids 12 and younger. They’re more expensive on weekends and holidays. There are more details on pricing at willamettepass.com/rentals.

Hoodoo’s rentals are based on age and range from $24 to $39. There’s a $10 upcharge from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2, Jan. 14 to 16, Feb. 18 to 20 and on Feb. 25. Find out more at skihoodoo.com/rates/rentals/.

Berg’s Ski and Snowboard Shop in Eugene, which is where I get my rentals, offers packages with skis, boots and poles or snowboard, boots and bindings with varying rates based on age and how many days someone plans to keep the rentals. There also are options for skis or a snowboard only and seasonal rental packages, though those have sold out for this season.

Berg’s also offers rentals for Nordic skis, snowshoes and more. Learn more at bergsskishop.com/info/ski-repairs-and-rentals.php.

