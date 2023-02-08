ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Five Three-Star Talents In Latest Group

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

Cincinnati's 2024 recruiting class will determine a lot of the program's early Big 12 results.

CINCINNATI — Recruiting season keeps rolling in college football as we check out a new slate of Cincinnati offers.

Things start with 2024 three-star defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale out of Hempfield (Pennsylvania).

According to 247Sports , Palepale is the 45th-ranked defensive lineman and the 18th-ranked player in Pennsylvania.

He holds 16 offers from schools like Kentucky and Colorado. Check out his sophomore highlights.

Next is three-star 2024 edge rusher Jewett Hayes out of Archbishop Moeller (Ohio).

According to On3 , Hayes is the 766th-ranked player nationally and the 50th-ranked edge defender. He holds five offers and UC (29.5%) is the second-leading candidate to land him behind Iowa (64.4%).

Hayes's motor stands out the most on tape. He never gives up on a pass rush or run stop. A 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame offers a lot of potential to build strength at the next level.

Following Hayes is three-star wide receiver Parker Livingstone out of Lovejoy (Texas).

According to 247Sports , Livingstone is the 366th-ranked player nationally and the 50th-best wide receiver.

He holds 29 offers from schools like Florida State and Michigan.

All gas, no brakes is the best way to describe Livingstone, who has amazing raw measurables. He boasts legit 4.3-4.4 speed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, and is most dangerous with the ball in the open field. Get caught in that spot as a defense, and it's curtains with his speed.

He tracks as a solid outside receiver at the next level.

We stick with another wide receiver in 2024 three-star Josiah Martin out of Guyer (Texas).

According to On3 , Martin is the 497th-ranked player nationally and the 71st-ranked wide receiver.

He holds 23 offers, and his top-three projected schools are Baylor (30.8%), Ole Miss (26.9%), and Utah (23.1%).

Martin doesn't have crazy size, but he's an X receiver all the way. His release and stutter to open outside routes stand out the most. That transitions into 23 MPH top-end speed at the peak of his routes.

The junior would be a great weapon for Cincinnati's future receiver corps.

The Roundup closes with an offer to three-star 2024 safety Jalon Thompson out of Olympia (Florida).

According to 247Sports , Thompson is the 520th-ranked player nationally and the 41st-rated safety.

He holds 13 offers and paid a visit to Louisville last June while Scott Satterfield was still the head coach.

Thompson is a stout cover man at 6-foot, 170 pounds. He can play outside as a corner and play the centerfield role at safety. Ball tracking is his best skill in coverage, along with his recovery.

Add in a few blocked punts on special teams and you get a player that could contribute right away at the next level.

