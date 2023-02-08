A look at Oregon State softball's 10 key matchups this season

Oregon State is coming off a historic season, where the Beavers reached the Women’s College World Series for the second time in program history.

Oregon State enters this season ranked No. 24 under head coach Laura Berg.

The Beavers open the season Friday at the LSU Invitational against New Mexico.

"I think we have a solid preconference schedule," Berg said in a press release. "I'm really excited to be playing against some top-rated teams and to give them experience to get ready for Pac-12 play."

Here is a look at the key series and individual games for Oregon State this season.

1: at LSU Tigers

When: Feb. 11-12

Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Why it’s a big matchup: Even though LSU isn’t ranked, they are in the powerful softball conference, the SEC, which has eight teams ranked in the preseason top 25. LSU went 34-23 last season and reached the Tempe Regional in the NCAA tournament, where it’s season ended with a loss to Cal State-Fullerton. It will be a good early season test for the Beavers.

2: vs. Cal State-Fullerton Titans

When: Feb. 25

Where: Palm Springs, California

Why it’s a big matchup: Cal State-Fullerton went 37-22 last season and made it to the Tempe Regional in the NCAA tournament, where their season ended with a loss to San Diego State. The Beavers’ tough non-conference season continues with another strong opponent.

3: vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

When: Feb. 25

Where: Palm Springs, California

Why it’s a big matchup: Ohio State finished 36-17 and advanced to the Knoxville Regional in the NCAA tournament, where their season ended with a loss to Oregon State. No doubt the Buckeyes will be motivated against the Beavers. This should an intense game.

4: at Utah Utes

When: March 10-12

Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Why it’s a big matchup: Utah went 27-27, and although it’s on the road, it’s a series the Beavers should win to start the Pac-12 season.

5: at No. 20 Stanford Cardinal

When: March 24-26

Where: Stanford, California

Why it’s a big matchup: This is a rematch of last season’s NCAA Super Regional, which Oregon State won in two games. This will be a tough road test for the Beavers against a motivated team.

6: vs. Oregon Ducks

When: March 31 to April 2

Where: Corvallis

Why it’s a big matchup: Oregon went 33-19 last season and reached the NCAA regional at Arkansas, where they went 2-2, losing to the Razorbacks to end their season. Not only are bragging rights on the line in the rivalry series, but it should be a tough battle with postseason implications.

7: at No. 4 UCLA Bruins

When: April 6-8

Where: Los Angeles, California

Why it’s a big matchup: UCLA went 51-10 last season and reached the Women’s College World Series semifinals, where they lost to national champion Oklahoma. The Bruins are No. 4 in the preseason poll and should be loaded again. The will be a huge road series for the Beavers.

8: vs. No. 17 Washington Huskies

When: April 14-16

Where: Corvallis

Why it’s a big matchup: The Huskies went 38-17 last season and reached the NCAA regionals, where they lost to Texas. Washington is always a tough opponent, and they will be again this season as they enter with a No. 17 preseason ranking.

9: at No. 14 Arizona Wildcats

When: April 28-30

Where: Tucson, Arizona

Why it’s a big matchup: The Wildcats were 39-22 last season and reached the Women’s College World Series, where they beat Oregon State 3-1 before having their season end 5-2 to Texas. This will be a huge late-season series.

10: vs. No. 25 Arizona State

When: May 5-7

Where: Corvallis

Why it’s a big matchup: Arizona State went 43-11 last season and reached the NCAA super regionals, where they lost to Northwestern. They should be a solid home opponent for the Beavers late in the season.

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.