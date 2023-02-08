ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

A look at Oregon State softball's 10 key matchups this season

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTH3p_0kgPsd0t00

Oregon State is coming off a historic season, where the Beavers reached the Women’s College World Series for the second time in program history.

Oregon State enters this season ranked No. 24 under head coach Laura Berg.

The Beavers open the season Friday at the LSU Invitational against New Mexico.

"I think we have a solid preconference schedule," Berg said in a press release. "I'm really excited to be playing against some top-rated teams and to give them experience to get ready for Pac-12 play."

Here is a look at the key series and individual games for Oregon State this season.

1: at LSU Tigers

When: Feb. 11-12

Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Why it’s a big matchup: Even though LSU isn’t ranked, they are in the powerful softball conference, the SEC, which has eight teams ranked in the preseason top 25. LSU went 34-23 last season and reached the Tempe Regional in the NCAA tournament, where it’s season ended with a loss to Cal State-Fullerton. It will be a good early season test for the Beavers.

2: vs. Cal State-Fullerton Titans

When: Feb. 25

Where: Palm Springs, California

Why it’s a big matchup: Cal State-Fullerton went 37-22 last season and made it to the Tempe Regional in the NCAA tournament, where their season ended with a loss to San Diego State. The Beavers’ tough non-conference season continues with another strong opponent.

3: vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

When: Feb. 25

Where: Palm Springs, California

Why it’s a big matchup: Ohio State finished 36-17 and advanced to the Knoxville Regional in the NCAA tournament, where their season ended with a loss to Oregon State. No doubt the Buckeyes will be motivated against the Beavers. This should an intense game.

4: at Utah Utes

When: March 10-12

Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Why it’s a big matchup: Utah went 27-27, and although it’s on the road, it’s a series the Beavers should win to start the Pac-12 season.

5: at No. 20 Stanford Cardinal

When: March 24-26

Where: Stanford, California

Why it’s a big matchup: This is a rematch of last season’s NCAA Super Regional, which Oregon State won in two games. This will be a tough road test for the Beavers against a motivated team.

6: vs. Oregon Ducks

When: March 31 to April 2

Where: Corvallis

Why it’s a big matchup: Oregon went 33-19 last season and reached the NCAA regional at Arkansas, where they went 2-2, losing to the Razorbacks to end their season. Not only are bragging rights on the line in the rivalry series, but it should be a tough battle with postseason implications.

7: at No. 4 UCLA Bruins

When: April 6-8

Where: Los Angeles, California

Why it’s a big matchup: UCLA went 51-10 last season and reached the Women’s College World Series semifinals, where they lost to national champion Oklahoma. The Bruins are No. 4 in the preseason poll and should be loaded again. The will be a huge road series for the Beavers.

8: vs. No. 17 Washington Huskies

When: April 14-16

Where: Corvallis

Why it’s a big matchup: The Huskies went 38-17 last season and reached the NCAA regionals, where they lost to Texas. Washington is always a tough opponent, and they will be again this season as they enter with a No. 17 preseason ranking.

9: at No. 14 Arizona Wildcats

When: April 28-30

Where: Tucson, Arizona

Why it’s a big matchup: The Wildcats were 39-22 last season and reached the Women’s College World Series, where they beat Oregon State 3-1 before having their season end 5-2 to Texas. This will be a huge late-season series.

10: vs. No. 25 Arizona State

When: May 5-7

Where: Corvallis

Why it’s a big matchup: Arizona State went 43-11 last season and reached the NCAA super regionals, where they lost to Northwestern. They should be a solid home opponent for the Beavers late in the season.

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon bill aims to crack down on paramilitary activity

Oregon lawmakers are considering legislation that would give the state some of the strongest laws in the country to combat paramilitary activity and violent extremism. During a hearing in Salem on Monday, the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony on House Bill 2572. The legislation attempts to uphold constitutional protections such as the right to protest and carry firearms while more actively protecting public safety. If the bill were to pass, Oregon would have the most updated, comprehensive, and arguably most effective law in the country to address private paramilitaries.
OREGON STATE
tourcounsel.com

Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon

The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Eugene becomes 1st Oregon city to ban gas hookups in new home construction

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene has become the first city in Oregon to outlaw gas appliance hookups for new residential construction. This comes in the midst of ongoing efforts to cut emissions in order to battle climate change, as well as a growing body of study into the health impacts of natural gas, a fossil fuel based on methane.
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 228 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (February 8, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, February 08, 2023, at approximately 6:00 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 228 near milepost 19. The preliminary investigation revealed a silver GMC Canyon operated by Michael...
LINN COUNTY, OR
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Buffet In Oregon With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

If you’re looking for somewhere very special and different to eat in Albany, Oregon, then you’ll love Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant. This restaurant first opened in 1984 and it’s still family-owned and operated. Today, it’s in a historic, 100-year-old building in downtown Albany. At Novak’s, you can get excellent Hungarian food on Thursdays and Fridays each week. You can order off the menu or opt for the Dinner Buffet Feast. Everything on the buffet is fantastic, but you’ll be especially impressed by the desserts. Novak’s is known for its desserts, so be sure to save room for them. Read on to learn more about this incredible buffet in Oregon.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Man sentenced 2nd time for 1996 murder of Oregon woman

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon inmate has been convicted for a second time for a 1996 murder and sexual assault after inadequate representation prompted a retrial, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Officials say in Aug. 1996, Susi Larsen, 34, disappeared after telling her friends...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

$2,500 reward offered to find 2019 Salem bar shooting suspect, police say all leads ‘exhausted’

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking people to help find the suspect in a 2019 deadly shooting outside a Salem bar, the Salem Police Department announced Thursday. At about 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019 police responded the Pine Street Pub at 460 Pine Street Northeast after reports of a shooting. Police found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where the 37-year-old man recovered and the woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Black, died.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A local district pulled out all the stops for a future school bus driver on Friday. Nash Larson is a second grader at Schirle Elementary in Salem. He is obsessed with school buses, and his mom told FOX 12 that before he was even old enough to be a student he would drive his battery-powered car to the bus stop to pick up his big sister.
SALEM, OR
kpic

Construction companies react to Eugene's natural gas ban

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council banned the use of natural gas in a 5-3 vote on Monday evening, making it the first city in Oregon to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. Roman Anderson, project manager at Kimball Construction, was confident the bill would...
EUGENE, OR
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH HIGHWAY 58- LANE COUNTY

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 A.M., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58, milepost 59. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda Civic, driven by Cynthia Ann Waters (52) from Eugene, was eastbound when she lost control and struck a dump truck that was pulling a trailer. The dump truck driver, identified as Jesse Alan Rodolf (44) of Lakeview, was uninjured. Cynthia Waters was pronounced deceased at the scene. Icy road conditions are believed to be contributing factors in this crash.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man jailed after allegedly recording women in bathrooms, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who would allegedly follow women into restrooms and record them has been jailed after reportedly being caught and restrained by a victim’s boyfriend until police could arrive, according to the Eugene Police Department. Now, Eugene police are asking for any other victims to come forward.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man arrested after fight, gunshots, Springfield police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man accused of getting into a fight and shooting at people over a stolen cat was arrested Thursday after police found his vehicle, according to the Springfield Police Department. According to Springfield police, they were called out to a fight on G Street just before 3...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy