Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Two Massachusetts casinos accepted illegal bets days after wagers began
EVERETT, Mass. — Encore Boston Harbor took bets on a Boston College women's basketball game and Plainridge Park Casino accepted wagers on a Merrimack College men's basketball game during the first week of legal sports betting, both in violation of the Massachusetts betting law that prohibits betting on in-state collegiate events in nearly all circumstances.
whdh.com
Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston
Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
‘Billion Dollar Extravaganza’: New $50 scratch ticket officially on sale in Massachusetts
The ‘Billion Dollar Extravaganza’ scratch-off ticket is officially on sale by the Massachusetts Lottery
whdh.com
Lobster fishers sue to block closure meant to aid whales
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that is designed to protect a vanishing species of whale. The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles (518 square kilometers) of Massachusetts Bay...
WBUR
Compliance of 2 casinos called into question after one week of sports betting
Legal sports betting has been live in Massachusetts for one week and the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is apparently already investigating whether two of the three sportsbooks in the state have violated its rules around what events can and cannot be wagered on. The agenda for the Gaming Commission's meeting Thursday...
‘Congestion pricing’ and other traffic mitigation options are back on the table. And this time they could actually pass.
The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022. Legislators say a proposed mobility pricing commission could offer solutions. Boston’s traffic congestion was recently ranked fourth worst in the world, and second worst in the United States. The average Boston driver lost $2,270 and 134 hours waiting in traffic in 2022.
Mass. town residents see no change in coyote activity since sharpshooters were brought in
NAHANT, Mass. — It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they are still not seeing much of a difference. For months, coyotes have terrorized the seaside town, killing countless pets. It became...
‘Borg’ drinking trend on college campuses raises concerns among Boston health experts
A drink called the borg, which stands for “blackout rage gallon", is making regular appearances on TikTok and other social media platforms.
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
whdh.com
Temperatures could reach record highs a week after hitting record lows in eastern Mass.
Daytime temperatures in Boston could reach up to 60 degrees on Friday and tie a record set in 1990, just a week after record cold swept through the area. By noontime and the early afternoon today, temps between Boston and most of Rhode Island could rise up to highs of 60 degrees, while parts of the Cape and central Mass. see a slightly cooler 55.
Two Green Line operators placed on paid leave after college student trapped under train, loses leg
Two Green Line operators have been placed on paid leave in connection with an MBTA trolly incident that left a Boston college student without a leg.
whdh.com
Top Gaming Regulator Proposes March 10 Launch of Mobile Sports Betting
Mobile sports betting could launch in Massachusetts at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10, the Gaming Commission’s executive director said Thursday morning. If mobile and online betting, which has generally accounted for 85 to 95 percent of the legal betting market elsewhere, goes live on that date, it would allow for wagers to be placed on the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, which begins March 14.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
I-Team: Concerning number of flood-damaged cars reported in western Massachusetts
Consumer advocates are warning that an increase in water-damaged used cars are being sold in Massachusetts after flooding disasters in other parts of the country.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize sold at Mobil gas station
A $100,000 scratch ticket was sold from a Mobil gas station, and was one of three $100,000 lottery prizes won or claimed in the Massachusetts State Lottery games on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The winning $100,000 scratch ticket sold from Ted’s Stateline Mobil was for the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game, and...
Massachusetts Attorney General Settles $6.5 Million Claim Against Home Security Company
Massachusetts' Attorney General has announced a $6.5 million settlement to resolve allegations that a Connecticut-based home security company trapped consumers in long-term, automatically renewed contracts and illegally collected debts. A.G. Andrea Campbell said the settlement includes $4.7 million in debt relief for Massachusetts customers of Safe Home Security and its...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities!
When you see the headline, Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities, what names immediately come to mind? Chet and Nat? Who can forget Bob Lobel appearing in the Jimmy Fallon movie, Fever Pitch?. With the recent anniversary of The Blizzard of 78, memories of Boston‘s TV news and weather people came flying...
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
Comments / 3