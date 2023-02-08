ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

The Hidden Fees Joe Biden Wants To Eliminate Hit The Poor The Hardest

By Kevin Robillard
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLAMu_0kgPsN5N00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ib9r4_0kgPsN5N00 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Rohit Chopra and President Joe Biden recently announced steps to limit credit card late fees.

As President Joe Biden’s administration moves to ban so-called “junk fees,” a new study has found that the banks reliant on these hidden charges overwhelmingly operate in low-income parts of the country.

The study from the progressive public interest group Accountable.US looked at the 20 banks in the United States that generate the largest share of their income from service charges. It found nearly 60% of their branches are located in counties where the poverty rate is higher than the national average, and 72% of their branches are in counties where the median income is lower than the national average.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced a broad review of “junk fees” ― such as fees for late payment, ATMs and overdrafts ― in January 2022. Biden picked up the baton last week , appearing alongside CFPB Director Rohit Chopra to announce a new rule sharply limiting credit card late fees.

And he continued the message during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, noting his administration is set to cut the average credit card late fee from $31 to $8.

“Junk fees may not matter to the very wealthy, but they matter to most folks in homes like the one I grew up in,” Biden said. “They add up to hundreds of dollars a month.”

Many of the banks on the Accountable.US list are smaller regional operations with a handful of branches, but two larger banks ― TD Bank and Regions Bank ― are also on the list. TD Bank draws 9.3% of its operating revenue from service charges affiliated with customer deposits, while Regions Bank takes in 6.8% of its revenue through those charges.

“Make no mistake: these twenty banks would still be profitable without nickel and diming low-income families under this exploitative practice,” said Liz Zelnick, the director of economic security and corporate power at Accountable.US. “Our research demonstrates an intentional and predatory practice of setting up in low-income communities and charging exorbitant fees.”

Overdraft fees, in particular, target the poorest banking customers, who are far more likely to draw down their accounts than the better-off. A CFPB study previously found just 5% of bank accounts accounted for nearly two-thirds of overdraft fees.

The CFPB announced plans to crack down on overdraft fees in October, following the September announcement of $191 million penalty for Regions Bank, most of it going to repay customers.

“The Biden administration’s first major step towards junking junk fees is a win-win for working families and the economy,” Zelnick said.

Comments / 4

James Michael
3d ago

Good ol Huffy. Avoiding the real questions as usual. So Sleepy Joe grew up in a house that didn’t pay its bills on time, exceeded credit card limits and overdrew checking accounts? Sounds like another one of his fantasies. The truly poor don’t bank. They live in a cash society that’s hand to mouth every week. They don’t qualify for credit cards. I hate outrageous bank fees like everybody else but as usual Sleepy Joe is being dishonest. This isn’t for the poor.

Reply(2)
5
Related
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Set To Undergo Physical After BLOWING OFF Two Previous Exams As 2024 Election Season Draws Near

President Joe Biden is scheduled to receive a physical later this month after previously missing the exam two months in a row, RadarOnline.com can confirm.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre confirmed the news on Wednesday during her daily press briefing.According to Jean-Pierre, President Biden’s physical is scheduled for February 16 and the results of the exam will be released to the public later that day.“I know folks are wondering why it hasn't happened yet,” she explained Wednesday. “This was literally a matter of scheduling around what has been an incredibly busy schedule for the president the past several months,...
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
Washington Examiner

Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government

Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

265K+
Followers
15K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy