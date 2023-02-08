Trent Dilfer throws shade at Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers' careers

Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trent Dilfer had a curious take on former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Dilfer played in the NFL for 13 seasons, doing so for five different teams. He was able to win a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2000, behind a dominant Ravens defense. His latest critique of Brady and Rodgers came during the filming of ESPN’s “Bullies of Baltimore” documentary.

Looking at the career resumes of both Rogers and Brady combined, eight super Bowls and seven MVPs hardly seems like anything to scoff at. Nevertheless, Dilfer was not afraid to take jabs when talking about the legendary quarterbacks in relation to the modern quarterback, as shown in an ESPN clip.

“Modern-day game does not impress me. It’s super easy when you don’t get hit as a quarterback and when you can’t reroute receivers, and when you can’t hit guys across the middle. I love Tom Brady, I love Aaron Rogers. I love these guys. It’s not impressive.”

Longevity has been a staple of both Brady and Rodgers’ careers. Brady retired last week with 24 seasons under his belt. Rodgers, on the other hand, is heading into his 18th season. Those numbers alone are impressive, to say the least.

In any event, Dilfer’s quote certainly raises eyebrows.